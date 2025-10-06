Sharon Fonseca is a famous model, actress, fashion designer, and social media star from Venezuela. She gained prominence for starring in the TV series ¿Quién es quién?. Besides her career exploits, Fonseca is known for dating Gianluca Vacchi, an established Italian businessman.

Full name Sharon Fonseca Gender Female Date of birth 31 January 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Maracay, Venezuela Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Venezuelan Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Father Wayne Maines Mother Kelly Maines Siblings Two Relationship status Dating Partner Gianluca Vacchi Children One Education University of Miami, New York Film Academy, Florida International University Profession Model, actress, fashion designer, social media personality Net worth $5 million Instagram @sharfonseca TikTok @sharfonseca

Who is Sharon Fonseca?

Fonseca was born on 31 January 1995 in Maracay, Venezuela, to Wayne Maines and Kelly. In mid-2005, she migrated to Miami, Florida, United States with her family, where she grew up alongside her older brother and a sister who is a doctor by profession.

The Maracay native earned a degree in fashion and design from the University of Miami. Sharon also studied acting at the New York Film Academy. She later graduated with a degree in journalism from Florida International University.

What does Sharon Fonseca do for work?

Fonseca does many things for her career. Below is an overview of Fonseca's professional journey.

Modelling, acting, fashion, and designing

Fonseca began her modelling career while in high school and carried it on into her college years. She has since graced runways at high-profile events like Curaçao Swim Week and Miami Swim Week. Sharon has also modelled for skincare brands like Neutrogena.

She is also an actress. According to her IMDb page, she made her acting debut in 2015, playing Vecina in the action TV series Dueños del Paraíso. Fonseca came into the limelight when she appeared as Nora Joven in the 2016 TV series ¿Quién es quién?. The actress has since starred in other TV series such as Tierra de Reyes, Bajo el mismo cielo, and Jenni Rivera: Mariposa de Barrio.

Besides modelling and acting, Sharon is also a fashion designer. She has collaborated with several high-end fashion brands, including Roberto Cavalli, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, and Givenchy. Fonseca has also launched an eponymous clothing brand, where she sells blouses, skirts, dresses, leggings, shorts, and hoodies.

The fashion designer is also the co-founder of a jewellery line, Omkara Style, rooted in spiritual practices and yoga.

Social media influencing

Sharon is a social media personality and content creator. Fonseca runs a popular Instagram account that features her modelling and lifestyle pictures and videos. As of this writing, the account has over 6.3 million followers.

She also uploads her content to her TikTok page, where she currently has over 5.6 million followers. Additionally, Fonseca is a popular YouTuber. Her YouTube channel has over 24.9 thousand subscribers. She mainly uploads content related to skincare and personal skin story, fragrance discussions, travel and personal life vlogs, and makeup tutorials.

A look at Sharon Fonseca and Gianluca Vacchi's relationship

Vacchi, an Italian businessman, author, and DJ, met Sharon in early 2018 when she appeared as a model in his music video Trump It. The lovebirds shortly struck a romantic relationship.

On Sharon's 26th birthday, Gianluca uploaded a photo of himself with the actress to his Instagram page in January 2021. He captioned the picture,

Happy birthday, amore mio! 3 years and 10 days ago, we met for the first time, and I still was not aware of what a blessing God sent on my way that day.

He added,

Today we have Blu Jerusalema, and in our family, love keeps growing every day. I love you, my Queen, more than yesterday, less than tomorrow. Yours Gianluca.

The renowned DJ revealed to HELLO! during an interview in early 2021 that he was willing to be Sharon Fonseca's husband. He said,

Of course, you have to leave a bit of room for surprise, because, otherwise, it would not be me. I want to say I'll turn up one day with a ring and say: Sharon, will you marry me right now?

Get to know Sharon Fonseca's kid

The model and Gianluca are parents to one kid, a girl named Blu Jerusalema. Sharon Fonseca's daughter was born on 27 October 2020. The fashion designer announced the birth of her baby on her Instagram by posting a picture with Gianluca and their newborn.

FAQs

Is Sharon Fonseca a model? She is a model and has worked for brands like Neutrogena. How old is Sharon Fonseca? The fashion designer is 30 years old as of 2025. She was born on 31 January 1995. Who are Sharon Fonseca's parents? Her parents are Wayne Maines and Kelly. Who is Gianluca Vacchi's new wife? Gianluca is not yet married. Who is the husband of Shar Fonseca? Sharon is not married as of this writing. However, she has dated Gianluca Vacchi since 2018. What is the age difference between Sharon and Gianluca? Gianluca is 28 years older than Sharon. Vacchi was born on 5 August 1967. What movies has Sharon Fonseca been in? She has starred in movies and TV series, such as Tierra de Reyes and Las Reinas. Who are Sharon Fonseca's kids? The fashion designer shares a daughter, Blu Jerusalema, with Gianluca Vacchi.

Sharon Fonseca is a well-known American model and social media personality. She has dated Gianluca Vacchi since 2018 despite their 28-year age gap. The couple has a daughter named Blu Jerusalema.

