Lucas Congdon's net worth: The pool king’s impressive net worth revealed

Lucas Congdon is an iconic exterior designer, entrepreneur, and reality TV star from the United States. He rose to fame for starring in his hit TV series Insane Pools Off the Deep End (2015-2016). Due to his thriving career, the exterior designer has accumulated an impressive fortune. So, what is Lucas Congdon's net worth?

Lucas Congdon at a site constructing a pool (R). Congdon takes a selfie beside one of his completed projects (L). Photo: @lucaslagoon on Instagram (modified by author)

Lucas Congdon has been passionate about exterior design from a young age. In 2002, he founded Lucas Lagoons, a landscaping and pool design company, through which he has built numerous custom pools across the USA. His successful ventures in the industry have significantly contributed to Lucas Congdon's net worth, reflecting his talent and dedication to creating stunning outdoor spaces.

Profile summary

Full name Lucas Johns Congdon Gender Male Date of birth 12 March 1978 Age 46 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Vermont, United States Current residence Osprey, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4'' Height in centimetres 163 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Mother Jane Werley Marital status Married Wife Galen Helen Finnegan Children 2 Education Montana State University Profession Exterior designer, reality TV personality, entrepreneur Net worth $3 million—$5 million Instagram @lucaslagoons

What is Lucas Congdon's net worth?

According to Famous People and Fame Revup, the exterior designer's net worth is alleged to be between $3 million and $5 million. Congdon wealth is primarily attributed to his earnings as an exterior designer, reality TV star, and entrepreneur.

Top-5 facts about Lucas Congdon. Photo: @lucaslagoons on Instagram (modified by author)

How much does Lucas Lagoons Hamilton's family cost?

The cost of the Hamilton family's custom pool, which Lucas Lagoons constructed in 2019, is unclear. However, Lucas Lagoons' custom-permitted and engineered pools cost approximately $350 thousand within 50 miles of Sarasota, Florida.

Additionally, the company charges a minimum of $450,000 for projects within Florida but beyond 50 miles. Pools outside Florida require a minimum budget of $750 thousand plus at least a $75 thousand design and consulting fee.

Lucas Congdon's houses

One of Lucas Congdon's houses is in Osprey, Florida—the property sits on 2 ½ acres of land. Half an acre is used for his office and storing materials and equipment. His home has a pool, a big pond, and waterfalls. The reality TV star also owns a six-acre estate in Sarasota, Florida, where he designed a modest waterscape.

Lucas Congdon's background

Lucas Johns Congdon was born on 12 March 1978 in Vermont, United States. His mom, Jane Werley, is a landscaper and reality TV star known for starring alongside Congdon in Insane Pools Off the Deep End (2015-2016). Lucas Congdon's father was a furniture maker and had a shop at home.

Lucas Congdon's parents divorced when he was in his early teens. The American exterior designer attended Montana State University from 1996 to 1997, earning a Landscape Design degree.

Career

The Vermont native has been passionate about exterior design since he was a teenager, given that his family was in the stonework and landscaping industry. By the early 1990s, Congdon had already mastered cutting and carving stones. According to his LinkedIn account, Bleeding Heart Gardens first employed Congdon as a landscape foreman between 1996 and 2000.

The exterior designer relocated to Florida in 1999, where he founded Lucas Lagoons, a landscaping and pool design company. Congdon has served as the CEO and master designer of Lucas Lagoons since 2002.

He is also the founder and president of Designed Outdoor Living. The entrepreneur founded the organisation in 2009 to provide the highest-quality teams to realise exterior design dreams.

In addition to his exterior design career, the American entrepreneur is a reality TV star. He is known for his role in the TV series Insane Pools Off the Deep End (2015-2016). The show revolves around Congdon and his team from Lucas Lagoons as they renovate existing pools and build new ones on residential properties.

Does Lucas Lagoons still make pools?

The company still designs custom pools and creates beautiful outdoor kitchens, spas, waterfalls, bars, lagoons, and grottos. Its latest stunning landscaping work and intricate designs are available on its official website.

What is Lucas Congdon's wife's age?

Lucas Congdon's wife, Galen Helen Finnegan-Congdon, is 40 years old as of 2024. She was born on 31 December 1983.

The lovebirds married in 2005. Galen is the vice president of Lucas Lagoons, Inc., a landscaping and pool business she owns with her husband. The American pool designer uploaded a picture of his wife on his Instagram page in 2021. He captioned the photo:

I’m a lucky guy.

The popular exterior designer and Galen Helen Finnegan have two sons, Asa and Finnegan Congdon.

FAQs

Who is Lucas Congdon? He is an established American exterior designer and reality TV star who rose to stardom for his role on the TV show Insane Pools Off the Deep End. What is Lucas Congdon's age? The reality TV star was born on 12 March 1978, making him 46 years old as of 2024. Where is Lucas Congdon from? He is from Vermont, United States. Who is Lucas Congdon's wife? His wife is Galen Helen Finnegan-Congdon. The couple has been married since the mid-2000s. What is Lucas Congdon's net worth? It is alleged to be between $3 million and $5 million. What is Lucas Congdon's height? The American entrepreneur is 5 feet 4 inches or 163 centimetres tall. Who are Lucas Congdon's children? His children are Asa and Finnegan Congdon.

Lucas Congdon's net worth reflects his financial success, resilience, and ability to connect with his clients. Based on several intricate designs in his reality TV series, Insane Pools Off the Deep End, Lucas Congdon has built an impressive portfolio in the exterior design industry. He owns Lucas Lagoons, a company known for building unique swimming pools in the USA.

