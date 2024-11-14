Meet Susan Dee Robbins: All about the American actor Dale Robertson's wife

The late American actor Dale Robertson rose to fame during Hollywood's Golden Age. He was widely recognised for his roles in classic Hollywood films such as The Boy with Green Hair (1948). Many were curious about his romantic life, especially with his wife, Susan Dee Robbins. Explore her background and life with Dale Robertson.

Susan Dee Robbins was the fourth wife of the late Dale Robertson, an American actor and writer who rose to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s. While Robertson had a great Hollywood career, Susan was an unwavering source of support behind the scenes. The couple were together for 33 years before Robertson died in 2013.

Susan Dee Robbins' profile summary

Full name Susan Dee Robbins Also known as Susan Robertson Gender Female Date of birth 1954 Age 70 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Caucasian Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Widowed Late husband Dale Robertson Famous for being Dale Robertson's wife

Susan Dee Robbins' biography

Susan Dee Robbins was born in 1954 in California, United States of America. Although married to a famous individual, she preferred to live a low-key life away from the limelight.

Career

Susan Dee Robbins is a former flight attendant for American Airlines. She resigned from her work after marrying her late husband, iconic actor Dale Robertson.

How did Susan Dee Robbins and Dale Robertson meet?

Dale and Susan met at American Airways, where she worked as a flight attendant. They liked each other, and after dating, they married on 2 February 1980. The couple remained happily married until Dale's tragic death in 2013.

Dale and Susan Dee Robbins' wedding

Their wedding was a private affair attended by close friends and family. After their wedding, they lived in his Yukon, Oklahoma, ranch, where they cherished their marriage while breeding horses. It was once reported Dale owned 235 horses, including five mares that produced grand champions.

How long was Dale Robertson married to Susan?

The lovebirds were married for 33 years before the actor's death. They did not have any children together, but Susan played the role of stepmother to Dale's children from his previous relationships.

How many times did Dale Robertson marry?

Susan Dee was Dale Robertson's fourth wife. His first wife was Frederica Jacqueline Wilson, with whom he was married from 1951 to 1956.

Following their divorce, he married actress Mary Murphy in 1956, the same year he divorced Frederica. Dale and Mary were married until 1957.

After splitting from his second wife, Robertson married Lula Mae Maxey in 1959. The two were married until 1977.

The actor went on to meet and subsequently marry his fourth and last wife, Susan Dee Robbins, three years later.

What is the age difference between Susan Dee Robbins and Dale Robertson?

The couple had an age difference of 23 years. Dale was born on 14 July 1923 in Harrah, Oklahoma, United States of America.

Who are Dale Roberson's children?

The late actor was a father of two daughters, Rochelle Robertson and Rebel Lee. Rochelle is Frederica Jacqueline Wilson's daughter, and Rebel's mother's identity is not publicly known.

What happened to actor Dale Robertson?

His health started deteriorating, making him relocate from his Oklahoma home to the San Diego area. A few months later, on 27 February 2013, he died of lung cancer and pneumonia at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla, California. Dale Robertson was 89 years old at the time of his death.

FAQs

Who is Dale Robertson? He was a renowned American actor. What was Dale's birth name? His birth name was Dayle Lymoine Robertson. How old was Dale Robertson when he passed away? The actor was 89 years old at the time of his death on 27 February 2013. He was born on 14 July 1923 in Harrah, Oklahoma, United States of America. Who was Susan Robertson, the wife of Dale Robertson? Susan was his fourth wife. They tied the knot on 2 February 1980 and lived together until his passing. What is Susan Dee Robbins's age? As of 2024, Dee is 70 years old. She was born in 1954 in California, United States of America. What happened to Dale Robertson's wife? Susan disappeared from social media. Since her husband's death, she hasn't been to any interviews, and it's unclear whether she remarried. How old was Susan at the time of his husband's death? She was about 59 years old when her husband passed away. Who are Susan and Dale's children? They did not have any children together.

Susan Dee Robbins is the fourth wife of the late iconic actor Dale Robertson. The couple exchanged their vows in 1980 and lived happily until Dale's passing in 2013. Although she preferred to live a private life, she was very supportive of his husband's career behind the scenes.

