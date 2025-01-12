Full biographies of Gillian Anderson's children, Piper, Oscar and Felix

Gillian Anderson is an acclaimed British-American actress, writer, and activist best known for her roles as FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in The X-Files and Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Beyond her profession, she is a devoted mother. Delve into the lives of Gillian Anderson's children.

Gillian Anderson during a photoshoot (L) and an NYC press day. Photo: @gilliana on Instagram (modified by author)

Actress Gillian is a mother of three children: a daughter, Piper Maru, from her first marriage to Clyde Klotz and sons, Oscar and Felix Griffiths, from her relationship with Mark Griffiths. Uncover fascinating facts about Gillian Anderson's children, including their ages and careers.

Gillian Anderson's profile summary

Gillian Anderson's children

How many biological children does Gillian Anderson have? The British-American actress has three biological children. She co-parents the children with their fathers. Here are intriguing details about her daughter and two sons.

1. Piper Maru Klotz

Who is Gillian Anderson's daughter? Gillian Anderson's firstborn child is daughter Piper Maru Klotz, born during her first marriage to Clyde Klotz, a Canadian art director and production designer.

Piper was born on 25 September 1994 in Vancouver, Canada. She is 30 years old as of 2025, and her zodiac sign is Libra.

Piper's parents met on the set of The X-Files. They exchanged their vows in a private Buddhist ceremony in Hawaii on 1 January 1994 and divorced in 1997 when Piper was only 3 years old.

As a child, Piper was frequently on set with her mother when she was filming The X-Files. Her name, "Piper Maru," inspired the title of one of the season three episodes of the sci-fi series. During an interview with Bustle, Gillian recounted:

My daughter basically grew up in my trailer. She would play at the lot of the studio or wherever we were on location and interact with the various prosthetic limbs [on set]...[It was a] crazy, crazy, crazy way to be a mom, but at the same time, it really focused my attention on being a mom when she was in front of me, and it really got me to focus on compartmentalizing.

Piper Klotz followed in her father's footsteps, pursuing a career in art and design. In 2016 and 2018, she contributed to the art department for the revival of The X-Files.

In June 2022, Gillian Anderson's daughter launched Maru Objects, a creative design studio that sells art, games, and homeware.

As for her personal life, Maru has been dating Ed Salisbury, a climate activist and mountaineer, since 2017. She also owns a French bulldog, Nelson, whom she frequently features on her Instagram posts.

2. Oscar Griffiths

Oscar Griffiths in a black and red biking helmet (L) and posing for a pic after signing with Intense Factory Racing. Photo: @oscaregriffiths on Instagram (modified by author)

With her former partner, British businessman Mark Griffiths, Gillian Anderson welcomed her eldest son, Oscar Griffiths. The couple were in a relationship from 2006 to 2012. Unlike her marriage to Klotz, the talented actress never married Griffiths but was in a long-term partnership with him.

Oscar Griffiths was born on 1 November 2006 in London, England. He is 18 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Oscar is a downhill mountain bike rider who shares his love for the sport on social media. He's been riding mountain and dirt bikes since he was 7 years old. In January 2024, the teen athlete signed with Intense Factory Racing, a professional sports team, and posted on Instagram:

2024 and beyond with @intensefactoryracing. HYPED to announce my signing with @intensefactoryracing. I couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity they’ve given me. The sickest sponsors, crew and atmosphere. Let’s avvv it!

3. Felix Griffiths

Felix Griffiths holding a medal (L) and posing next to his bike in full gear (R). Photo: @felixbgriffiths on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Gillian Anderson's third child? Anderson and her partner, Mark Griffiths, welcomed their second son, Felix Griffiths, two years after their first.

Felix was born on 5 October 2008 in London, England. He is 16 years old as of 2025, and his zodiac sign is Libra.

Felix, like his older brother, is a downhill mountain biker. The young athlete has been racing for teams since 2020 and frequently posts his mountain biking videos on YouTube and Instagram. In January 2023, he shared on Instagram that he had joined Madison Saracen's development race team.

Couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity @madisonsaracen have given me to be apart of their development team. A big thank you to all the sponsors that make it look so good.

Gillian Anderson's children are Piper Maru Klotz, Oscar Griffiths, and Felix Griffiths. Her daughter, Piper, is an art director and production designer. Anderson's two sons are downhill mountain bike riders. The actress has always been candid about the joys and challenges of motherhood.

