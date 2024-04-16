Greg Gutfeld's net worth: A look at the Fox News icon's wealth

Gregory Gutfeld is an American television host, author, comedian, and political commentator. He hosts the late-night comedy talk show Gutfeld! and is a panellist on the political talk show The Five on Fox News. Gutfeld's on-screen charisma and literary accomplishments have solidified his position as a prominent figure. So, what is Gregory Gutfeld's net worth?

Over the last 15 years, Greg Gutfeld has gradually emerged as one of Fox News' most famous TV personalities. Gutfeld joined the network in 2007 to host Red Eye and is now part of two primetime nightly shows. As one of the biggest stars on Fox News, most people are curious to know how much money he makes and how much he's worth. Greg Gutfeld's net worth mirrors his remarkable contributions to the network and his success as an author.

Greg Gutfeld's profile summary

Full name Gregory John Gutfeld Famous as Greg Gutfeld Gender Male Date of birth 12 September 1964 Age 59 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth San Mateo, California, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Agnostic atheist Education Junípero Serra High School, University of California Eye colour Blue Hair colour Pepper and salt Height in centimetres 165 Height in feet and inches 5'5" Weight in kilograms 65 Weight in pounds 143 Father Alfred Jack Gutfeld Mother Jacqueline Bernice Siblings 3 Sexuality Straight Partner Elene Moussa Occupation TV host, political commentator, comedian, author Net worth $18 million Instagram @realgreggutfeld

What is Greg Gutfeld's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Greg Gutfeld has a net worth of $18 million as of 2024. He accumulated wealth from his successful career as a television personality, author, and comedian. Greg's real estate investments have also contributed significantly to his financial success.

How does Greg Gutfeld make his money?

The comedian has multiple income streams that contribute to his wealth. Here's an overview of his revenue-generating channels.

Greg Gutfeld's television career

Greg joined Fox News in 2007 to host a comedy panel show, Red Eye. He received a promotion in 2011 to host The Five, and then in 2015, he was handed another show that went by the name The Greg Gutfeld Show, then simply Gutfeld!

Greg rose to prominence recently as his show outperformed rival network shows in the ratings. Between February and May 2023, Gutfeld! averaged 1.8 million nightly viewers. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon averaged 1.4 million during the same period during Jimmy Kimmel Live! averaged 1.5 million viewers.

But what is Greg Gutfeld's salary at Fox News? Gutfeld's annual pay at Fox News is $7 million. His wit, astute commentary, and ability to connect with the audience distinguish him as one of America's best television personalities.

Greg Gutfeld's writing career

After graduating from college, Greg began his internship as an assistant to conservative writer R. Emmett Tyrrell at The American Spectator and later became a staff writer for Prevention. He later worked as an editor for various Rodale Press publications.

Gregory started writing for Men's Health in 1995 and became editor-in-chief in 1999. He eventually became editor-in-chief of Stuff magazine, and the publication's readership increased from 750,000 to 1.2 million.

However, he was sacked in 2003 for hiring dwarfs to raise a stir at the Magazine Publishers of America conference. From 2004 until 2006, the TV star was an editor for Maxim magazine.

Greg Gutfeld's contract expired without extension following a reduced readership under his tenure. He then worked as a pioneer posting contributor to The Huffington Post from its inception in 2005 to October 2008.

Book authorship

The American celebrity has written nine books, four of which were New York Times best sellers. Greg Gutfeld's books include:

The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help (2020)

(2020) The Gutfeld Monologues: Classic Rants from the Five (2018)

(2018) How To Be Right: The Art of Being Persuasively Correct (2015)

(2015) Not Cool: The Hipster Elite and Their War on You (2014)

(2014) The Joy of Hate: How to Triumph over Whiners in the Age of Phony Outrage (2012)

(2012) The Bible of Unspeakable Truths (2010)

(2010) Lessons from the Land of Pork Scratchings (2008)

(2008) The Scorecard at Work: The Official Point System for Keeping Score on the Job (1999)

(1999) The Scorecard: The Official Point System for Keeping Score in the Relationship Game (1997)

What are some of Greg Gutfeld's assets?

Over the years, the renowned comedian has accumulated luxurious cars and a magnificent house. Here is a list of his assets:

Greg Gutfeld's new house

Gregory John and his wife, Elena Moussa, reside in an 8,000-square-foot penthouse in New York, United States. He reportedly paid $15 million for the luxurious property. It includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a wine cellar, and a library. The residence also includes a private outdoor terrace with spectacular city views.

Greg Gutfeld's cars

How many cars does Greg Gutfeld have? The Gutfeld! host allegedly has over 20 expensive vehicles. Some of Greg Gutfeld's luxurious cars include two McLaren 720S, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Ford F150, and Alfa Romeo Stelvio.

FAQs

Who is Greg Gutfeld? He is a renowned American TV host, comedian, political commentator, and author. How old is Gref Gutfeld? He is 59 years old as of March 2024. He was born on 12 September 1964 in San Mateo, California, United States. What is Greg Gutfeld's net worth? The famous author has a staggering net worth of $18 million as of March 2024. How much does Greg Gutfeld get paid from Fox? The media personality earns an annual salary of $8 million from Fox News. What is Jesse Watters' salary? Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld's co-host on The Five talk show, earns a yearly salary of $5 million on Fox. What is Kat Timpf's salary? Kat Timpf, Greg Gutfeld's co-host on Gutfeld!, earns an alleged annual salary of $1 million on Fox. Are Greg Gutfeld and Tyrus friends? Tyrus and Greg are good friends. As a result of their friendship, Tyrus has been a regular panellist at the Gutfeld! show since 2021. 8. What is Greg Gutfeld's religion? The television host was raised Roman Catholic, but he now calls himself an agnostic atheist.

Greg Gutfeld's net worth reflects his skills, hard work, and charisma. From his humble beginnings in print journalism to his current status as a Fox News star, Gutfeld has skillfully navigated the media industry, garnering financial success.

