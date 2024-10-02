Who is Vanilla Ice's wife? All about the rapper's marriage and dating history

Vanilla Ice is a renowned rap artist, actor, and television personality from the United States. He was the earliest solo white rapper to attain mainstream success after his best-known track, Ice Ice Baby, was released in 1990. Given his fame in the entertainment scene, many people are curious about his personal life, particularly his marital status. So, who is Vanilla Ice's wife?

Vanilla Ice arrives at the Vanity Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada (L). The rapper poses for a photo in New York City (R). Photo: Gabe Ginsberg, Bruce Glikas (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Vanilla Ice's professional and private lives provide an intriguing glimpse into the journey of a complex musician. He remains a prominent figure in the entertainment industry—from his marriage to Laura Giaritta to his growing profession and rising personal worth.

Vanilla Ice's profile summary

Full name Robert Matthew Van Winkle Gender Male Date of birth 31 October 1967 Age 57 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence St. Augustine Beach, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 84 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Laura Giaritta Children KeeLee Breeze Van Winkle, Dusti Rain Van Winkle, Priscilla Love VanWinkle Father William Basil Van Winkle Mother Camilla Beth Dickerson Education R L Turner High School Profession Rapper, actor, record producer, singer, television host Years active 1985–present Genre Hip hop, rap rock, nu metal, rap metal Net worth $20 million Instagram @vanillaiceofficial X (Twitter) @vanillaice Website vanillaice.com

Who is Vanilla Ice's wife in 2024?

Is Vanilla Ice married? Vanilla Ice is currently divorced. However, he was previously married to Laura Giarritta between 1997 and 2011.

Vanilla Ice and his wife Laura Giaritta host the "That's My Boy" screening on 11 June 2012 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photo: Larry Marano

Source: Getty Images

Vanilla Ice is a renowned American businesswoman. Ice and Laura first met in 1995 and married two years later, in 1997. They have two daughters, KeeLee Breeze and Dusti Rain.

The American rapper was married to Laura Giaritta for almost 20 years. They married on 30 March 1997, but Vanilla Ice's wife, Laura Giaritta, filed for divorce in 2016 after five years of separation. The divorce was eventually finalised in November 2019.

Vanilla Ice's dating history

Apart from his lengthy marriage to Laura Giaritta, he is known to have been romantically involved with some big names in the entertainment industry. Some of the ladies he has allegedly dated include:

Madonna (1991–1992)

Madonna speaks on stage at the 65th Grammy Awards, held at the Crytpo.com Arena on 5 February 2023. Photo: Robert Gauthier

Source: Getty Images

Before meeting Laura, the American rapper was romantically involved with Madonna Louise Ciccone. Madonna is a renowned singer, songwriter, and actor from the United States. She is known as the "Queen of Pop" due to her constant reinvention and creativity in music production, visual presentation, and composition.

Vanilla and Madonna met during one of Ice's Madison Square Garden performances. He noticed that she danced the entire time. They allegedly began dating in 1991 and dissolved their relationship in 1992.

Connie Hamzy (1990)

Connie Hamzy was an actress, author, media personality, and singer-songwriter from the United States. She was most recognised for her contributions to the music industry, where she had a lengthy and illustrious career.

Vanilla Ice and Connie Hamzy allegedly met in January 1990. They dated for one month before separating in February 1990.

Rowanne Brewer (1988)

Rap star Vanilla Ice having honey poured down his throat by model Rowanne Brewer in the back of a limo. Photo: Acey Harper

Source: Getty Images

The American rapper's first known romantic relationship was with Rowanne Brewer. Rowanne Brewer and Vanilla met in 1988. They dated for a while before breaking up within a year.

Rowanne Brewer is a model and actress best known for her roles in movies and TV series such as Round Trip to Heaven (1992), South Beach (1993), Daddy Dearest (1993), and Murphy Brown (1994).

FAQs

Who is Vanilla Ice? He is an American rap artist, actor, and television personality best known for his song Ice Ice Baby. How old is Vanilla Ice? He is 56 years old as of September 2024. He was born on 31 October 1967. Who is Vanilla Ice's new wife in 2024? He is currently unmarried. How did Vanilla Ice become famous? He rose to prominence in the early 1990s with his breakthrough single, Ice Ice Baby. Where is Vanilla Ice House? His home is located in St. Augustine Beach, Florida, United States. Is Vanilla Ice a millionaire? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanilla has an alleged net worth of $20 million. What is Vanilla Ice's height? He is 6 feet or 183 centimetres tall.

Vanilla Ice is a renowned rap artist, actor, and television personality from the United States. Many people have been searching for Vanilla Ice's wife. While he was previously married to Laura Giaritta, the American rapper is currently single. He has kep his current relationship or marital status.

