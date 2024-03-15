Jeanette Adair Bradshaw: All about Morgan Freeman's ex-wife

The topic of Morgan Freeman's ex-wife has generated interest from the public. The renowned American entertainer has been married and divorced twice. His first marriage was with Jeanette Adair Bradshaw. Where is she, and what happened between them?

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw is famously known as the first wife of Morgan Freeman. The pair were married from the late 1960s until the late 1970s. After divorcing, Jeanette disappeared from the limelight despite the success and fame of her ex-husband.

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's profile summary

Full name Jeanette Adair Bradshaw Gender Female Born 1940s Age 80s (as of 2024) Place of birth The USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Morgan Freeman Children Two

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's biography

Jeanette was born in the 1940s in the USA. She is of African-American ethnicity. What is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's age? The former celebrity wife is in her 80s in 2024. However, her exact age is unknown publicly.

How did Jeanette Adair Bradshaw and Morgan Freeman meet?

Jeanette met Morgan while she was in her 20s in the early 1960s. She was single and had a child from a previous relationship. Morgan had come from military service in the US Air Force (1955 to 1959) and was studying acting at the Los Angeles City College.

Jeanette and Morgan reportedly dated for around five years before marrying on 22 October 1967. They stayed together for twelve years, divorcing on 18 November 1979.

Their union yielded one child, a daughter named Morgana. Freeman also adopted Jeanette's first child, Deena.

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's children

Jeanette has two known children, Deena Adair, born in 1963 and Morgana Freeman, born in 1971. Here is a detailed breakdown of the former couple's two children.

Deena Adair

Jeanette's ex-husband, Freeman, adopted Deena shortly after their marriage in 1967. However, the adoption process was challenging. Morgan Freeman revealed Deena's adoption during an interview with Esquire. He said,

Eventually I married, so I have a stepdaughter, whom I adopted just as soon as I could. There was some sort of legislative action at the time ... that stood in the way of adopting a girl. I don't remember. And the lady I first married, we had a daughter. And that's family. I guess you'd call it dysfunctional, I don't know.

Deena grew up to become successful in Hollywood as a makeup artist. According to IMDb, Deena Adair has 61 credits in the makeup department of various films and TV shows. Some of her notable films include Chain Reaction (1996), Oblivion (2013), Ben-Hur (2016) and Thunder Force (2021).

Deena also had a daughter, E'dena Hines, who she gave birth to in 1982. She struggled to raise her and gave her up to Freeman and his second wife, Myrna Colley-Lee, to raise her.

Morgana Freeman

Morgana Freeman was Morgan and Jeanette's first and only child together. She was born in 1971 and is the fourth child of Morgan Freeman after Alfonso Freeman, born in 1959, Saifoulaye Freeman (born 1960), and Deena Adair (adopted).

In a 2014 interview with The Telegraph, Morgana's father talked about the experience of welcoming a daughter. He said;

When I had daughters, I changed their [diapers]. Being hands-on makes a difference in your child's life.

Morgana has appeared in public at several red-carpet events with her father. Notable examples include the 1990 Academy Awards, the 2010 Academy Awards and the 2018 SAG Awards.

What is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's net worth?

According to Popular Net Worth, Global Stardom, and Biographs Life, Jeanette Adair Bradshaw has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. Some of her wealth is believed to be part of her divorce settlement from her ex-husband, Morgan Freeman.

Does Morgan Freeman have kids?

Yes, he does. The actor has four kids who are now adults. They include sons Alfonso and Saifoulaye and daughters Deena and Morgana.

FAQs

Who is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw? She is a former celebrity spouse best known as the ex-wife of renowned actor Morgan Freeman. How old is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw? She is believed to be in her 80s, given that she was born sometime in the 1940s. Who are Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's children? She has two children: Deena Adair and Morgana Freeman. Who is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's ex-husband? Her ex-husband is Morgan Freeman, an actor best known for the film Lucy (2014) and TV series The Story of God with Morgan Freeman (2016–2019). How long was Jeanette married? She was married for twelve years, from 22 October 1967 to 18 November 1979. Where is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw now? Her current whereabouts are unknown to the public since her divorce in 1979. What is Jeanette Adair Bradshaw's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $1 million to $5 million.

Jeanette Adair Bradshaw is famously known as the ex-wife of American actor Morgan Freeman. She has generated interest from the public due to her status as a former celebrity wife. Morgan Freeman's first wife has maintained a private life, and her current whereabouts remain a mystery.

