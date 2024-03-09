Is John Travolta gay? Exploring the actor's love life and sexuality

John Travolta has wowed audiences with remarkable performances and a captivating personality for decades. However, the question of his sexuality has always been a source of debate and fascination. Is John Travolta gay?

John Travolta is a renowned American actor best known for his roles in Carrie, Broken Arrow, and Savages. His sexuality has been the subject of several rumours— these rumours have been fostered by a series of lawsuits, controversies, and alleged same-sex affairs involving the actor. However, no definite explanation has been supplied for these charges, leaving the topic of John Travolta's sexuality unresolved.

Who is John Travolta?

John Travolta was born on 18 February 1954 in Englewood, New Jersey, USA. He is 70 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. His father, Salvatore 'Sam' Travolta, was an American football player, a tyre company partner, and a salesman. His mother, Helen Cecilia, was a singer, actress, and high school teacher.

John is the youngest in a family of six. His five siblings are Margaret, Joey, Ella, Sam, and Ann, three of whom are also actors. John was raised in an Irish-American community, and his household was predominantly Irish.

He was raised as a Catholic but later converted to Scientology in 1975 at 21. The talented actor attended Dwight Morrow High School but dropped out in 1971.

Is John Travolta gay?

John Travolta has been the subject of multiple rumours and controversies over his sexuality. Celebrities have voiced various views about his sexuality, resulting in continued curiosity. However, the actor has constantly stated that his sexuality should remain private, emphasising the significance of respecting personal boundaries.

The speculation about John Travolta's sexuality began with Paul Baressi's claim to have had a two-year relationship with the actor. This disclosure garnered widespread attention, prompting other charges of sexual violence, non-consensual touching, and same-sex affairs, including a six-year relationship with Doug Gotterba, a co-pilot.

In an interview with Daily Best, he addressed his alleged involvement with the pilot saying;

This is every celebrity’s Achilles heel. It’s just about people wanting money. That’s all. It happens on many levels.

He added;

Sex stuff is always going to be interesting to somebody, but you stay away from family. You really should.

Despite these assertions, Travolta and his legal team have not issued an official response to his sexuality, leaving room for further speculation.

John Travolta's sexual scandals and lawsuits

A series of sexuality-related controversies and lawsuits have plagued John Travolta's four-decade-long-acting career. In 2012, anonymous male masseurs filed lawsuits against him, claiming sexual abuse and battery. These claims were eventually dropped.

In another case, Fabian Zanzi, the former Royal Caribbean employee, accused Travolta of making a provocative move on him while unclothed. Although these charges have not been substantiated, they add to the ongoing conjecture and questions about Travolta's sexuality.

Travolta has also fueled gay rumours through some of his actions. In 2006, he was spotted kissing Jeff Kathrein, a male nanny who worked for his family, on the staircase of his plane. This sparked outrage, but the actor dismissed it, pointing out that he usually kisses male pals.

The gay rumours surrounding John Travolta have faded over the years, but they are not entirely gone. In 2022, Mike Rinder, a former official of the secretive Scientology Church to which Travolta belonged, published a memoir in which he claimed to have seen a male masseuse kiss Travolta on the lips in a hotel. He added that they were tasked with minimising the public relations damage such a tale could generate.

John Travolta's relationships

John had a relationship with actress Diana Hyland, whom he met while filming The Boy in the Plastic Bubble (1976). They remained together until Hyland died of cancer on 27 March 1977.

What actress did John Travolta date? John began dating Catherine Deneuve, a French actress, in 1980. Travolta also had an on-and-off romance with actress Marilu Henner, which ended permanently in 1985.

John Travolta was married to actress Kelly Preston for almost 29 years, and they had three children together. However, their oldest son tragically passed away in 2009 after suffering from a seizure.

John and Kelly exchanged their vows in Paris in 1991 and lasted until Kelly's death on 12 July 2020 from cancer. Preston supported John throughout their marriage despite countless rumours and suspicions about his sexuality.

FAQs

Why is John Travolta so popular? He is known for his adaptability, memorable roles, and charm. Some recognise him for roles as Vincent Vega in films such as Pulp Fiction and his dance moves on Saturday Night Fever. How old is John Travolta? He is 70 years old as of 2024. He was born on 18 February 1954. Is John Travolta bisexual? The actor has not disclosed his sexuality publicly and has asked the public to respect his decision to keep his sexuality private. Has John Travolta come out? The talented singer has not come out as gay as of yet. Who was John Travolta married to? He married his late wife, Kelly Preston, from 1991 till her demise in 2020. How many kids does John Travolta have? He is a father of three.

John Travolta's illurstious success in the film industry has attracted the attention of many into her personal life. Many want to know his sexuality and for that reason questions such as, "Is John Travolta gay?" will inevitably surface online. The actor has not disclosed his sexuality publicly and prefers to keep it private despite all the rumours, scandals, and lawsuits surrounding his sexuality.

