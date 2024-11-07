What is Sheila Ford Hamp's net worth? Detroit Lions owner's fortune

Sheila Ford Hamp is a football executive and entrepreneur from the United States. She is the primary owner and chairperson of the Detroit Lions of the National Football League (NFL). Sheila stems from both the Ford and Firestone families. Given her prominence, what is Sheila Ford Hamp's net worth?

Sheila Ford Hamp is at the Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan (L). She is at the Lions Headquarters and Training Facility in Allen Park, Michigan (R). Photo: Nic Antaya (modified by author)

Sheila had a strong interest in sports from a young age, notably football and tennis, which influenced her leadership style. Her family's significant impact on American industry and sports offered an unusual backdrop for her ultimate role as the principal owner and chairman of the Detroit Lions. Discover Sheila Ford Hamp's net worth and source of income.

Sheila Ford Hamp's profile summary

Full name Sheila Ford Hamp Gender Female Date of birth 31 October 1951 Age 72 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Ann Arbor, Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Husband Steve Hamp Children 3 Father William Clay Ford Sr. Mother Martha Firestone Ford Siblings Elizabeth Ford Kontulis, William Clay Ford Jr., Martha Parke Morse Education Yale University, Miss Porter's School, Boston University Profession Businesswoman, football executive Net worth $1 billion–$2 billion

What is Sheila Ford Hamp's net worth?

According to Pro Football Network, Detroit Free Press, and Sportskeeda, the American entrepreneur has an alleged net worth of $2 billion. Most of her money is from a sizable inheritance she got after her parents passed away.

Where did Sheila Ford Hamp get her money?

She has earned income as a businesswoman and football executive. Here is a breakdown of her sources of income and some of her properties.

Ford Motor Company

Sheila's great-grandfather, Henry Ford, created and established the Ford Motor Company on 16 June 1903. She started her career as a marketing manager for Ford Motor Company in 1980. She eventually became the business' vice president of sales and advertising.

Hamp was appointed to the board of directors in 1999. The Ford dynasty controls the Ford Motor Company. This investment adds to her significant riches, making her among the wealthiest businesswomen globally.

Top-5 facts about Sheila Ford Hamp. Photo: Leon Halip/Getty Images (modified by author)

Detroit Lions

Sheila has been involved in the Detroit Lions' management since her mother took over in 2014. When did Sheila Hamp take over the Lions? She officially succeeded her mother as the primary owner and chairperson on 23 June 2020.

Although the Detroit Lions may not generate substantial income, the team's significance and potential for further growth could help boost her net worth.

Inheritance

The majority of Sheila's fortune stems from her inheritance. As a member of the Ford and Firestone households, she has inherited a significant percentage of her fortune from her parents, William Clay Ford Sr. and Martha Firestone Ford.

Sheila Ford Hamp's house

The American football executive owns a spacious and beautiful Ann Arbour, Michigan, mansion. However, precise information about the property, including its size, design, and amenities, is unavailable. She resides there with her husband, Steve Hamp, and their three kids.

Sheila Ford Hamp before the National Football League game between the New York Jets and the Detroit Lions on 18 December 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Rich Graessle

FAQs

Who is Sheila Ford Hamp? She is an American entrepreneur and football executive widely recognised as the owner and chairperson of the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. When was Sheila Ford Hamp born? Sheila was born on 31 October 1951 and is 72 years old as of October 2024. How is Sheila Ford Hamp related to Henry Ford? She was born to William Clay Ford Sr., Edsel Ford's son and Henry Ford's grandson. Is Sheila Ford Hamp a billionaire? She has an alleged net worth of $2 billion. What is the Ford family's net worth? According to Forbes' 2015 America's Richest Families Net Worth, the Ford family had an estimated net worth of $2 billion. Does the Ford family still own the Lions? Sheila Ford Hamp is its current primary owner. She acquired possession from her mother on 23 June 2020. Does Sheila Ford Hamp have a yacht? The American businessperson does not own a yacht.

Sheila Ford Hamp's net worth is in the billions, making her among the wealthiest women globally. She is an entrepreneur and football executive who has contributed significantly to the Detroit Lions team. Her efforts have improved Detroit's quality of life, and she inspires women and girls.

