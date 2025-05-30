All about Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's marriage and relationship timeline

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista dated for over a year before tying the knot in a private wedding in September 2023. Their romance began quietly but became public in late 2022. Despite their 16-year age gap, they share a strong bond and have celebrated their journey with two wedding ceremonies.

Chris Evans at the premiere of "Red One" in New York City (L). Alba Baptista at Miu Miu Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Runway Show (R). Photo: Dia Dipasupil, Swan Gallet (modified by author)

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's profile summary

Full name Christopher Robert Evans Alba Baptista Gender Male Female Date of birth 13 June 1981 10 July 1997 Age 43 years old (as of May 2025) 27 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Cancer Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Lisbon, Portugal Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Portuguese/American Ethnicity White Mixed Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 6' 5'6" Height in centimetres 183 168 Weight in pounds 176 119 Weight in kilograms 80 54 Hair colour Light brown Dark brown Eye colour Blue Dark brown Mother Lisa Capuano Evans Elsa Baptista Father G. Robert Evans III Luiz Baptista Siblings Three Two Marital status Married Married Spouse Alba Baptista Chris Evans School Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School N/A College Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute N/A Profession Actor Actress Net worth $110 million $1 million Instagram @chrisevans @alba.baptista X (Twitter) @achrisevans N/A

Exploring Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship has captivated fans, transforming from a private romance into a celebrated love story. While their marriage is well-documented, much about their early dating life, especially how they first met, remains undisclosed. Here is a detailed breakdown of Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's dating history:

January 2022: Dating rumours

In January 2022, speculation about Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship gained momentum as fans noticed subtle hints suggesting they were romantically involved. According to Just Jared, fans noticed in fall 2020 that Evans followed Baptista on Instagram, but she didn't follow him back until June 2021. She also followed Chris' brother, Scott Evans.

Additionally, Baptista's New Year's Eve Instagram post featured a backyard that fans speculated resembled Evans' home, leading to speculation that they had spent the holiday together. Reports also suggested that Chris had visited Alba in Lisbon in January 2022 based on his Instagram stories.

November 2022: A source confirms dating rumours

By November 2022, speculation surrounding Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship reached new heights. A source close to Evans confirmed to People that they had been dating for over a year and that their relationship was serious.

In addition, Metro reported that paparazzi spotted the duo holding hands while walking through Central Park, New York. Evans also reportedly commented on one of Alba's Instagram uploads with an emoticon of clapping hands and another of a melting smiley face.

January 2023: Chris and Alba go Instagram official

On 6 January 2023, Evans and Alba went Instagram official. Evans shared a video montage on his Instagram story, featuring a series of clips where he and Baptista playfully scared each other throughout 2022.

In the lighthearted video titled "A look back at 2022," it showcased their affectionate dynamic, with Evans adding three red heart emojis to the post, signalling his love for Baptista.

February 2023: Evans posts a Valentine's Day tribute

On 14 February 2023, Chris Evans publicly celebrated his relationship with Alba Baptista by sharing a heartfelt Valentine's Day tribute on Instagram. The slideshow included candid selfies, nature hikes, skiing trips, and cosy home scenes, with Baptista wearing a Boston Red Sox hat.

Playful videos showed Evans introducing her to Super Mario Bros 3 and jokingly filming her upside down.

April 2023: Alba attends the premiere of his movie Ghosted

Chris Evans (L) and Alba Baptista (R) arrive at the "Ghosted" New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square. Photo: Nina Westervelt, Gotham (modified by author)

On 18 April 2023, Alba Baptista attended the premiere of Ghosted to support Chris Evans, though they did not officially walk the red carpet together. Later, videos surfaced on social media showing Baptista arriving at the event with Evans, further confirming their presence as a couple.

September 2023: The couple wed in Cape Cod

On 9 September 2023, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony at a luxurious real estate in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's wedding was a private affair, attended by close family and friends, including several of Evans' Marvel co-stars.

Days later, the newlyweds held a second wedding ceremony in Baptista's native Portugal. A source told outlet Page Six:

There is going to be a second gathering in Portugal for members of Alba's family who couldn't be in Massachusetts. Sometime this week, I believe. Then they'll depart from Portugal for their honeymoon.

March 2024: Chris and Alba make their red carpet debut

Alba Baptista and Chris Evans attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones in Beverly Hills. Photo: Lionel Hahn (modified by author)

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on 10 March 2024 in Beverly Hills. Chris Evans' wife stunned in a strapless black-and-white gown, while he wore a red Dolce & Gabbana suit.

What is the age gap between Chris Evans and Alba Baptista?

The age gap of the couple is 16 years. Chris Evans was born in 1981, while Alba Baptista was born in 1997.

When did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista start dating?

There is no official confirmation on when Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship began. However, based on a source confirming in November 2022 that they had been dating for over a year, it is likely they started dating in late 2021 or early 2022. Chris and Alba were first linked in January 2022, when rumours of their dating surfaced.

FAQs

When did Chris Evans and Alba meet? The exact timeline of their meeting is unclear, but they likely connected while working in Europe. Evans followed Baptista on Instagram in 2020, and she followed back in 2021. How long did Chris Evans and Alba Baptista date? It is unclear how long Chris and Alba dated. The media first linked the pair in January 2022, and by November of that year, sources confirmed they had been dating for over a year. Who is the real wife of Chris Evans? Chris Evans is married to Portuguese actress Alba Baptista. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, in September 2023. How many times did Chris Evans get married? Evans was married once to Alba Baptista in 2023. They had two wedding ceremonies, one in Cape Cod and one in Portugal. What happened to Chris Evans and Alba Baptista? As of the latest updates, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are happily married. How many kids did Chris Evans have? As of this writing, Chris Evans does not have any children.

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's love life has generated interest due to his fame as an actor, with fans curious about their relationship and wedding details. The couple tied the knot in September 2023, one year after going public with their relationship in November 2022. The couple actively keep their love life away from the media, despite their celebrity status.

