Luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez's net worth after the Ariana Grande split

Dalton Gomez's net worth is estimated at $20 million as of 2025. This figure reflects his illustrious career in luxury real estate and the financial outcome of his divorce from pop icon Ariana Grande. Explore how Dalton Gomez makes money and how much he received from the divorce settlement.

Key takeaways

Dalton Gomez is an American real estate agent .

. He serves as Director of the Estates Division at Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California.

at Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California. Dalton Gomez has facilitated several high-profile sales, including Richard Neutra's iconic Tremaine House in Montecito .

. Dalton and Ariana tied the knot on 15 May 2021 and filed for divorce on 18 September 2023.

During their divorce settlement, Dalton received a one-time tax-free payment of $1.25 million from Ariana, half of the net proceeds from the sale of their L.A. house, and $25,000 for legal fees.

Dalton Gomez's profile summary

Full name Dalton Jacob Gomez Gender Male Date of birth 7 August 1995 Age 29 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth San Bernardino, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Education Citrus Valley High School, University of Southern California Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet and inches 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Siblings 2 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Ariana Grande Occupation Real estate agent Net worth $20 million

What is Dalton Gomez's net worth?

According to Life & Style, Dalton Gomez's alleged net worth is $20 million as of 2025. He has amassed wealth from his successful career in the luxury real estate market and proceeds from his divorce settlement.

How did Dalton Gomez get into real estate?

Dalton Gomez has accumulated his fortune through a successful career in luxury real estate. After graduating from the University of Southern California, he joined the Aaron Kirman Group (AKG) as a real estate agent, where he quickly progressed through the ranks due to his expertise in handling high-profile deals.

His role involved brokering sales of multimillion-dollar homes, and hefty commissions significantly increased his earnings. His clientele included celebrities and wealthy individuals looking for exclusive properties in Los Angeles.

According to Dalton Gomez's bio on Christie's International Real Estate, he currently serves as Director of the Estates Division at Christie's International Real Estate (an AKG partner) in Southern California.

During his first three years with AKG | Christie's International Real Estate, he was the Director of Operations in one of the company's top luxury real estate teams in Los Angeles.

Dalton has facilitated several high-profile sales throughout his career, including Pierre Koenig's Case Study #21 in the Hollywood Hills, Richard Neutra's Tremaine House in Montecito, California, and Craig Ellwood's home in Bel Air.

Additionally, he has the distinction of representing the exclusive Oscar Niemeyer House and a remarkable portfolio of other properties designed by talented architects such as A. Quincy Jones, John Lautner, Rudolph Schindler, and many others.

Divorce settlement: How much did Ariana pay Dalton?

According to their divorce settlement, Dalton received a one-time tax-free payment of $1.25 million from the pop star and half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles house. Ariana also gave Dalton $25,000 for attorney fees, and neither paid spousal support.

FAQs

Who is Dalton Gomez? He is an American luxury real estate agent best known for being Ariana Grande's ex-husband. What is Dalton Gomez's age? The real estate agent is 20 years old as of May 2025. He was born on 7 August 1995. Where is Dalton Gomez from? He was born in San Bernardino, California, United States. What is Ariana Grande's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the songstress has an estimated net worth of $230 million as of 2025. How did Dalton Gomez make his money? Gomez made his fortune as a luxury real estate agent with the Aaron Kirman Group in Los Angeles, closing multi‑million‑dollar deals for A‑list clients and earning commissions typically between 2% and 6% on each sale How long were Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez married? They were married for less than two years. They tied the knot on 15 May 2021 and separated on 20 February 2023. How much money did Dalton Gomez receive during Ariana Grande's divorce settlement? The real estate broker received a one-time tax-free payment of $1.25 million, half of the net proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home, and $25,000 to cover attorney fees. Did Dalton Gomez get a prenuptial agreement? Dalton and Ariana already had a prenuptial agreement.

Dalton Gomez's net worth reflects his successful career in the luxury real estate industry and strategic financial decisions. The divorce settlement with Ariana Grande provided a substantial financial boost, complementing his existing fortune from his professional endeavours. The couple was married from 2021 to 2023.

