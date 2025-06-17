Is Aaron Pierre married? Unpacking his past marriage & Teyana Taylor rumors

Is Aaron Pierre married? The actor has never been married. However, as of June 2025, he has publicly confirmed his relationship with singer-actress Teyana Taylor, ending months of dating speculation. Unpack his past rumoured connections and clear up the facts.

Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor share a hug during his 31st birthday surprise (L), and take a cute selfie (R). Photo: @aaron_pierre1, @teyanataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Aaron Pierre is not married but confirmed to be in a relationship with Teyana Taylor.

The English actor does not have a record of former public relationships , as he previously maintained a private love life.

, as he previously maintained a private love life. Pierre confirmed his romantic connection with Teyana Taylor at his 31st surprise birthday party in June 2025.

Aaron Pierre's profile summary

Full name Aaron Stone Pierre Gender Male Date of birth 2 June 1994 Age 31 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Brixton, London, England Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) Weight in kilograms 85 Weight in pounds 187 Height in centimetres 191 Height in feet and inches 6'3" Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Black Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Teyana Taylor Occupation Actor

Is Aaron Pierre married?

Contrary to social media speculation, there is no evidence that the British actor, best known for playing Mufasa in The Lion King (2024), was ever married.

Pierre has been romantically linked to some high-profile individuals, including his co-stars, and most recently, R&B songstress Teyana Taylor.

Top 5 fast facts about Aaron Pierre. Photo: @aaron_pierre1 on Instagram (modified by author)

Aaron Pierre's dating history: relationship with Teyana Taylor

The English actor has maintained a private love life until recently. In early June 2025, he "hard-launched" his relationship with Teyana Taylor during his 31st surprise birthday celebration, confirming their rumoured romance.

Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor spark dating rumours

The relationship rumours between the two picked up in early 2025. Their first notable public appearance was at the American Black Film Festival Honours on 17 February 2025, where they shared a table and Pierre received a Rising Star award.

On Oscar night, Teyana posted hers and Pierre's black‑and‑white photos with the caption:

Oscar night in black & white, no grey area.

In addition to public appearances, the two lovebirds have been posting, commenting, and reposting each other's content, raising more speculation. Pierre posted a shirtless Instagram story in April, which Taylor reposted and responded with "on di wey" – a playful, provocative comment.

Aaron Pierre's girlfriend later appeared in the Long Time music video (4 June), with Aaron playing her romantic lead.

Before the rumours began, Taylor finalised her divorce from former NBA player Iman Shumpert in July 2024. The two were married for seven years and share two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr. (born 2015) and Rue Rose Shumpert (born 2020).

Official dating confirmation and public appearances

On 7 June, the Straw actress threw Pierre a surprise birthday party. During the celebration, they were recorded sharing a passionate kiss and later posted images on Instagram, officially confirming their relationship.

Aaron Pierre and Teyana Taylor during an event (L), and staring at each other (R). Photo: @aaron_pierre1, @teyanataylor on Instagram (modified by author)

This came after Teyana posted pictures of the couple on Instagram, highlighting their close bond. The images accompanied a heartfelt birthday message for the Rebel Ridge star. He thanked Taylor in the comments, writing:

Now and always. Thank you, Tey.

Is Jessica Hardwick married to Aaron Pierre?

Jessica Hardwick isn't married to Aaron Pierre. The rumour about the two actors dating appears to have originated from a TikToker attempting to "ship" them, suggesting they should date.

Aaron Pierre is in a brown jacket (L), and Lori Harvey is in a maroon dress (R). Photo: @aaron_pierre1, @loriharvey on Instagram (modified by author)

Aaron Pierre and Lori Harvey never dated. In early January 2025, TikTok influencer Char Mason suggested that the two would make an excellent couple. Shortly after, Lori addressed these speculations by commenting on the video:

No, thank you leave me alone.

Lori's comment was reposted by several reputable outlets, emphasising that she firmly dismissed any idea of a romantic relationship with the Mufasa actor. Neither Lori nor Aaron ever hinted at romantic involvement, and she explicitly ended the speculation.

FAQs

Who is Aaron Pierre? He is an English actor best known for voicing Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King (2024). How old is Aaron Pierre? The British actor is 31 years old as of 2025. He was born on 7 June 1994. What ethnicity is Aaron Pierre? He is British, of Jamaican, Curaçaoan, and Sierra Leonean descent. Who is Aaron married to in real life? As of June 2025, the Mufasa voice actor is not married. What is Aaron Pierre's relationship status? The actor is currently dating. Is Teyana Taylor with Aaron Pierre? The famous American actress and singer is together with Aaron Pierre. Who is Aaron Pierre's girlfriend? He is dating Teyana Taylor, a famous American actress, singer, songwriter, model, dancer, choreographer, and music video director.

Aaron Pierre may not be married yet, but he is undoubtedly off the market after confirming his relationship with Teyana Taylor. Their romance, sparked through social media content and artistic collaborations, is his first public relationship.

