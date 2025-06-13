Meet Brian McKnight's kids and the truth behind his complex family ties

They gave me the gift of true fatherhood. They are mine; I am theirs. What we have is symbiotic. They nurture me as much as I nurture them.

Brian McKnight, the legendary R&B singer behind classics such as Back at One and Anytime, has a life story marked by musical success and emotional family complications. He has seven children: five biological and two stepchildren. Brian McKnight's kids, especially the older ones, have made headlines for being estranged from their father.

Full name Brian Kelly McKnight Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1969 Age 56 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Buffalo, New York, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in kilograms 95 Weight in pounds 209 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Claude McKnight Sr. Mother Elaine McKnight Siblings Three Marital status Married Spouse Leilani Malia Mendoza Children Seven (biological and stepchildren) Education Wright State University Profession Singer, songwriter, actor, record producer, multi-instrumentalist Net worth $10 million Instagram @brianmcknight23

Get to know Brian McKnight's kids

The R&B legend Brian McKnight had eight children from different romantic relationships, but one has since passed away. While his music career has spanned decades, his role as a father has drawn both admiration and controversy. Here's a closer look at Brian McKnight's children, their lives, and where they stand today.

1. Brian McKnight Jr.

Full name: Brian McKnight Jr.

Brian McKnight Jr. Date of birth: 26 November 1990

26 November 1990 Age: 34 years old (as of June 2025)

34 years old (as of June 2025) Profession: R&B singer, songwriter

R&B singer, songwriter Mother: Julie McKnight

Brian McKnight Jr. is the eldest biological son of legendary R&B artist Brian McKnight. He was born from Brian's previous relationship with Patricia Driver. Brian Jr. was born on 26 November 1990 and is 34 years old as of June 2025.

He has followed in his father's footsteps musically, carving out his path as a singer, songwriter, and producer. The famous musician is best known for his soulful voice and emotionally rich music that blends R&B, soul, and acoustic styles. He has released multiple singles and EPs, often collaborating with his brother, Niko McKnight.

His notable songs include: Marry Your Daughter, Sprung, and You'll Be Mine. Despite his talent, public tension with his father has often overshadowed his career. In 2019, Brian Jr. spoke about his strained relationship with his father.

I don't think any situation merits the way my father has chosen to treat my brother, my sisters, and his grandchildren… It breaks my heart, but not for myself, specifically for my siblings and my children. They don't deserve this at all.

2. Niko McKnight

Full name : Niko McKnight

: Niko McKnight Date of birth: March 1992

March 1992 Age : 32 years old (as of 2025)

: 32 years old (as of 2025) Profession : Music producer

: Music producer Mother: Julie McKnight

Cole Nikolas Niko McKnight was the second son of R&B singer Brian McKnight and his ex-wife, Julie McKnight, an American singer-songwriter. Cole was a musician, photographer, guitarist, and visual artist.

In January 2024, Niko publicly revealed his diagnosis of stage four colon cancer, expressing hope and gratitude for the support he received, particularly from his wife, Carla. Despite initial signs of improvement, he succumbed to the illness on 29 May 2025. Brian McKnight's son's death caused a lot of sorrow to the family, especially his elder brother.

Niko's relationship with his father had been strained for several years. In April 2024, during a Q&A session on Instagram, Brian publicly referred to his older children as products of sin and claimed to have disowned them.

In order to live a life that you love, you have to get rid of evil and negativity, even if they are related to you.

3. Briana McKnight

Full name : Briana McKnight

: Briana McKnight Date of birth: 2001

2001 Age : 24 years old (as of 2025)

: 24 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Ruth Elaine Willis

Briana is Brian's only known biological daughter. According to Black Enterprise, Brian McKnight's daughter filed a legal complaint in 2020, alleging her father had smeared her reputation. As per HipHopDX, the singer claimed that Briana, while still a minor, had engaged in sexual relations with an older cousin.

Briana denied these allegations, asserting that she had never engaged in any sexual contact with any relative at any age. She believed that her father's statements were driven by animosity, especially after she shared her experiences growing up with an absent father on her Instagram account in 2019. The case was later dismissed.

4. Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight

Briana McKnight and his wife Leilani welcome the young Bria Kainoa. Photo: @brianmcknight23

Source: Instagram

Full name : Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight

: Brian Kainoa Makoa McKnight Date of birth: January 2023

January 2023 Age : 2 years old (as of 2025)

: 2 years old (as of 2025) Mother: Leilani McKnight

Brian Kainoa is the newest addition to the McKnight family and the first child between Brian and his current wife, Leilani. His birth caused a stir when Brian Sr. changed his name to match that of his youngest son and seemed to distance himself from his older kids.

5. Julia McPhee

Full name: Julia McPhee

Julia McPhee Mother: Leilani McKnight

Leilani McKnight Current residence : Atlanta, Georgia

: Atlanta, Georgia Education: Bachelor's degree in Biological Sciences, UC Santa Barbara

Julia McPhee, Leilani's daughter and Brian McKnight's stepdaughter, graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a degree in Biological Sciences. In June 2021, her dad shared her graduation photo on his Instagram page. He captioned the picture:

My daughter, on this day, I could not have been prouder of you. Your mom and I have been there for every step on this momentous journey to your Bachelor of Biological Sciences degree, which you just earned.

Brian McKnight caused controversy in 2020 when he shared an Instagram post, calling Julia the reason he became a “girl dad,” despite having a biological daughter, Briana.

Jules I became a girl dad because of YOU and I couldn’t have asked for a better daughter.

6. Jack McPhee

Jack McPhee (L) with his stepfather Brian McKnight (R) on his 18th birthday. Photo: @brianmcknight23

Source: Instagram

Full name: Jack McPhee

Jack McPhee Date of birth : 6 September 2002

: 6 September 2002 Age : 22 years (as of June 2025)

: 22 years (as of June 2025) Education: Graduated from high school in 2021

Jack McPhee, Leilani's son and Brian McKnight's stepson, has received heartfelt tributes from McKnight over the years. In May 2021, Brian shared a photo on his Instagram page, gifting Jack a Breitling watch for his high school graduation.

Jack, I bought this @breitling the year your mom and I started dating and I’ve kept it waiting to give it to you when you graduated from high school my son… Congrats and now you’ll always know what time it is.

In September 2022, McKnight celebrated Jack's 20th birthday, showering him with praises.

7. Clyde McKnight

Full name : Clyde McKnight

: Clyde McKnight Profession: Musician and model

Clyde McKnight is an actor, dancer, and choreographer. He is Brian McKnight's son from a previous relationship. Unlike his more publicly known siblings, Clyde has maintained a relatively low profile.

However, he has shared glimpses of his connection to his father, including posting a baby photo with Brian McKnight in 2021. The famous rapper is signed with IMG Models and WME Music and released a project titled Sleepless On Aisle 11:11. His Instagram profile showcases his artistic endeavours and updates his work.

8. Kekoa Matteo

Kekoa Matteo McKnight was the son of R&B singer Brian McKnight and his wife, Leilani. The couple announced they were expecting Kekoa in 2021. The American celebrity kid passed away in infancy in 2022.

In May 2022, on what would have been Kekoa's due date, Brian McKnight shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Today would have been your due date, your birth day was to be on Mother's Day. We celebrate, love and honor you today and every day our beautiful baby boy… until we see you again someday, We love you.

Brian McKnight and his estranged sons' relationship

Brian Jr. and Niko have accused their father of cutting ties with them emotionally and financially. In response, McKnight, in a 2019 video posted on Facebook, denied these claims, saying he raised them correctly and that they chose to distance themselves.

I've never missed a day of child support. I've never done anything adverse to my children whatsoever. I've always been there. I've always been there with advice, whether they took it or not.

Brian McKnight's kids have played a significant role in shaping his complex legacy beyond music. While he celebrates life with his wife Leilani and her children, his bond with his biological children—Brian Jr., Clyde, Niko, and Briana—remains strained.

