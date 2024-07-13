Meet Mandie Taketa: Everything we know about Wayne Brady's ex-wife

Wayne­ Brady's e­x-wife­ has playe­d a significant role­ in his life­. The­y re­main close­ frie­nds and co-pare­nts to the­ir childre­n. The­ir re­lationship has ge­ne­rate­d inte­re­st from the­ public, who are­ e­age­r to know more­ about the­ actor's e­x-wife­. So, who is she­? Le­arn more­ about Wayne Brady's e­x-wife­, Mandie Taketa.

From L to R: Ex-couple Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa pose together, and Mandie speaks on stage during the Winter TCA Tour BYU TV segment. Photo: Denise Truscello, David Livingston (modified by author)

Mandie Taketa has made­ a name­ for he­rse­lf as a dance­r, actor and produce­r in the­ e­nte­rtainme­nt industry. She­ is be­st known for he­r role­ as Vicky in the­ 2007 film Manband! The­ Movie­. He­r care­e­r and fame­ as Wayne­ Brady's e­x-wife­ have­ ge­ne­rate­d inte­re­st in he­r life­.

Mandie Taketa's profile summary

Full name Mandie Adell Taketa Gender Female Date of birth 3 March 1976 Age 48 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kaneohe, Hawaii, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mìxed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Ronald Taketa Father Marilyn Denise Burns Siblings One Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Wayne Brady Children Two University University of Hawaii Profession Dancer, actor, producer Net worth $1 million–$2 million Instagram @mandietaketa

Mandie Taketa's biography

How old is Mandie Taketa? As of 2024, Mandie is 48 years old. She was born on 3 March 1976 in Kaneohe, Hawaii, USA, and her Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Mandie Taketa's parents are Ronald Taketa and Marilyn Denise Burns. Her father is Japanese, while her mother is white. Mandie's father is the executive secretary and treasurer of the Hawaii Carpenters Union. He was previously the Honolulu Police Commission Chairman.

She has a younger sister named Kristie.

Mandie Taketa's career

Top-5 facts about Mandie Taketa. Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images (modified by author)

What does Mandie Taketa do? She is a dancer, yoga instructor, producer, writer, and actress. According to IMDb, Taketa first gained recognition in the entertainment industry with her role in the 2007 film Manband! The Movie, in which she played Vicky.

Beyond acting, Taketa is also a writer and producer. She co-produced the American Music Awards 2022 and is the executive producer of the TV series Wayne Brady: The Family Remix in 2024.

Mandie Taketa's movies

The star has two production credits, one acting credit and three self-credits. Here are her film and TV show credits.

Wayne Brady: The Family Remix (TV Series) (executive producer/self) – 2024

(TV Series) (executive producer/self) – 2024 American Music Awards 2022 (TV Special) (co-producer) – 2022

Celebrity Family Feud (TV Series) (Self/contestant) – 2020

(TV Series) (Self/contestant) – 2020 Unsung Hollywood (TV Series documentary) (Self) – 2018

(TV Series documentary) (Self) – 2018 Manband! The Movie (Vicky) – 2007

Mandie Taketa's net worth

According to BoigraphyPedia, Wealthy Celebrity, and Bio Gossip, Taketa has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $2 million. She made her wealth from her film career and her divorce from actor Wayne Brady.

Who is Mandie Taketa's partner?

Mandie Taketa's partner is Jason Fordham. According to IMDb, Fordham has been Taketa's life partner for over 12 years.

Who is Mandie Taketa's husband?

As of July 2024, Mandie is not married. Her last known relationship was her marriage to American actor Wayne Brady. The former couple were married from 1999 to 2006 when they split. They finalised their divorce in 2008.

Are Wayne Brady and Mandie Taketa still together?

The pair are no longer a couple but have remained close friends and business partners since their divorce. For example, they star in, co-create, and co-produce the 2024 Freeform series Wayne Brady: The Family Remix, which features their daughter, Maile Masako Brady, Mandie's life partner and their adopted son Sundance-Isamu.

Wayne is also co-parent to their daughter and Taketa's adopted son (with Jason), Sunny. According to an Instagram post from 20 September 2021, Wayne affectionately referred to himself as "Duncle" (daddy and uncle). He wrote;

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and they're right. "The village of @mandietaketa, myself, and @jasonmichaelfordham raised @theofficialmailebrady. All children will know is love if that's what you show them. I'm honoured to be in his life as his 'Duncle', and I love Mandie and Jason for including me in their journey.

Mandie Taketa's kids

Mandie Taketa has two children: daughter Maile Masako Brady with ex-husband Wayne Brady and son Sundance-Isamu, whom she adopted with life partner Jason Fordham.

Mandie Taketa's daughter was born on 3 February 2003 and is 21 years old as of 2024. Sundance-Isamu was born in September 2021 and is two years old as of July 2024.

FAQs

Who is Mandie Taketa? She is an American actress, producer, dancer, and yoga instructor famous for being the ex-wife of actor Wayne Brady. When was Mandie Taketa born? The star was born on 3 March 1976. Does Mandie Taketa have children? The entertainer has two children: daughter Maile Masako Brady and adopted son Sundance-Isamu. What is Mandie Taketa's relationship with Wayne Brady now? Despite their divorce, they maintain a close friendship and co-parent their children. What is Mandie Taketa's height? She is 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. What is Mandie Taketa's net worth? She allegedly has a net worth of between $1 million and $2 million.

Mandie Taketa is famous as the­ e­x-wife­ of re­nowne­d Ame­rican actor Wayne­ Brady. Aside­ from he­r forme­r marriage­, the­ star is well-known for he­r care­e­r as an actre­ss, yoga instructor, dance­r, write­r, and produce­r. Though she­ is divorce­d from Wayne­, the­y re­main be­st frie­nds and busine­ss partne­rs.

