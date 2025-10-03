Meet Zoe Winkler's husband, Rob Reinis, and the twist that sparked their romance

Zoe Winkler's husband, Robert Reinis, is a prominent actor, producer, and screenwriter from the United States. He rose to prominence for his roles in Over There, NYPD Blue, and In the Land of Women. Reinis and Zoe's romance has continued to flourish since 2005, when they started dating.

Zoe attends the Generation to Generation event in California (L). The couple attends the This Is About Humanity Soiree in California (R). Photo: John Sciulli, Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Zoe Winkler and Robert Reinis met in 2005 after they were set up on a date by the mother of one of Zoe's preschool female students at that time.

after they were by the mother of one of Zoe's preschool female students at that time. The lovebirds tied the knot on 27 June 2009 in Los Angeles, California, United States .

on in Los Angeles, California, United States Winkler and Robert are parents to three sons: Ace Reinis, Jules, and Gus.

Rob Reinis' profile summary

Full name Robert Reinis Gender Male Date of birth 25 June 1974 Age 51 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Bald Eye colour Blue Sibling 1 Marital status Married Wife Zoe Emily Winkler Reinis Children Three Profession Actor, screenwriter, producer

All about Zoe Winkler's husband, Rob Reinis

Zoe Winkler's husband, Rob Reinis, was born on 25 June 1974 in Los Angeles, California, United States. The Los Angeles native grew up alongside his sister, Joanna Reinis Port.

His acting career took off in 2000 when he portrayed the Delivery Guy in the TV series Manhattan, AZ. Rob went on to have minor roles in various TV series, including First Monday (2002), Just Shoot Me! (2000-2002), and Happy Family (2003-2004).

Explore Zoe Winkler and Rob Reinis' relationship timeline

Zoe Winkler and Rob Reinis are hugging each other. Photo: @zoe.reinis

Zoe Winkler and the American producer have known each other since the mid-2000s. Here is a look at their relationship timel‌ine.

2005: Zoe and Rob met for the first time

The lovebirds met in 2005 and shortly began dating. Zoe revealed to People during an interview in 2025 that she met Rob after they were set up on a date by Elana Rose, the mother of her preschool female student, at that time, named Eden. She said,

A mom in my class came in one day and was like, I really want you to meet my best friend's ex-boyfriend. I want to set you up. And I was like, That sounds so deranged, and absolutely not.

She continued,

Then, a couple weeks later, she kept saying it to me. Her name is Alana, and her daughter, Eden, was my student. A few more weeks later, the best friend came in, and she was like, 'It's not weird. We dated at camp. I'm married now. I think you'd be great.

2009: Zoe and Rob tied the knot

Zoe Winkler Reinis and Rob Reinis attend the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree at the Private Residence in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

After dating for about four years, Rob and Zoe eventually got married on 27 June 2009. Zoe Winkler's wedding took place in Los Angeles, California, United States.

2012: They had their firstborn

The couple had their firstborn son, Ace Reinis, in 2012. Ace is aspiring to be a chef. Their other two children, Jules and Gus, were born in 2015 and 2017, respectively. In the same interview with People, Zoe said that her kids are all involved in supporting her work in This Is About Humanity.

These boys give their heart and soul. Every year, for the holidays, we do this amazing event where we have volunteers adopt a family and fill their wish list.

2023: Supporting This Is About Humanity

Zoe Winkler Reinis and Rob Reinis attended the TIAH 5th Anniversary Soiree in Los Angeles on 26 August 2023. The event, hosted by This Is About Humanity, underscored Zoe’s dedication to the organisation she co-founded and the couple’s shared commitment to family-focused causes.

2025: A proud family celebration

On 16 August 2025, Zoe and Rob joined her parents, Henry and Stacey Winkler, and extended family at the Television Academy's 27th Annual Hall of Fame Ceremony in Los Angeles. Their presence highlighted both their close-knit family ties and their continued support for milestones in the entertainment industry.

FAQs

Who is Rob Reinis? He is an American actor, producer, and screenwriter. Rob gained prominence for starring in the hit TV series Over There. Who is Henry Winkler's son-in-law? His son-in-law is Rob Reinis. How old is Rob Reinis? The actor is 51 years old as of 2025. He was born on 25 June 1974. What does Zoe Winkler do for a living? Zoe is a famous social activist, reality TV star, and former nursery school teacher from the United States. Who is Zoe Winkler married to? Winkler is married to Rob Reinis. The couple tied the knot in mid-2009. How did Zoe Winkler meet her husband? Zoe met her husband in the mid-2000s after they were set up on a date by Elana Rose. Who are Zoe Winkler's kids with Rob Reinis? Winkler and Rob are parents to three sons, Ace Reinis, Jules, and Gus. Are Zoe Winkler and Kim Kardashian friends? Winkler and Kim, an American media personality and socialite, are close friends. According to People, Kim once referred to Zoe as one of her lifers.

Zoe Winkler's husband, Rob Reinis, is an American actor, screenwriter, and producer. He is known for starring in many movies and TV series, such as NYPD Blue and In the Land of Women. The couple walked down the aisle in 2009 and have since welcomed three sons.

