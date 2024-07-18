Polo G's net worth: How much is the American rapper worth?

Polo G is an accomplished rapper, singer, record producer, and songwriter from the United States. He rose to popularity with his songs Pop Out (with Lil Tjay) and Finer Things. Given his success in the music industry, many of Polo G's fans want to learn more about his financial status, mainly his net worth. What is Polo G's net worth?

Polo performs at the 30th Anniversary of Lollapalooza at Grant Park (L). He is at the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 ready-to-wear runway show (R). Photo: Josh Brasted, Michael Buckner (modified by author)

Polo G has built a name for himself in the entertainment industry thanks to his unique voice and style. He achieved global attention in 2019 by releasing his first record, Die a Legend (2019), which reached sixth place on the US Billboard 200 and was awarded platinum by the RIAA. Many people have been looking to know more about Polo G's net worth. How much is he worth?

Polo G's profile summary

Full name Taurus Tremani Bartlett Gender Male Date of birth 6 January 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence Chatsworth, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children Tremani Bartlett Father Taurus Bartlett Mother Stacia Mac Siblings Leilani, Taurean, Leia Education Wendell Phillips Academy High School Profession Rapper, singer, record producer, songwriter Genres Hip-hop, drill, trap, conscious hip-hop Years active 2017–present Net worth $7 million Website polocapalot.com Instagram @polo.capalot X(Twitter) @Polo_Capalot

Polo G's net worth and biography

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HipHopDx, and Financial Tech Wiz, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of $7 million. He earns income through his rapping, singing, record-producing, and songwriting careers.

Real estate ventures

Polo G spent $4.885 million in June 2021 on an 11,000-square-foot property in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley neighbourhood. The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom residence boasts a 14-car garage, spa, tennis court, and pool, among other outstanding features.

Cars

The American rapper's automotive collection is noteworthy for its eclectic mix of supercars and luxury vehicles. Here are some of his automobile collections:

Lamborghini Urus

BMW i8 Roadster

Rolls-Royce Wraith

Merchandise

Taurus Tremani's apparel has become popular among fans due to his distinct musical style and the significant sentiments conveyed via his lyrics.

His characteristic style and design have earned him a devoted fan base. He enjoys displaying their support by donning Polo G's merchandise and sharing the word about Tremani's music and career. His outfits collection includes sneakers, hats, T-shirts, and hoodies.

Polo G's age and background

Top-5 facts about Polo G. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images (modified by author)

Polo G was born on 6 January 1999 in Chicago, Illinois, United States, to Taurus Bartlett and Stacia Mac. His mother, Mac, a former property manager, now manages him. Polo grew up alongside his three siblings, Leilani, Taurean, and Leia, and is the second-born. Taurean, his younger brother, is a rapper who goes by the stage title Trench Baby.

The rapper attended Wendell Phillips Academy High School for his secondary school education. After completing high school, Tremani was granted admission to Lincoln University as a broadcasting major. Still, he decided not to attend on his first day, instead pursuing a full-time music career.

Polo G's career

Polo G's financial success has been credited to platinum albums, popular singles, and business endeavours. He earns much money from his live performances, charging between $50,000 and $100,000 per show. His explosive stage presence and performances at festivals such as Rolling Loud, Bonnaroo, and Coachella have paid off.

The rapper has also amassed enormous money through record sales, with figures estimating that global sales have exceeded 3,277,500 albums. His most successful record, The Goat, sold about 1,167,500 copies worldwide. Taurus also made a $3 million investment in VersusGame during the seed round on 4 August 2021.

He continued gaining popularity with the tracks Neva Cared and Welcome Back. In the last half of 2018, Taurus publicised Finer Things, a song he penned while behind bars, and it soon surpassed millions of views. Some of his known songs include:

Martin & Gina

Sorrys & Ferraris

The Goat

RAPSTAR

Heartbroken

Die a Legend

Hall of Fame

Prada (feat. Polo G) (Remix)

My All

Pop Out

Polo G has constantly uploaded his music to both SoundCloud and YouTube channels. As of this writing, he has over 1.35 million followers on SoundCloud and over 6 million subscribers on YouTube.

Polo G performs on the main stage on day 1 of Reading Festival 2022, which took place on 26 August 2022 in Reading, England. Photo: Joseph Okpako

How tall is Polo G?

The American singer is 6 feet 1 inch, or 185 centimetres, tall and weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Polo G? He is an American rapper, singer, record producer, and songwriter. He is widely recognised for his distinct singing voice and style. What is Polo G's age? The rapper is 25 years old as of 2024—he was born on 6 January 1999. Where is Polo G? He hails from Chicago, Illinois, United States. How did Polo G get so famous? He rose to popularity with his songs Pop Out (with Lil Tjay) and Finer Things. How much does Polo G make a year? He has an alleged annual salary of $1 million or more. What is Polo G's net worth in 2024 Forbes? As of 2024, Forbes has yet to calculate Polo G's net worth. How tall is Polo G? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Polo G's net worth is alleged to be $7 million as of 2024. He has amassed a fortune from his singing, rapping, songwriting, and record-producing careers. His mom, Stacia Mac, a former property manager, oversees him.

