What is Corey Gamble's net worth? Kris Jenner's boyfriend's wealth and career

Corey Gamble is an American talent manager and business executive best known for his romantic relationship with Kris Jenner from The Kardashians. His fame has generated interest in his career and earnings, and many are curious about his worth. So, what is Corey Gamble's net worth?

Corey Gamble attends "The Book of Clarence" Academy Museum of Motion Pictures premiere (L) and "The Kardashians" Goya Studios premiere (R). Photo: Axelle, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Corey Gamble's net worth reflects his successful career in the entertainment industry. His relationship with Kris Jenner has also brought him into the spotlight, further enhancing his public profile and business opportunities.

Full name Corey Gamble Gender Male Date of birth 10 November 1980 Age 43 years old (as of October 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Partner Kris Jenner School Westlake High School College Morehouse College Profession Talent manager, business executive Net worth $15 million–$20 million Instagram @coreygamble

What is Corey Gamble's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Yahoo, and HotNewHipHop, Corey Gamble has an alleged net worth of between $15 million and $20 million in 2024.

He makes money through his successful career as a talent manager, working with high-profile clients like Justin Bieber, business ventures and roles on the reality TV Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Here is a detailed breakdown of Corey Gamble's sources of income:

Talent manager

Top-5 facts about Corey Gamble. Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Corey Gamble's job? He is a talent manager working with high-profile artists under Scooter Braun's SB Projects. He specifically worked as a road manager for Justin Beiber and has even referred to him as his "nephew" on social media.

Other artists under SB Projects include Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. His role involves coordinating tours, managing schedules, and handling various aspects of the artists' professional lives.

Business ventures

Corey Gamble has invested in various sectors. According to Celebrity Owners, he has invested in the tech sector, focusing on startups with breakthrough potential. His investments include mobile apps, social media platforms, and e-commerce ventures.

In addition to the tech sector, Gamble has invested in the fashion industry. He has collaborated with luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana to create his line of men's pieces, including a collection of silk shirts that blend contemporary and retro styles.

Television appearances

Since dating Kris Jenner in 2014, Gamble has appeared in the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians and its spin-offs. He has also been featured on the Hulu series The Kardashians, which continues to document the lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, Corey has made guest appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and has been involved in other entertainment projects. He is also the executive producer of the short film Glitter Ain't Gold and appeared in the comedy film 2 Minutes of Fame.

FAQs

Who is Corey Gamble? He is an American actor, talent manager, and business executive. What does Corey Gamble do for a living? He is a talent manager who works with high-profile artists under Scooter Braun's SB Projects. Gamble has also worked as a road manager for Justin Beiber. What is Corey Gamble's age? The entertainer is 43 years old (as of October 2014) and was born on 10 November 1980. Did Corey Gamble attend college? Corey attended Morehouse College, a renowned all-male liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia. Who is Corey Gamble's wife? The entertainer is not married. However, Gamble has been in a long-term relationship with Kris Jenner since 2014. What is Corey Gamble's net worth? Corey has an alleged net worth of between $15 million and $20 million. Does Kris Jenner love Corey Gamble? The couple has been together since 2014, so it is safe to presume they are in love. What is the age difference between Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble? Corey Gamble and Kris Jenner have a 25-year age difference. Kris was born on 5 November 1955 and is 68 years old (as of October 2024), while Corey was born on 10 November 1980 and is 43.

Corey Gamble's net worth has increased over the years due to his successful career in the entertainment industry. In addition to his job, Gamble's involvement with high-profile projects and his association with influential figures have significantly contributed to his wealth.

