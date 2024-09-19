Selena Gomez’s net worth: How did she become a billionaire?

Selena Gomez is an acclaimed American singer, songwriter, actress, producer, and businesswoman. From her early days on the Disney Channel to becoming a global pop sensation, she has amassed a large fan base and a substantial fortune. Explore Selena Gomez's net worth, career milestones, and assets.

Selena Gomez in a pink hoddie (L) and in a full face beat (R). Photo: @selenagomez on Instagram (modified by author)

Recently, reports have surfaced suggesting that Selena Gomez has officially joined the exclusive list of billionaires. With her journey spanning over two decades, she has built an empire through her acting, music, business ventures, and more.

Selena Gomez's profile summary

Full name Selena Marie Gomez Gender Female Date of birth 22 July 1992 Age 32 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Grand Prairie, Texas, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Height in centimetres 165 Height in feet and inches 5'5 Mother Mandy Teefey Father Ricardo Joel Gomez Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Partner Benny Blanco Occupation Singer, songwriter, actress, producer, businesswoman Net worth $1.3 billion Instagram @selenagomez

What is Selena Gomez's net worth?

According to Billboard and The Economic Times, Selena Gomez's alleged net worth is $1.3 billion as of 2024.

How did Selena Gomez become so successful? Although she has accumulated wealth through her illustrious career in the entertainment industry as a singer, songwriter, producer, and actress, most of her financial success stems from her business ventures and brand deals.

Selena Gomez's assets

Selena has owned numerous properties over the years. She had a $6.6 million property in Calabasas, Los Angeles. In 2014, the famous singer sold her Tarzana, Los Angeles mansion for $3.5 million. In 2015, she paid $3.5 million for a Fort Worth, Texas residence, which was sold in October 2018.

In 2020, Selena relocated to a $5 million property in the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Encino. That same year, she sold her home in Studio City, Los Angeles, for $2.3 million.

What started Selena Gomez's career?

Top-5 facts about Selena Gomez. Photo: @selenagomez on Instagram (modified by author)

Selena Gomez began her career at age seven. Her first notable appearance was on the children's show Barney & Friends, where she starred alongside Demi Lovato.

Acting

She then began her Disney Channel career with a recurring role in Seasons 2 and 3 of Hannah Montana.

Her big break came in 2007 when she was cast as Alex Russo on Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place, which aired 106 episodes from 2007 to 2012. Selena was paid between $25,000 and $30,000 per episode for her role in this hit series.

From there, Selena Gomez went on to feature in other popular films and television series, including:

Princess Protection Program

Another Cinderella Story

Ramona and Beezus

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

A Rainy Day in New York (2019)

Only Murders in the Building (2021)

In addition to acting, Selena is an executive film producer. Some of her major successes in this field are Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Living Undocumented (2019), and Selena + Chef (2020–2023).

Selena Gomez's music career

After gaining prominence on Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena shifted her attention to music, creating the band Selena Gomez & The Scene in 2009. The band released several successful albums, including A Year Without Rain, Kiss & Tell, and When the Sun Goes Down.

The pop star later pursued a solo music career, releasing successful albums like Stars Dance (2013), Revival (2015), and Rare (2020). Her hits singles, Come & Get It, Good for You, and Lose You to Love Me topped the charts worldwide.

Selena Gomez has also released various collaboration hit singles, including It Ain't Me, We Don't Talk Anymore, Taki Taki, and Calm Down (Remix).

Her music career earned her critical acclaim, and it became a significant financial source. Streaming platforms like Apple Music and Spotify have enabled her to reach a global audience, and billions of streams have contributed to her growing fortune.

Business ventures

What is Selena Gomez CEO of? She is the founder and CEO of the beauty brand Rare Beauty, which launched in 2020. The company promotes self-love and inclusivity, which resonates deeply with her fan base.

Rare Beauty has been a huge success, contributing to Selena’s wealth through product sales and brand equity. In March 2024, Rare Beauty was reportedly valued at around $2 billion, cementing its position as a critical player in the beauty industry.

Brand endorsement deals and Instagram earnings

In September 2017, Gomez announced that she had signed a two-year endorsement deal with Puma, which earned her a total of $30 million.

Further, in December 2016, Selena agreed to a $10 million endorsement deal with Coach, a luxury bag brand. Not only did she become the brand's new face, but the contract also allowed Gomez to launch her own line for Coach.

Since February 2023, Selena Gomez has been the most-followed woman, actor, singer, and North American on Instagram, with over 424 million followers. Selena's single Instagram post is estimated to mint about $3.5 million. She has been reported to make between $500,000 and $800,000 for a single sponsored post.

Gomez makes $10 to 15 million yearly from her multiple endeavours, primarily Coach, Puma, and Instagram.

Did Selena Gomez grow up in poverty?

Gomez was born while her mother was sixteen years old. Her parents split when she was five, and she stayed with her mother.

Throughout Gomez's upbringing, the family struggled financially, with her mother struggling to care for the two. At one time, Gomez recalls looking for quarters to acquire petrol for their vehicle. Her mother subsequently recalled how the two would frequently walk to their neighbourhood dollar store to get spaghetti for dinner.

FAQs

Who is Selena Gomez? She is a multi-talented singer, songwriter, actress, producer, and businesswoman from the United States. How old is Selena Gomez? She is 32 years old as of 2024. The musician was born on 22 July 1992 in Grand Prairie, Texas, USA. Is Selena Gomez a billionaire? She was officially reported to be a billionaire in September 2024. What is Selena Gomez's net worth? Her net worth is estimated at $1.3 billion. What is Selena Gomez's business? She is the founder and CEO of Rare Beauty. Who is Selena Gomez's boyfriend? The pop star is currently in a relationship with Benny Blanco, an American record producer.

Selena Gomez's net worth is a testament to her talent, determination, and business acumen. She has amassed wealth through successful acting and music careers, strategic business ventures, brand endorsements, and investments.

