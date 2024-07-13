Meet Mandie Taketa: Everything we know about Wayne Brady's ex-wife
Wayne Brady's ex-wife has played a significant role in his life. They remain close friends and co-parents to their children. Their relationship has generated interest from the public, who are eager to know more about the actor's ex-wife. So, who is she? Learn more about Wayne Brady's ex-wife, Mandie Taketa.
Mandie Taketa has made a name for herself as a dancer, actor and producer in the entertainment industry. She is best known for her role as Vicky in the 2007 film Manband! The Movie. Her career and fame as Wayne Brady's ex-wife have generated interest in her life.
Mandie Taketa's profile summary
|Full name
|Mandie Adell Taketa
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|3 March 1976
|Age
|48 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Pisces
|Place of birth
|Kaneohe, Hawaii, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mìxed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'3"
|Height in centimetres
|160
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Mother
|Ronald Taketa
|Father
|Marilyn Denise Burns
|Siblings
|One
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-husband
|Wayne Brady
|Children
|Two
|University
|University of Hawaii
|Profession
|Dancer, actor, producer
|Net worth
|$1 million–$2 million
|@mandietaketa
Mandie Taketa's biography
How old is Mandie Taketa? As of 2024, Mandie is 48 years old. She was born on 3 March 1976 in Kaneohe, Hawaii, USA, and her Zodiac sign is Pisces.
Mandie Taketa's parents are Ronald Taketa and Marilyn Denise Burns. Her father is Japanese, while her mother is white. Mandie's father is the executive secretary and treasurer of the Hawaii Carpenters Union. He was previously the Honolulu Police Commission Chairman.
She has a younger sister named Kristie.
Mandie Taketa's career
What does Mandie Taketa do? She is a dancer, yoga instructor, producer, writer, and actress. According to IMDb, Taketa first gained recognition in the entertainment industry with her role in the 2007 film Manband! The Movie, in which she played Vicky.
Beyond acting, Taketa is also a writer and producer. She co-produced the American Music Awards 2022 and is the executive producer of the TV series Wayne Brady: The Family Remix in 2024.
Mandie Taketa's movies
The star has two production credits, one acting credit and three self-credits. Here are her film and TV show credits.
- Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (TV Series) (executive producer/self) – 2024
- American Music Awards 2022 (TV Special) (co-producer) – 2022
- Celebrity Family Feud (TV Series) (Self/contestant) – 2020
- Unsung Hollywood (TV Series documentary) (Self) – 2018
- Manband! The Movie (Vicky) – 2007
Mandie Taketa's net worth
According to BoigraphyPedia, Wealthy Celebrity, and Bio Gossip, Taketa has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $2 million. She made her wealth from her film career and her divorce from actor Wayne Brady.
Who is Mandie Taketa's partner?
Mandie Taketa's partner is Jason Fordham. According to IMDb, Fordham has been Taketa's life partner for over 12 years.
Who is Mandie Taketa's husband?
As of July 2024, Mandie is not married. Her last known relationship was her marriage to American actor Wayne Brady. The former couple were married from 1999 to 2006 when they split. They finalised their divorce in 2008.
Are Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa still together?
The pair are no longer a couple but have remained close friends and business partners since their divorce. For example, they star in, co-create, and co-produce the 2024 Freeform series Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, which features their daughter, Maile Masako Brady, Mandie's life partner and their adopted son Sundance-Isamu.
Wayne is also co-parent to their daughter and Taketa's adopted son (with Jason), Sunny. According to an Instagram post from 20 September 2021, Wayne affectionately referred to himself as "Duncle" (daddy and uncle). He wrote;
They say it takes a village to raise a child, and they're right. "The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady. All children will know is love if that's what you show them. I'm honoured to be in his life as his 'Duncle', and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey.
Mandie Taketa's kids
Mandie Taketa has two children: daughter Maile Masako Brady with ex-husband Wayne Brady and son Sundance-Isamu, whom she adopted with life partner Jason Fordham.
Mandie Taketa's daughter was born on 3 February 2003 and is 21 years old as of 2024. Sundance-Isamu was born in September 2021 and is two years old as of July 2024.
FAQs
- Who is Mandie Taketa? She is an American actress, producer, dancer, and yoga instructor famous for being the ex-wife of actor Wayne Brady.
- When was Mandie Taketa born? The star was born on 3 March 1976.
- Does Mandie Taketa have children? The entertainer has two children: daughter Maile Masako Brady and adopted son Sundance-Isamu.
- What is Mandie Taketa's relationship with Wayne Brady now? Despite their divorce, they maintain a close friendship and co-parent their children.
- What is Mandie Taketa's height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall.
- What is Mandie Taketa's net worth? She allegedly has a net worth of between $1 million and $2 million.
Mandie Taketa is famous as the ex-wife of renowned American actor Wayne Brady. Aside from her former marriage, the star is well-known for her career as an actress, yoga instructor, dancer, writer, and producer. Though she is divorced from Wayne, they remain best friends and business partners.
