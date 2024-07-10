Dan Aykroyd's net worth: How wealthy is the Canadian comedian?

Dan Aykroyd, a multi-talented Canadian comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer, has significantly impacted the entertainment industry over the years. He is best known for his roles on Saturday Night Live (SNL) and Ghostbusters. Uncover Dan Aykroyd's net worth, assets, and how he has made his fortune

Dan Aykroyd rose to prominence as a writer and later cast member on the American late-night comedy show SNL. He has been involved in various television projects as an actor, comedian, and writer. Consequently, Dan Aykroyd's net worth has grown over the years, making him one of the wealthiest comedians globally.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel Edward Aykroyd Gender Male Date of birth 1 July 1952 Age 71 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian-American Ethnicity White Education Carleton University Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Father Samuel Cuthbert Peter Hugh Aykroyd Mother Lorraine Hélène Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Separated Ex-wife Donna Dixon Children 3 Occupation Comedian, actor, screenwriter, producer, singer Net worth $250 million Instagram @therealdanaykroyd

What is Dan Aykroyd's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, Dan Aykroyd's alleged net worth is $250 million as of 2024. He has accumulated wealth through various sources, including television and film earnings, business ventures, and real estate investments.

How did Dan Aykroyd make his money?

Aykroyd is a true definition of a jack-of-all-trades—he is a renowned actor, producer, comedian, musician, and filmmaker.

Comedy

Daniel Aykroyd started his career at 17, when he joined the cast of the short-lived Canadian sketch comedy series The Hart and Lorne Terrific Hour alongside Lorne Michaels, among others. In 1973, he joined the Second City comedy troupe based in Chicago and Toronto.

The comedian later joined Saturday Night Live, where he was as a writer. How much did Dan Aykroyd make? At the time, he was paid $278 per week. He later became its cast member. Dan was the show's youngest cast member, appearing in the first four seasons (1975–1979).

During his time on SNL, Aykroyd was well-known for impersonating celebrities such as Vincent Price, Jimmy Carter, Julia Child, Richard Nixon, Tom Snyder, and Rod Serling.

The comedian was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards for his work on the show, winning one in 1977 for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. After leaving the show, he returned several times but as a guest.

Transition to film

Aykroyd rose to notoriety as Dr. Raymond Stantz in Ghostbusters (1984). The film grossed $295.7 million worldwide, prompting a 1989 sequel, a 2016 reboot (in which Aykroyd appeared as a cab driver), and an animated series, The Real Ghostbusters (1986-1991).

He reprised his role in Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed (2022), and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (2024).

What was Dan Aykroyd's Ghostbusters salary? Dan Aykroyd made around $125 million as a lead actor in the first two Ghostbusters films. As the film's creator and screenwriter, he has also made millions more from sequels, merchandise, comic books, and other projects.

Dan Aykroyd is also known for his comedic role in many other movies and TV shows. Here is a list of movies in which he has been featured:

The Blues Brothers (1980)

(1980) Trading Places (1983)

(1983) Spies Like Us (1985)

(1985) Dragnet (1987)

(1987) My Girl (1991)

(1991) Coneheads (1993)

(1993) The Great Outdoors (1988)

(1988) Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

(1989) Behind the Candelabra (2013)

Aykroyd starred as Reverend Mike Weber in his sitcom Soul Man (1997–1998). He has since appeared in several television shows, including It's Home Improvement (1997), The Simpsons (2021), and The Conners (2019).

Business ventures

What businesses does Dan Aykroyd own? The Canadian actor is a successful businessman. In 1992, he co-founded House of Blues, a highly successful chain of live music venues and restaurants that was later sold to Live Nation Entertainment.

In 2007, Dan launched Crystal Head Vodka. This premium vodka brand, renowned for its unique skull-shaped bottle, has achieved critical and commercial success. By 2018, the company's revenue hit the $80 million mark.

Aykroyd also co-owns a few wineries on Canada's Niagara Peninsula and is the company that distributes Patrón tequila in Canada.

In 2016, Aykroyd collaborated with TV producers Jason Hervey and Eric Bischoff, as well as game developer Ike McFadden, to launch an online casino game featuring The Blues Brothers. Dan provided the in-game voice for his Elwood Blues character through a voiceover.

Dan Aykroyd's real estate investments

Dan and his brother spent $732,500 in 1988 on a 4,176-square-foot Los Angeles home, which they later sold for $2.13 million in 2008.

In 2007, Aykroyd paid $14.5 million for a 4-bedroom property in the Pacific Palisades, and the following year, he sold his 4,828-square-foot Hollywood Hills home for $3.8 million. In 2014, Dan listed the Pacific Palisades home for rent at $45,000 monthly.

Where is Dan Aykroyd's house? The famous producer has long lived in Sydenham, Ontario, and has an estate on Loughborough Lake.

Dan Aykroyd's car collection

The acclaimed producer has been a long lover of vintage vehicles. He has been spotted driving a Dodge St. Regis, Datsun 280ZX Turbo, and Ford Crown Vics.

Who is Dan Aykroyd's wife?

In 1983, Dan Aykroyd married actress Donna Dixon. The couple met on the set of Doctor Detroit and have three daughters: Danielle, Belle, and Stella. In April 2022, the couple announced they were separating after 39 years of marriage but would stay legally married. Aykroyd's family life is mainly private.

FAQs

Who is Dan Aykroyd? He is a Canadian comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer. How old is Dan Aykroyd? As of 2024, the founder of Crystal Head Vodka is 71 years old. He was born on 1 July 1952. Is Dan Aykroyd American or Canadian? He is Canadian-American, Canadian by birth, but he obtained American citizenship years later. What is Dan Aykoryd's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $250 million. What does Dan Aykroyd suffer from? Aykroyd revealed that he has mild Tourette's syndrome and high-functioning Asperger's. Which comedian is a billionaire? According to The Seattle Times and Bloomberg, comedian Jerry Seinfeld has an alleged net worth of $1 billion.

Dan Aykroyd's net worth and successful career reflect his talent, versatility, and business acumen. From his pioneering work on SNL to his success in Hollywood and entrepreneurial endeavours, Aykroyd has built a lasting legacy.

