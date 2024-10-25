Christine Quinn's net worth: How much the Selling Sunset star is worth

Christine Quinn, the Selling Sunset reality TV star, is renowned for her larger-than-life personality and stunning fashion sense. As a prominent figure in the competitive world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles, she has amassed a substantial fortune. Explore Christine Quinn's net worth and the various revenue streams contributing to her wealth.

Christine Quinn is an American realtor, reality TV personality, actress, and author. She is a real estate expert and the founder and CMO of RealOpen, a company that enables anybody, anywhere, to purchase or sell a home using cryptocurrency. Discover Christine Quinn's net worth and uncover the journey behind her financial success.

Profile summary

Full name Christine Quinn Gender Female Date of birth 14 October 1988 Age 36 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Christian Richard Children 1 Occupation Realtor, reality TV personality, actress, author Net worth $3 million Instagram @thechristinequinn

What is Christine Quinn's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Yahoo, Christine Quinn's alleged net worth is $3 million. She has accumulated wealth through real estate commissions, television contracts, brand partnerships, and various business ventures.

Her unique blend of luxury real estate expertise and media presence has enabled her to grow her fortune significantly.

But how much is Christine Quinn's husband worth? According to Southern China Morning Post and Capital UK, the model's ex-husband, Christian Richard, has an estimated net worth of $20 million.

How much does Christine Quinn make?

The model has various sources of income. Here is approximately how much she has made throughout her career:

Project Paid Production deal with Stylecaster $10 million Acting career $5 million Interior design business $3 million Chanel deal $300,000 Deal with Bontemp $300,000 Deal with Hearst Magazines $250,000 Sunset Strip Realty deal $150,000 Deal with Shoe Dazzle $50,000

What are Christine Quinn's Selling Sunset earnings?

Christine Quinn is one of the cast members who was being paid the highest on Selling Sunset. According to Sportskeeda, Christine sold $37,080,000 worth of houses from seasons one to three, with a total commission of $1,082,400. From this commission, Christine received an estimated $811,800.

Career

While in school, Christine was arrested for possession of an illegal substance and spent four days in jail. After she was released, she never returned to school. Instead, she relocated to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career.

Acting

Quinn made her acting debut in the 2010 Kevin Spacey film Father of Invention. According to her IMDb profile, she has more than 20 acting credits. Here is a list of Christine Quinn's movies and TV shows:

Shark Night (2011)

(2011) Family Tree (2013)

(2013) Drop Dead Diva (2014)

(2014) NCIS: Los Angeles (2015)

(2015) Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

Christine did not achieve the success she hoped for in acting, so she opted to get a real estate licence. She worked for The Oppenheim Group, a real estate broking firm.

While there, she began appearing on Selling Sunset alongside Brett and Jason Oppenheim, the firm's co-founders, as well as fellow real estate salespeople and cast members Maya Vander, Chrishell Stause, Heather Young and Mary Fitzgerald.

Who is the richest in Selling Sunset? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jason Oppenheim, the president and founder of the Oppenheim Group, is the wealthiest member. He is worth $50 million.

Christine Quinn left The Oppenheim Group in the spring of 2022 after she and her husband, Christian Richard, founded RealOpen, a cryptocurrency real estate company. Quinn told the People magazine:

I terminated my contract when the brokerage launched. I had to make a business decision that was for me, so I had to terminate the contract so I could move it over to my brokerage.

Modelling and brand collaboration

Before her role in Selling Sunset, Quinn worked as a model, appearing in publications such as Vogue. The reality TV star partnered with Pretty Little Thing as a brand ambassador and landed a stunning collaboration with Shoe Dazzle and Chanel. She still models for Vogue and Diesel.

Authorship

Christine Quinn is also a published author. In 2022, she released her book How to Be a Boss Btch*, offering candid insights on topics like romance, money, fashion, fame, gossip, gratitude, confidence, and self-awareness.

FAQs

Who is Christine Quinn? She is an American realtor, reality TV personality, actress, author, and designer. How old is Christine Quinn? Quinn is 36 years old as of 2024. She was born on 14 October 1988 in Dallas, Texas, United States. How much is Christine Quinn worth today? The reality TV personality's alleged net worth is $3 million as of 2024. How much is Christine Quinn's real estate income? The realtor would get a six-figure commission from her sales at The Oppenheim Group. Is Christine Quinn married? After almost five years of marriage, she recently divorced her ex-husband, Christian Richard. How many kids does Christine Quinn have? The Selling Sunset alums is a mother of one son, Christian Georges Dumontet, who is three years old as of 2024.

Christine Quinn's net worth is a testament to her determination, hard work, and sharp business acumen. She has amassed wealth through various ventures, including acting, real estate, business, and brand partnerships.

