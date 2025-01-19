NFL quarterback CJ Stroud's girlfriend and dating history explained

CJ Stroud is a rising star in the NFL, playing as the quarterback for the Houston Texans. His impressive college career at Ohio State University and swift transition to the professional league have cemented his status as a standout athlete. With his growing fame, many fans are increasingly curious about his personal life. Is he dating? And if so, who is CJ Stroud's girlfriend?

C.J. Stroud looks on after a game at the Nissan Stadium (L). He poses for a photo after being named Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year (R). Photo: Wesley Hitt, Mike Coppola (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

CJ Stroud has earned a reputation as an exceptional quarterback in the NFL thanks to his impressive performances with the Houston Texans. Despite his fame, he has kept his love life private, leading to much speculation. Many people are curious about CJ Stroud's girlfriend and wonder if he secretly sees someone.

CJ Stroud's profile summary

Full name Coleridge Bernard Stroud IV Nickname CJ Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 2001 Age 23 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Rancho Cucamonga, California, USA Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 218 Weight in kilograms 99 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Kimberly Stroud Father Coleridge Bernard Stroud III Siblings Three School Rancho Cucamonga University Ohio State University Profession Football player (quarterback) Net worth $12 million Instagram @cj7stroud Facebook @CJ-Stroud X (Twitter) @CJ7STROUD

Who is CJ Stroud's girlfriend?

As of this writing, CJ Stroud is reportedly single. The Houston Texans quarterback is private about his love life; thus, little is available about his dating history. His sister, Ciara, is also tight-lipped about his famous brother's love life, only mentioning that she likes to guide her siblings on love matters.

She told The Mom POV Podcast about the advice she provides her younger brothers when they venture into the dating scene:

Like, I mean, I have three brothers, so I grew up around a lot of male energy. But still, I'm a super girly girl, so I'm always telling them my perspective when they start dating. I've my little advice that I give.

She continued:

I think for me, it's finding a girl that is nice and you know who's like selfless. And can cook and is domesticated.

CJ Stroud's dating history

CJ Stroud has managed to keep his dating history entirely private. While occasional rumours and speculations exist, such as the brief association with model and TV personality Amber Rose in early 2024, Stroud has not confirmed any romantic relationships.

These alleged relationships have further generated interest in his love life. Here are the women CJ Stroud has been romantically linked to:

Kim Kardashian

CJ Stroud and Kim Kardashian were seen together at a Super Bowl event in early 2024, sparking some curiosity and speculation among fans. They were guests at a suite purchased by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, where they discussed prison reform as part of the REFORM Alliance event.

Despite the photo and event, no confirmation of their romantic relationship has been confirmed.

Amber Rose

US model and rapper Amber Rose speaks during the first day of the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Source: Getty Images

Amber Rose and CJ Stroud were spotted together at a charity softball game in early 2024, which led to rumours about a potential relationship. However, Amber Rose clarified on social media that they had only met briefly at the event and that Stroud had kindly offered her a ride to her hotel.

Rose emphasised that they didn't know each other before the game and had no romantic involvement. She wrote about the incident on her Instagram Stories:

We literally don't know each other and only met yesterday at the softball game. The sprinter left me, and he was sure enough to give me a ride to my hotel. thx again, @cjstroud.

Kenzie Milton

According to Fan Arch, CJ Stroud has dated Kenzie Milton since high school. Kenzie Milton is a fellow athlete who played volleyball for Ohio State University, just like Stroud played football there.

The publication claims the couple has been together for several years and supports each other at games. However, no concrete evidence, including social media photos or posts, supports this claim.

FAQs

Who is CJ Stroud? Coleridge Bernard "C. J." Stroud IV is an American professional football quarterback for the Houston Texans of the National Football League (NFL). How old is CJ Stroud? CJ Stroud is 23 years old (as of January 2025). He was born on 3 October 2001. How tall is CJ Stroud? CJ Stroud is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. Where did CJ Stroud go to college? The Houston Texans quarterback attended Ohio State University and played college football for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Why is CJ Stroud's dad in jail? CJ Stroud's father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, is in prison because he received a 38-year-to-life sentence after pleading guilty to kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in connection with a drug-related incident. Who are CJ Stroud's parents? CJ Stroud's parents are Coleridge Bernard Stroud III and Kimberly Stroud. What does CJ stand for in Stroud? The C in his nickname stands for Coleridge. However, the "J" in his nickname is unknown publicly, doesn't mean "junior", and is most likely a family nickname. What does CJ Stroud's mom do? Kimberly Stroud is a motivational speaker and the president of the CJ Stroud Foundation. She also started a podcast called The Mom's POV. Kimberly previously worked in property management. What does CJ Stroud's girlfriend look like? The Texans' rookie quarterback is not dating anyone (as of this writing); hence, there is no information about his girlfriend. Who is CJ Stroud dating? CJ Stroud has no girlfriend and is reportedly single (as of this writing).

Many are curious about CJ Stroud's girlfriend, as the Houston Texans quarterback has managed to keep his personal life private. Despite his rising fame and success in the NFL, Stroud has not publicly disclosed much about his romantic relationships.

