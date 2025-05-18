Inside Nick Galitzine's relationship history and the truth behind the headlines

Nick Galitzine's relationship history has long been a topic of fan speculation, especially following his on-screen chemistry with stars like Sofia Carson and Camila Cabello. Though he has been romantically linked to a few co-stars, the British actor is currently presumed single.

Nick attends the 2019 Sundance Film Festival in Park City (L) and at the Lyft Lounge in Utah (R). Photo: Ray Tamarra, Tasos Katopodis (modified by author)

Nick largely keeps his personal life under wraps.

Galitzine and Camila Cabello sparked dating speculations in 2021 when staring in the popular romantic musical film Cinderella .

sparked dating speculations in 2021 when staring in the popular romantic musical film . He was rumoured to be romantically involved with Anne Hathaway in 2024 after they starred as love interests in The Idea of You.

Explore Nick Galitzine's relationship history

The English entertainer has never been in any confirmed relationship. However, he has reportedly dated a few women over the years. Here is a detailed review of Nicholas Galitzine's dating history:

Lilli Kay (2019)

Lilli Kay attends the Netflix "Chambers" Premiere at Metrograph in New York City. Photo: Nicholas Hunt

Kay is an up-and-coming actress from the United States. She has gained fame for playing Fia Baxter and Clara Brewer in hit TV series Your Honor and Yellowstone, respectively. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lilli was linked to be Nick Galitzine's partner in 2019.

The pair's speculated romance emerged as a result of their on-screen bond when they starred in the horror television series Chambers. However, Lilli and Nick have never confirmed or denied their alleged relationship.

Camila Cabello (2021)

Camila Cabello at the Chanel Fall RTW 2025 fashion show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Swan Gallet

Camila is an established Cuban-American singer, songwriter, and actress. She has released several hit songs like Never Be the Same, Real Friends, Never Be the Same, and Crying in the Club.

Cabello allegedly dated the Purple Hearts star in 2021. Many people believed the duo dated because of their on-screen chemistry when they starred alongside each other in the popular romantic musical film Cinderella in 2021. However, neither the musician nor Galitzine has ever publicly addressed their rumoured romance.

The duo remained close friends after wrapping the filming of Cinderella. The English actor posted his cute photo while hugging Cabello on his Instagram page in March 2022. He captioned the picture:

Luv you.

Sofia Carson (2022)

Sofia Carson attends The New York Pops' 42nd Birthday Gala at Mandarin Oriental, New York, New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Sofia is an accomplished actress and singer from the United States. Nicholas Galitzine and Sofia Carson sparked dating allegations in 2022 after they played each other's love interest in the romantic drama film Purple Hearts.

In an interview with Variety in August 2022, Carson disclosed that the on-screen chemistry that existed between her and Nick in the Purple Hearts was instinctual and natural. However, there is no evidence that Carson and the British entertainer dated in real life.

Anne Hathaway (2024)

Anne Hathaway at the Ralph Lauren Fall RTW 2025 fashion show held at the Jack Shainman Gallery in New York, New York. Photo: Lexie Moreland

Hathaway, an accomplished American actress, is also part of Nick Galitzine's relationship history. According to Daily Mail, the actress reportedly dated Galitzine in 2024. The pair sparked romance rumours after co-starring in the 2024 film The Idea of You, where Anne played Solène, the lover of Hayes, portrayed by Nick, who is sixteen years younger than her.

Their on-screen chemistry led to speculation about a real-life relationship. However, neither Hathaway nor Nick has publicly confirmed these rumours, leaving the nature of their relationship unverified.

What is Nicholas Galitzine's relationship status?

The English entertainer is seemingly single as of this writing. However, he sparked dating speculations in March 2024 after he shared his since-deleted photo holding an unidentified woman's hand on an Instagram story.

There is unverified speculation that the unknown woman in the actor's hand-holding Instagram photo could be Cameron Valentina Eyre, a model and dancer.

Who is Nicholas Galitzine's crush?

Galitzine revealed on a Teen Vogue interview in April 2024 that his first celebrity crush was Jessica Alba.

In another interview with On Demand Entertainment in April 2024, the actor revealed that Christina Aguilera was his first major pop star crush.

Additionally, Nick confessed to GQ Magazine in May 2024 that he has had a crush on Jennie from Blackpink for a long time. He said:

I love BTS. I love Blackpink. I very much had a crush on Jennie for a long time.

FAQs

Who is Nicholas Galitzine? He is an English actor known for starring in Cinderella and Purple Hearts. How old is Nicholas Galitzine? The actor is 30 years old as of May 2025. He was born on 29 September 1994. Who is Nicholas Galitzine dating? Nicholas is seemingly single as of this writing. Did Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine ever date? The dating speculation between Cabello and Nicholas has never been confirmed. The pair's rumoured relationship emerged after they starred together in Cinderella in 2021. Did Nicholas Galitzine date Sofia Carson? The British entertainer never dated Carson in real life. However, the two sparked dating rumours in 2022 after co-starring in Purple Hearts. Did Nicholas Galitzine have a crush on Jennie from Blackpink? The actor has had a crush on Jennie from Blackpink for a long time.

Nick Galitzine's relationship history has been a topic of discussion throughout his career, although he has kept his love life out of the public eye. However, Nick has been in alleged relationships with notable figures in the entertainment industry like Camila Cabello and Anne Hathaway.

