How many rings does Larry Bird have? A list of Larry Bird's NBA accomplishments

Larry Bird is renowned for his exceptional basketball career as a player, coach, and executive in the NBA. Known for his time with the Boston Celtics in the 1980s, Bird's sharpshooting, basketball IQ, and fierce competitiveness set him apart. But how much did he accomplish throughout his career? And how many rings does Larry Bird have?

Larry Bird poses in the Boston Celtics jersey in the 1978 NBA draft (L) and (R) in the press room during the 2019 NBA Awards. Photo: Bettmann, Joe Scarnici (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Larry Bird is an American former professional basketball player, coach, and executive in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Fans and critics regard him as one of the greatest basketball players ever. But how much did he achieve, and how many rings did Larry Bird have?

Larry Bird profile summary

Full name Larry Joe Bird Nickname The Hick from French Lick, Larry Legend Gender Male Date of birth 7 December 1956 Age 67 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth West Baden Springs, Indiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'9" Height in centimetres 206 Weight in pounds 220 Weight in kilograms 100 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Georgia Marie (née Kerns) Father Claude Joseph "Joe" Bird Siblings Five Marital status Married Wife Dinah Mattingly Children Three (two adopted) School Springs Valley in French Lick, Indiana University Indiana State University Profession Former professional basketball player, coach, executive Net worth $75 million–$80 million

How many rings does Larry Bird have?

According to Sports Casting and Sports Fanfare, Larry Joe Bird has won three championship rings. He achieved these in 1981, 1984, and 1986, all with the Boston Celtics in a career spanning 13 years. Here is a detailed breakdown of Larry Bird's NBA championship rings.

1981: Boston Celtics

The 1980–81 NBA season gave Larry his first championship ring with the Boston Celtics. He had a standout season, averaging 21.2 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game in 82 games. Bird's stellar play earned him a selection to his second All-Star NBA game.

In the 1981 playoffs, Larry played in 17 games and averaged 21.9 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. In the six games of the 1981 NBA Finals, Bird averaged 15.3 points, 15.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists.

1984: Boston Celtics

Top-5 facts about Larry Bird. Photo: Focus on Sport/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The 1983–84 NBA season was Larry Bird's second championship. He led the Boston Celtics to a stellar season, averaging 24.2 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game in 79 games. His performance earned him a selection to his fifth All-Star game and his first NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

In the 1984 playoffs, Bird played in 23 games, averaging 27.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.9 assists.

1986: Boston Celtics

The 1985–86 NBA season was one of Larry's most memorable campaigns. In 82 games, he averaged 25.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. He secured his third NBA championship and third consecutive NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Larry Bird's career and accomplishments

What teams did Larry Bird play for? He played for the Boston Celtics all his professional career, winning championships and MVP Awards. He began his pro-basketball career in 1979 after the Boston Celtics selected him sixth overall in the 1978 NBA draft.

Playing career

How long did Larry Bird play in the NBA? Larry played his entire professional career from 1979 to 1992 with the Boston Celtics. He retired on 18 August 1992 due to , having played professionally for 13 years. Larry's jersey number 33 was retired by the Celtics in 1993. Here are his other playing career achievements:

NBA All-Star: He was a 12-time NBA All-Star from 1980 to 1988 and 1990 to 1992.

He was a 12-time NBA All-Star from 1980 to 1988 and 1990 to 1992. NBA championship: Larry led the Boston Celtics to three NBA championships in 1981, 1984, and 1986.

Larry led the Boston Celtics to three NBA championships in 1981, 1984, and 1986. MVP awards: From 1984 to 1986, he consecutively won the NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) award. He was also named the NBA Finals MVP twice, in 1984 and 1986.

Coaching career

Larry Bird, the Lifetime Achievement Award winner, speaks onstage during the 2019 NBA Awards presented by Kia on TNT at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Source: Getty Images

Larry Bird began his coaching career with the Indiana Pacers in 1997. Despite having no previous coaching experience, he was named Coach of the Year after his first season. He coached the Pacers until 2000 when he resigned. His coaching record was impressive, with 147 wins and 67 losses.

Executive career

Bird worked as a special assistant in the Celtics' front office from 1992 until 1997. In 2003, the Indiana Pacers hired the NBA legend as the president of basketball operations. After the 2011–2012 NBA season, he was named NBA Executive of the Year.

Bird returned to the Pacers as president of basketball operations in 2013. He stepped down again in 2017 but stayed with the team in an advisory capacity. Bird continued to serve as an advisor until July 2022. A year later, in June 2023, the Pacers re-hired Larry as a consultant.

What is Larry Bird doing now?

As of the time of writing, the star serves as a consultant for the Indiana Pacers. According to Celtics Wire, the NBA's Retired Players Association named Larry Bird the 2024 Legend of the Year. Speaking about the award, the American athlete said,

It's always good to get recognized. It's just an honour.

Bird continued,

I've been in the league for a long time. I played, I coached, I've been in a front office for over 20 years. It's just been great for me. To win this and be recognized in Indiana is very special.

Larry Bird's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sportskeeda and Pinkvilla, Larry Bird's alleged net worth is between $75 million and $80 million.

FAQs

How old is Larry Bird today? He is 67 years old as of this writing, having been born on 7 December 1956. When did Larry Bird retire? The NBA legend retired from his basketball playing career on 18 August 1992. Was Larry Bird considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time? Yes, the star is one of the greatest basketball players of all time, making it to the NBA's top 50 greatest players ever. How many NBA championships did Larry Bird win? Bird won three NBA championships in 1981, 1984, and 1986. Did Larry Bird have a coaching career? The basketball legend served as head coach of the Indiana Pacers from 1997 to 2000. Did Larry Bird have an executive career in the NBA? He served as president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers from 2003 to 2012. What awards did Larry Bird win during his NBA career? Larry won numerous awards during his NBA career, including three NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, two NBA Finals MVP awards, and was a 12-time All-Star.

How many rings does Larry Bird have? The American former professional basketball player has three championship rings. He won all his championships with the Boston Celtics in 1981, 1984, and 1986 in a thirteen-year career.

