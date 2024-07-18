Tamar Braxton's net worth: How wealthy is the American singer?

Tamar Braxton is an American singer, reality TV personality, and entrepreneur. Her career began as a founding member of The Braxtons, an R&B vocal group comprised of herself and her four sisters. Uncover Tamar Braxton's net worth, exploring the various aspects of her career that have contributed to her financial success.

Tamar Braxton is the younger sister of the iconic R&B singer Toni Braxton. The two and their three sisters, Traci, Towanda, and Trina, founded The Braxtons. Due to her music career, reality TV fame, and entrepreneurial ventures, Tamar Braxton's net worth has grown significantly over the years.

Profile summary

Full name Tamar Estine Braxton Gender Female Date of birth 17 March 1977 Age 47 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Severn, Maryland, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Father Michael Braxton Mother Evelyn Braxton Siblings 5 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Single Ex-partners Darrell Allamby, Vincent Vincent Herbert, David Adefeso Children 1 Occupation Singer, reality TV star, entrepreneur Net worth $3 million Instagram @tamarbraxton

What is Tamar Braxton's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Distractify, Tamar Braxton has an alleged net worth of $3 million as of 2024. The singer has accumulated wealth through her earnings from album sales, concert tours, reality television, and entrepreneurial endeavours.

Tamar Braxton's career

Tamar was immersed in music from a tender age, influenced by her mother's operatic background and her family's profound musical heritage. She and her sisters rose to prominence in the 1990s as members of the R&B quintet The Braxtons, which was signed to Arista Records.

The group released their debut album, So Many Ways, as a trio in 1996 and disbanded shortly after. Despite the group's middling success, Tamar got her musical breakthrough as a solo artist.

Solo music career

The musician's debut self-titled solo album, Tamar, was released in 2000 through DreamWorks Records. Despite its initial commercial underperformance, the album highlighted her vocal abilities and established the framework for her solo career.

After a thirteen-year break, Tamar returned with her second album, Love and War, in 2013. The album debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart and gained critical acclaim, firmly establishing her place in the R&B genre.

Afterwards, the talented singer released her fourth album, Calling All Lovers (2015), and her fifth album, Bluebird of Happiness (2017). Braxton has received three Soul Train Music Awards and a BET Award throughout her career. In addition, she has four Grammy Award nominations.

Tamar Braxton's TV shows

While her music career thrived, the singer's involvement in reality television significantly boosted her fame and fortune. From 2011 to 2020, Tamar co-starred with her family in the WE TV reality show Braxton Family Values.

The show was a hit, attracting a large audience and expanding Tamar's prominence. Her dynamic personality and sincerity made her a fan favourite, and she became one of the show's most recognisable characters.

The American singer's reality TV career continued with her own spin-off series, Tamar & Vince, which aired from 2012 to 2017. The show followed her life with then-husband Vincent Herbert, providing insight into her personal and professional endeavours.

In 2015, Tamar competed in the 21st season of Dancing with the Stars, finishing in fifth place overall with her dance partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy. She also contested in the second season of the popular television show Celebrity Big Brother in 2019 and won the competition.

Braxton also co-hosted Fox's syndicated daytime chat show, The Real, from 2013 to 2016, for which she received two Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

Entrepreneurial endeavours

In addition to her music and television careers, the reality TV star has ventured into entrepreneurship, contributing to her overall wealth. She launched her own clothing line, Tamar Collection, offering stylish and affordable apparel for women.

Tamar Braxton's real estate

Braxton and her ex-husband Vincent purchased a big mansion in Calabasas, California, for $10.5 million in April 2013. The 15,716-square-foot mansion in the Mountain View Estates gated community includes seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

They tried to sell the mansion in 2017 for $15.995 million, but the price was cut to $9.25 million. This resulted in a $1.25 million loss for Braxton, who narrowly escaped foreclosure on the home amid ongoing relationship and financial issues.

Who is Tamar Braxton's husband?

Tamar married her first spouse, music producer Darrell Allamby, in 2001. They first met in 2000 and collaborated on her debut album. The pair divorced in 2003.

In the same year, the singer began dating Vincent Herbert, a record executive. The pair met through Toni Braxton. Tamar and Vincent exchanged their vows in late November 2008 but divorced in July 2019 due to irreconcilable differences.

Later, the entrepreneur dated financial adviser David Adefeso, but their relationship faced challenges. In September 2020, the pair announced their split.

Who is Tamar Braxton's kid?

Tamar Braxton and her ex-husband Vincent Herbert welcomed their son Logan Vincent Herbert in 2013. Since their divorce, the ex-couple has been sharing joint custody of their son.

FAQs

Who is Tamar Braxton? She is an American singer, reality TV star, and entrepreneur. What is Tamar Braxton's age? The musician is 47 years old as of 2024. She was born on 17 March 1977. What is Tamar Braxton's net worth? As of 2024, she has an alleged net worth of $3 million. Is Tamar richer than Toni? According to Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo Finance, Toni Braxton has an alleged net worth of $10 million, $7 million more than Tamar. Who is the richest of the Braxton sisters? Toni Braxton is the richest among her sisters. Who is Tamar Braxton's spouse? The singer is currently not dating anyone. However, she was previously married to Darrell Allamby and Vincent Vincent Herbert. How many children does Tamar Braxton have? She is a mother of one son, Logan Vincent Herbert.

Tamar Braxton is an American singer, reality TV personality, and entrepreneur. She is widely recognised as one of the founding members of The Braxtons. Tamar Braxton's net worth highlights her success in various industries despite her personal and professional challenges.

