Ella Mai, the soulful British singer renowned for hits like Boo'd Up and Trip, has captivated audiences worldwide. The R&B star is known for her chart-topping hits and relatively private personal life. As a prominent figure in the music industry, her fans are curious about her romantic relationships. So, who is Ella Mai's boyfriend?

Who is Ella Mai dating? The English R&B singer and songwriter has been rumoured to be in a relationship with NBA star and Olympian Jayson Tatum since October 2022. The two prefer to keep their relationship low-key and away from the public eye.

Full name Ella Mai Howell Gender Female Date of birth 3 November 1994 Age 29 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Height in centimetres 165 Height in feet and inches 5'5" Weight in kilograms 57 Weight in pounds 126 Education British and Irish Modern Music Institute Siblings 1 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jayson Tatum Children 1 Occupation Singer, songwriter Instagram @ellamai

Who is Ella Mai's boyfriend?

Ella Mai has been linked with several partners over the years. However, despite being linked to these individuals, the acclaimed musician has never publicly confirmed being with any of them. Below is Ella Mai's relationship history.

Kehlani (2018)

Ella Mai was rumoured to have hooked up with American singer Kehlani in 2018 after a video of them cuddling surfaced on social media. Some sources reported that they had been dating for a few weeks but chose to keep it a secret because Ella was concerned that a same-sex affair would damage her image.

However, Kehlani denied these dating rumours and stated they were just close friends, adding that the photo was taken on her music tour.

John Wall (2018)

The second person on Ella Mai's boyfriend's list is basketball player John Wall. In early 2018, it was speculated that Ella was dating Wall. The rumour began after he tagged her in one of his social media videos. However, these rumours were proved to be false.

Jayson Tatum (2020 to present)

Who is Ella Mai's current boyfriend? The talented singer is currently rumoured to be dating Jayson Tatum, an American professional basketball player who plays for the Boston Celtics in the NBA.

The couple has been linked romantically for several years, and it is alleged that they began dating in October 2020. Rumours about their romance arose when Ella was seen at Jayson's residence around the end of 2020.

During the offseason, when Tatum was preparing for his third NBA season, the musician was seen filming a TikTok video at his home. The duo's fans and followers quickly noted the wooden window bars and white background, similar to Tatum's previous video.

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum were seen together for the first time in public on 4 July 2022. They were later featured together in a video clip posted by events organiser Will Makris, showing them wearing all white for Michael Rubin's annual Independence Day celebration.

Various celebrities, including musicians, athletes, actors, and businesspeople, attended the party. Odell Beckham Jr., Carmel Anthony, James Harden, Drake, and Kendal Jenner were among the personalities in attendance.

During an interview on The Breakfast Club in the same year, Ella Mai dodged questions about the NBA star. When asked to confirm the relationship rumours between her and the Boston Celtics player, she responded:

I'm a basketball fan definitely, but you know I'm not one to talk about my dating life.

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum's child

Ella Mai's four years of dating Jayson Tatum have resulted in a child. The Boo'd Up hitmaker, who first sparked pregnancy rumours in April 2024, was seen carrying a newborn in her arms while standing with Jayson Tatum and family members in a video posted on X.

In the video, she models an oversized Team USA bomber jacket while holding her bundle of joy on her chest to show her support for the American Olympic basketball player. The child's name, gender, and date of birth have yet to be revealed.

Who is Jason Tatum's first child? The NBA player has an older child, a son, Jayson Jr., nicknamed Deuces. He welcomed his son with ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachell in 2017, who was his high school girlfriend.

FAQs

Who is Ella Mai? She is an acclaimed British singer and songwriter. How old is Ella Mai? She is 29 years old. The singer was born on 3 November 1994 in London, England. Who is Ella Mai's partner? The artist is in a lowkey relationship with NBA star Jayson Tatum. What is the name of Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum's child? The duo has not revealed their baby's gender, name, or date of birth. Who is Jayson Tatum's girlfriend now? The Basketball player is currently dating singer Ella Mai. How tall is Jayson Tatum? The NBA star is 6 feet and 8 inches (203 cm) tall.

Who is Ella Mai's boyfriend? The Grammy Award-winning artist is currently dating NBA star Jayson Tatum. Although they have not publicly confirmed their relationship, they have been spotted together on various occasions. Additionally, the couple recently welcomed their first child together.

