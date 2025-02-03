Bill Gates's girlfriend Paula Hurd's net worth and career explained

Paula Hurd is Bill Gates's girlfriend and the widow of former Oracle CEO Mark Hurd. Due to her fame and high-profile relationship, people are curious about her overall financial worth. Her net worth is in the millions thanks to her sales career, investments, and business ventures. Explore Paula Hurd's financial standing and career journey.

Key takeaways

Paula Hurd is a businesswoman, philanthropist, and the girlfriend of Bill Gates.

She is Mark Hurd's widow , the former Oracle and Hewlett-Packard CEO.

, the former Oracle and Hewlett-Packard CEO. Her net worth is allegedly between $4 million and $35 million .

. Paula has a career background in sales and management .

. She is currently the chairwoman of the Universal Tennis Foundation and is actively involved in philanthropy.

Mark Hurd's net worth was between $150 million and $500 million during his death in 2019.

during his death in 2019. Paula and Mark once owned a $7 million luxury home in Atherton, California.

Paula Hurd's profile summary

Full name Paula Rene Hurd Gender Female Date of birth 27 April 1962 Age 62 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth The United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Bill Gates Children Two University University of Texas at Austin Profession Businesswoman, philanthropist Net worth $4 million–$35 million

What is Paula Hurd's net worth?

According to Wiki bio, Sportskeeda, and The Richest, Paula Hurd has an alleged net worth of between $4 million and $35 million in 2025. She has amassed wealth through her sales career, inheritance, investments, and lucrative business ventures.

What does Paula Hurd do?

Paula Hurd is a businesswoman, philanthropist and volunteer. She has supported numerous charitable organisations, focusing on education, health, and the arts. Currently, she is the chairwoman of the Universal Tennis Foundation, a position she has held since October 2022.

Paula Hurd has had a diverse and successful career. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began her profession at NCR Corporation in sales and management for 17 years (1984 to 2001). In 2002, she joined the Hurd Family Investments, working in portfolio management. Paula still holds this position to date.

Paula Hurd's philanthropic ventures

Paula Hurd is deeply committed to philanthropy, dedicating her time and resources to charitable causes. In 2021, she donated a $7 million gift for Baylor University's new Baylor Basketball Pavilion.

In addition, Paula and her late husband, Mark Hurd, co-chaired Baylor University's Give Light $1.1 billion campaign, helping the institution reach its fundraising goal. They also funded the construction of the university's Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, which allegedly cost $60 million per Gold Bond Building.

In September 2023, Paula officiated the opening of the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center. In her speech, she said:

Our family is absolutely thrilled with the Hurd Welcome Center. When we made this gift, Mark had a vision for how a welcome experience could transform this corner of campus, and the outcome has by far exceeded our expectations and dreams.

Paula continued:

I know he would be proud of what has been built and how others in the Baylor Family rallied around the Give Light Campaign to generate more than $1.39 billion in gifts to support the university he loved.

What was Mark and Paula Hurd's net worth?

Mark Hurd, the former CEO of Oracle and Hewlett-Packard, had an alleged net worth of between $150 million and $500 million during his death in 2019. Paula Hurd's net worth is between $4 million and $35 million. Together, their net worth ranged between $154 million and $535 million.

Mark and Paula Hurd's real estate venture

According to Business Insider, Paula and her late husband Mark once owned a house in Atherton, California, USA. They had bought the real estate in 2005 for $7.1 million and reportedly sold it in 2012 for $7.8 million.

The house was located on the prestigious Marymont Avenue and had five bedrooms, six and a half bathrooms, and a large outdoor space.

FAQs

How old is Paula Hurd? Paula R. Hurd is 62 years old (as of January 2025). She was born on 27 April 1962. When is Paula Hurd's birthday? Paula Hurd's birthday is on 27 April. Is Paula Hurd still married? No, Paula Hurd is widowed. Her husband, Mark Hurd, passed away in October 2019. Who was Paula Hurd's husband? Paula was married to Mark Hurd, the former CEO of the software company Oracle and the former boss of Hewlett-Packard. They were married from 1990 until his death in October 2019. What happened to Paula Hurd's husband? Hurd's husband, Mark Hurd, died in 2019 after a reported battle with cancer. Who are Paula Hurd's daughters? Paula Hurd has two daughters, Kelly Hurd and Kathryn Hurd. How did Paula Hurd meet Mark Hurd? Paula Hurd and Mark Hurd met while working at NCR (National Cash Register) Corporation, where they both held positions in sales and alliance management. They got married in 1990. What is Bill Gates' girlfriend Paula Hurd's net worth? Paula Hurd has an alleged net worth of between $4 million and $35 million in 2025. Is Bill Gates' wife Paula Hurd? No, Bill Gates' girlfriend is Paula Hurd, but she is not his wife. Bill Gates was previously married to Melinda Gates, but they divorced in August 2021.

Paula Hurd's net worth has generated interest due to her relationship with Bill Gates. She has accumulated earnings through her career, inheritance, and business ventures.

