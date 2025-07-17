The truth about Josh Jacobs' kids and the deadbeat dad rumours surrounding him

Josh Jacobs' kid, Braxton Jacobs, received public recognition as a young child for calling 911 when his grandpa was ill. However, there have been rumours that Josh has other kids. These unverified rumours claimed the NFL star has numerous children with multiple partners, sparking curiosity and accusations of being a deadbeat dad.

Josh Jacobs (L) warms up before a game against the Green Bay Packers. Josh (R) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Photo: Chris Unger, Ethan Miller (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

In late 2021, widespread rumours surfaced, mainly on social media, that Josh Jacobs had up to 8 or 9 kids with different women.

with different women. He publicly refuted these reports , claiming they were incorrect and even threatening legal action against anyone spreading the misinformation.

, claiming they were incorrect and even threatening legal action against anyone spreading the misinformation. Josh Jacobs has one publicly recognised kid, Braxton, who rose to prominence for his daring gesture of calling 911 for his sick grandfather.

Josh Jacobs' profile summary

Full name Joshua Cordell Jacobs Gender Male Date of birth 11 February 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States Current residence Green Bay, Wisconsin, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Filipino-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′10″ Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 223 Weight in kilograms 101 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Children Braxton Jacobs Father Marty Jacobs Mother Lachelle Jacobs Siblings Four Education The University of Alabama, McLain High School Profession Football player Position Running back Net worth $10 million Instagram @iam_joshjacobs X (Twitter) @iAM_JoshJacobs

The truth about Josh Jacobs' kids

Josh Jacobs has one child, a boy named Braxton Jacobs. There have been rumours about him having more children; however, these assertions are not verified by credible sources.

Braxton Jacobs (L) and Janee Brown (R) during an interview after Josh Jacobs was drafted #24 overall by the Oakland Raiders. Photo: @kjrhtv (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Full name: Braxton Jacobs

Braxton Jacobs Date of birth: February 2016

February 2016 Age: 9 years old (as of 2025)

9 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Janee Brown

Josh Jacobs' son Braxton was born in February 2016 to Janee Brown, whom he met in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. Braxton is 9 years old as of 2025. He received public recognition as a young child for calling 911 when his grandpa, Marty Jacobs, was in pain.

The call resulted in his grandfather receiving prompt medical attention and having successful heart surgery. According to The New York Times, Jacobs wrote on the bond between his father and son following this incident, saying;

My son and my dad are like best friends. You see one, you always see the other. I’m just happy he’s really smart enough to understand what was going on in that situation. It was rough for me trying to explain to him what happened and stuff like that. I told him I’m proud of him.

He added,

My pops said he’s his hero.

Controversy over Josh Jacobs’ number of children

The controversy concerning Josh Jacobs' number of children arises mostly from a flood of unfounded rumours that spread on social media in late 2021.

Speculations claimed that Josh Jacobs allegedly has many children, with some suggesting he has 8 or 9 with different mothers. These allegations frequently coincided with charges that he was a deadbeat dad.

Josh Jacobs looks on as the United States national anthem is performed before a game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium on 5 November 2023. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Josh Jacobs promptly and openly disputed the widely circulated rumours. He refuted the charges on social media, saying that people will say anything for some clicks, and that his "lawyers are about to have a field day with this one." His reaction suggested that he considered the rumours to be incorrect and potentially libellous.

FAQs

Who is Josh Jacobs? He is a professional football player from the United States who plays for the National Football League (NFL) Green Bay Packers. How old is Josh Jacobs? He is 27 years old as of 2025. Jacobs was born on 11 February 1998. Who is Josh Jacobs' kid's mother? Janee Brown is the mother of Josh Jacobs' son, Braxton. She plays a discreet but significant role in their son's life. Who is Josh Jacobs' wife? He is not currently married. Who is Josh Jacobs' son? The American footballer's son is Braxton Jacobs. How old is Josh Jacobs' son, Braxton? He is 9 years old as of 2025. Braxton was born in February 2016. How many kids does Josh Jacobs have? He has one publicly recognised son, Braxton.

Josh Jacobs has one kid, Braxton Jacobs. While dramatic accusations of Jacobs' fathering numerous children with multiple women surfaced widely in late 2021, Jacobs vehemently rejected them.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article featuring all 9 Boosie kids. The nine Boosie children come from seven distinct mothers. While Bossie is a happy father of nine, his unconventional parenting method has prompted heated internet controversy.

Boosie, an American rapper, is a father to nine biological children. His eldest was born in 2001, and his youngest in 2025. Read the article to find out the names of Boosie's children, from eldest to youngest.

Source: YEN.com.gh