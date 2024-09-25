Meet Shia LaBeouf's wife: Everything we know about Mia Goth

Shia LaBeouf is an actor, performance artist, and filmmaker from the United States. He is widely known for his diverse roles in films and TV shows, such as Transformers and Fury. Shia's success in the entertainment industry has also drawn people's attention to his personal life, especially his love life. Who is Shia LaBeouf's wife?

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf are seen in LA, California (L). The couple attend the closing night Gala screening of "Fury" in London, England. (R). Photo: Bauer-Griffin, Karwai Tang (modified by author)

Shia LaBeouf's wife, Mia Goth, is an English actress, producer, and model. She rose to fame following her role in the 2018 film Suspiria. Mia has starred in several movies and TV series, notably MaXXXine, Infinity Pool, and The Staggering Girl.

Full name Mia Gypsy Mello da Silva Goth Gender Female Date of birth 25 October 1993 Age 30 years old (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Southwark, London, United Kingdom Current residence Pasadena, California, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 33-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Eric Goth Mother Rachel Marital status Married Husband Shia Saide LaBeouf Education Sydenham School Profession Actress, model, producer Net worth $2 million

Shia LaBeouf's wife (Mia Goth)'s bio

Shia LaBeouf's wife, Mia Gypsy Mello da Silva Goth, was born on 25 October 1993 in Southwark, London, United Kingdom to Eric Goth and Rachel. Her father is a Canadian, while her mother is a Brazilian. Rachel used to work as a waitress. The entertainer's family relocated to Brazil when she was two weeks old.

Mia Goth's parents divorced three years later after she was born. At age five, Mia and her mom returned to London, where they lived until around 2003, when the duo relocated to Nova Scotia, Canada. When Gypsy was 12 years old, she moved back to Catford, London with her mother. The actress attended Sydenham School.

Career

Mia Goth is a well-known actress, producer, and model. She began modelling at 14 after fashion photographer Gemma Booth discovered her. Gemma shortly signed Mia to Storm Model Management. She was later featured in advertising campaigns for Prada and Miu Miu.

Top-5 facts about Mia Goth. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (modified by author)

Goth has since modelled for several renowned magazines, such as Vogue, Wonderland, Interview, Love, Dazed, and Vogue Italia. The English model was also involved in the Miu Miu F/W 23 show opening in 2023.

Mia Goth's movies in order of release

Mia began acting in 2013, starring as P in Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac. The same year, she played Sophie Campbell in the TV series The Tunnel. The actress has since appeared in several other movies and TV shows, such as The Survivalist, Suspiria, and Infinity Pool.

According to her IMDb page, Mia Goth has 19 acting credits. Here are her movies from the most recent to the oldest.

Year TV series/movies Role 2024 MaXXXine Maxine Minx 2023 Infinity Pool Gabi Bauer 2022 Pearl Pearl 2022 X Maxine 2022 The House Mabel 2021 Mayday Marsha 2020 Emma Harriet Smith 2019 The Staggering Girl Young Sofia 2018 High Life Boyse 2018 Suspiria Sara 2017 Marrowbone Jane 2016 A Cure for Wellness Hannah 2015 Wallander Hannah Hjelmqvist 2015 Everest Meg weathers 2015 The Survivalist Milja 2014 Magpie The Girl 2013 Nymphomaniac: Vol. II P 2013 The Tunnel Sophie Campbell 2013 Future Unlimited: Haunted Love Mia Goth

Goth is set to appear in two upcoming projects: Blade (2025) and Frankenstein (2025). In addition to acting and modelling, she is also a producer. Some of her production credits include MaXXXine and Pearl.

What is Mia Goth's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sportskeeda, and Spoiler Bolavip, her worth is alleged to be $2 million as of 2024. She has accumulated it through her thriving career as an actress, producer, and model.

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf's marriage

Who is Shia LaBeouf married to now? He is married to Mia Goth. Shia is an American actor, performance artist, and filmmaker. He has appeared in big screen roles, like The Peanut Butter Falcon, Honey Boy, and Transformers.

LaBeouf and Mia first met in 2012 on the set of Nymphomaniac: Vol II, where they were co-stars. The pair struck a romantic relationship shortly. They eventually exchanged marriage vows on 10 October 2016 in a Las Vegas chapel.

However, Clark County of Nevada's officials later disclosed on their X (Twitter) that the pair did not legally wed. They wrote:

Our records show no marriage license for Shia LaBeouf & Mia Goth. A commitment ceremony was performed.

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are seen in Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Photo: GONZALO

One month after they walked down the aisle, the couple broke up and reportedly filed for divorce. However, the two entertainers rekindled their romance again two years after splitting. However, in October 2018, the Peanut Butter Falcon star confirmed his status as a married man on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Does Mia Goth have a baby?

She shares one daughter, Isabel, with her husband, LaBeouf. Mia Goth's baby was born in March 2022. According to People, Shia shared more details about his child in a letter to his former Don't Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde, in August 2022.

I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it's AMAZING.

He added,

Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect.

FAQs

Who is Shia LaBeouf? Shia is an American actor and filmmaker. His notable acting credits include Fury and Transformers. Who is Shia LaBeouf's wife? He is married to Mia Goth. The couple tied the knot in October 2016. Who is Mia Goth? She is an actress, model, and producer from the United Kingdom. The actress rose to fame in 2018 when she portrayed Sara in the horror film Suspiria. What is Mia Goth's age? The actress was born on 25 October 1993, making him 30 years old as of September 2024. Are Mia Goth's eyebrows natural? Yes, the actress did not bleach her eyebrows; they are naturally light. What languages does Mia Goth speak? The English actress speaks three languages: English, Portuguese, and Spanish. What is Mia Goth's Instagram page? She is not on the social media platform, but there are several fan-made or pseudo accounts bearing her name.

Shia LaBeouf's wife, Mia Goth, is an English actress, producer, and model. She is famous for starring in the 2018 horror film Suspiria as Sara. Her other renowned acting roles include portraying Gabi Bauer in Infinity Pool and Maxine in X. The lovebirds are parents to a daughter, Isabel.

