Are Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish dating? What we know about their connection
Are Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish dating? Yes, Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish are currently dating. They first sparked relationship rumours in April 2024 and have since been spotted kissing and cosying up in Venice, Italy, confirming they are more than friends. Explore their relationship timeline and previous romantic links.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Nathaniel Marvin Wolff
|Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell
|Gender
|Male
|Female
|Date of birth
|17 December 1994
|18 December 2001
|Age
|30 years old (as of June 2025)
|23 years old (as of June 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Sagittarius
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Mixed
|Religion
|Judaism
|Non-religious
|Education
|Professional Children’s School and Friends Seminary in NYC
|Homeschooled
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Blonde
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Blue
|Height in feet and inches
|6'1"
|5'3"
|Height in centimetres
|185
|161
|Weight in pounds
|156
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|71
|55
|Father
|Michael Wolff
|Patrick O'Connell
|Mother
|Polly Draper
|Maggie Baird
|Siblings
|Finneas O’Connell
|Alex Wolff
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Bisexual
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Dating
|Partner
|Billie Eilish
|Nat Wolff
|Occupation
|Actor, musician, singer-songwriter
|singer-songwriter, musician
|Net worth
|$3 million
|$50 million
|@natandalex
|@billieeilish
Are Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish dating?
While neither has publicly confirmed the relationship, recent photos of the two kissing and spending time together in Venice, Italy, have strongly ignited romance rumours. Their public displays of affection and growing intimacy suggest that their connection has evolved from a friendship into a romantic bond.
Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish's relationship timeline
American actor and musician Nat Wolff and pop star Billie Eilish first met in December 2023 at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The pair connected over their shared experience with Tourette syndrome. Eilish has been candid about her condition, and the Wolff brothers (Nat and Alex) also have it.
After their first meeting, Billie and Nat kept in touch and were seen at Hollywood parties, film premieres, and events. Here is how their relationship has progressed over time:
Early 2024: A budding connection
Though no romantic relationship was initially speculated, fans noticed they were getting closer. Nat's circle (including brother Alex) started appearing in Eilish's Instagram stories, and vice versa.
April 2024: Coachella appearance
Billie and Nat were spotted hanging out at Coachella 2024, attending after-parties and performances together. They were not overly affectionate, but fans noticed their chemistry.
June 2024: On-screen chemistry in Chihiro
Billie released her music video for Chihiro in June 2024, with Nat Wolff as her co-star. The gripping, cinematic video features a cat-and-mouse chase, and their on-screen chemistry is undeniable.
September 2024: Hitting the road together
Nat and Alex Wolff opened for Billie Eilish on her Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour. During the tour, Nat worked as a behind-the-scenes contributor, further fuelling the dating rumours.
October 2024: Nat gushes about Billie to Vogue
During an October 2024 interview with Vogue, Nat was asked about the American pop star, and he remarked:
She's one of those people where almost everything she does, she does better than everyone else. She's like, 'Come see me ride my horse,' and the teacher says, 'You know, if she put all her energy into it, she could go to the Olympics.
March 2025: Post-awards night outing
Billie and Nat Wolff were captured leaving the iHeartRadio Music Awards after-party together in March 2025. Later that month, they were spotted bar-hopping in New York City, prompting tabloid headlines. However, according to Page Six, a source close to Eilish insisted:
They are close friends. Nothing more. Billie is affectionate with all of her friends.
June 2025: Venice public display of affection
Billie and Nat were photographed kissing on a balcony in Venice, Italy, while sipping champagne. They were later spotted holding hands and giggling on a romantic gondola ride. This marked the first public confirmation that the pair was officially dating.
FAQs
- Are Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish dating? The pair confirmed their romance as they passionately kissed while spending time together in Italy.
- Is Billie Eilish friends with Nat Wolff? The two have been friends since their first interaction.
- Who is Billie Eilish in a relationship with? As of June 2025, the American musician is dating Nat Wolff.
- When did Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish meet? They first met in December 2023 at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
- Who are Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriends? The singer has previously dated Brandon "Q" Adams, Matthew Tyler Vorce, and Jesse Rutherford.
- Who is the guy who kissed Billie Eilish? Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff passionately kissed while spending time together in Venice.
- What are Nat Wolff's other relationships? The actor previously dated Miranda Cosgrove, Margaret Qualley, Suki Waterhouse, and Grace Van Patten.
Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish confirmed their relationship in June 2025 when they were spotted kissing in Venice, Italy. They have been friends since they first met in December 2023 at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles.
