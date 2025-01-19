Top 15 fashion designers in Ghana and their specialities explained

Ghana has a vibrant and dynamic fashion sector, with various brilliant designers pushing the limits of originality. They continue demonstrating an impressive spectrum of styles, from mainstream to those inspired by various cultures. Explore the world of the best fashion designers in Ghana, including their distinct aesthetics, techniques, and the impact they've had on the Ghanaian fashion industry.

To determine the best fashion designers in Ghana, we analysed factors such as creativity and innovation, brand identity and impact, artistry, quality, and commercial success. Surveys and data from Vogue and other online sources played a significant role in this research. Please note that the list is not ranked in any specific order.

Top 15 fashion designers in Ghana

Ghana is home to numerous excellent fashion designers. They design a variety of styles. Some specialise in traditional attire, while others concentrate on contemporary designs. Many are imaginative and creative, using innovative materials and procedures.

Fashion designer Speciality Joyce Ababio Kente designs Tetteh Adzedu African tunics for men Cecil Duddley Mends High-end clothing, academic gowns Aisha Ayensu Wax, kenté, batakari designs Ophelia Crossland Luxury womenswear Kofi Okyere Darko Cotton-voile shirts, linen trousers Kwaku Bediako Men and womenswear Mimi Plange Modern womenswear Elikem Kumordzie Men and womenswear Samata Pattinson Sustainability advocate Chloe Asaam Handmade garments Sally Torpey Men and womenswear Prince Kuleape Boamah Designer clothes Mabel Simpson African-print clothes Kofi Ansah Modern African styles and design

1. Joyce Ababio

Joyce receives the First Lady’s Excellence Award for Arts and Culture (L). Joyce is honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award (R). Photo: @joyceababioofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Joyce Yeboah Ababio

Joyce Yeboah Ababio Born: 1960

1960 Age: 65 years old (as of 2025)

Joyce Ababio is a fashion designer from Ghana. She is the CEO and founder of JACCD. In 1995, she launched the Vogue Style School of Fashion and Design. Joyce founded Accra's Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design (JACCD) in 2013. She has designed costumes for several beauty pageants, including Miss Ghana.

2. Tetteh Adzedu

Tetteh bends while ironing a cloth (L). Tetteh wears an African print attire against a dark background (R). Photo: @fashionforumafrica on Instagram, @Beautifulness on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Tetteh Adzedu

Tetteh Adzedu Born: 1949

1949 Age: 76 years old (as of 2025)

Tetteh Adzedu is a renowned Ghanaian clothing designer. He specialises in maintaining and recreating African tunics for men. According to his credentials, he is a firm traditionalist. Many African heads of state wear his brand's tunics. He is one of the best Ghanaian fashion designers for male clothes.

3. Cecil Duddley Mends

Cecil Duddley Mends poses for a photo in a room (L). Cecil scrolls through his phone next to a wooden door (R). Photo: @CecilDuddleyMends on Facebook (modified by author)

Full name: Cecil Duddley Mends

Cecil Duddley Mends Born: 15 February 1975

15 February 1975 Age: 49 years old (as of January 2025)

Cecil Duddley is a Ghana-based entrepreneur and clothes designer. In 2014, he left Multimedia Group Limited to pursue a career in fashion design. Cecil is the CEO of CDM Fashion Couture, which produces high-end clothes and academic gowns. He also established the CDM School of Design.

4. Aisha Ayensu

Aisha Ayensu attends the NAACP International Entertainment Summit on 13 March 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Full name: Aisha Ayensu Christie Brown

Aisha Ayensu Christie Brown Born: 13 December 1985

13 December 1985 Age: 39 years old (as of January 2025)

Who is the best fashionista in Ghana? Aisha Ayensu is a Ghana-based fashion designer who has created clothing and stage costumes for celebrities such as Genevieve Nnaji, Beyonce, Sandra "Alexandrina" Don-Arthur, and Jackie Appiah. She is the creator and creative director of Ghanaian fashion house Christie Brown.

5. Ophelia Crossland

Full name: Ophelia Akweley Okyere-Darko

Ophelia Akweley Okyere-Darko Born: 16 March 1983

16 March 1983 Age: 41 years old (as of January 2025)

Ophelia Crossland is a prominent Ghanaian fashion designer and the creative director of Ophelia Crossland Designs Ltd and Ohemaa Kids. She began her fashion business in 2004 and has designed outfits for Ghana's prominent individuals, such as retired Speaker of Parliament Joyce Bamford-Addo and previous First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

6. Kofi Okyere Darko

Kofi Okyere Darko attends a meeting in an office (L). Kofi stands in a room during his 47th birthday (R). Photo: @simply_kod on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Kofi "KOD" Okyere Darko

Kofi "KOD" Okyere Darko Born: 13 January 1978

13 January 1978 Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)

Kofi is a Ghanaian fashion designer, master of ceremonies, and broadcaster. He is the founder and CEO of the yearly fashion and music event Rhythms on Da Runway and the apparel company Nineteen 57. His professional experience includes positions with fashion designers, including Paul Smith and Ted Baker, before he relocated to Ghana to work for radio.

7. Kwaku Bediako

Kwaku Bediako attends the 2023 ESSENCE Fashion House at Second on 8 September 2023 in New York City. Photo: Paras Griffin

Full name: Kwaku Bediako Oduro

Kwaku Bediako Oduro Born: 7 May 1986

7 May 1986 Age: 38 years old (as of January 2025)

Kwaku Bediako is a contemporary Ghanaian fashion designer. He established the fashion company Chocolate Clothes, now Chocolate Clothes Global, which began as a women's clothing brand in March 2013 before expanding into a men's clothing and accessories brand.

8. Mimi Plange

Designer Mimi Plange poses at the Mimi Plange Spring 2013 fashion show presentation during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on 8 September 2012 in New York City. Photo: Fernanda Calfat

Full name: Mimi Plange

Mimi Plange Born: 1978

1978 Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)

Who is the Ghanaian-born fashion designer? Mimi Plange is a fashion designer born in Ghana. She travelled to the United States as a child to pursue architecture and fashion. Plange and her business partner, Ibrahim Ndoye, founded the fashion label Boudoir D'huîtres, which she eventually renamed Mimi Plange in 2010. Her African roots inspire Plange's designs.

9. Elikem Kumordzie

Full name: Elikem Kumordzie

Elikem Kumordzie Born: 7 November 1988

7 November 1988 Age: 36 years old (as of January 2025)

Elikem Kumordzie is a prominent , designer, and public figure. His breakout role came in 2013 with the film Players. He has also appeared in films such as Silver Rain (2015) and Pauline's Diary (2017). In 2019, the Glitz Style Awards awarded him the "Best Celebrity Red Carpet Designer" award.

10. Samata Pattinson

Moderator Samata Pattinson discusses "Texas, USA" during the New York Screening Q&A on 19 September 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Full name: Samata Pattinson

Samata Pattinson Born: 23 January 1989

23 January 1989 Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)

Samata Pattinson is a renowned British-Ghanaian writer, sustainability campaigner, entrepreneur, and producer in the fashion and entertainment industries. She has written about sustainability for the EuroNews, Guardian, Huffington Post, and Vogue, among other publications. Samata is one of the most famous Ghanaian fashion designers in the UK.

11. Chloe Asaam

Chloe Asaam poses for a photo in a hotel (L). Chloe poses for a picture next to a building (R). Photo: @chloe_asaam (modified by author)

Full name: Chloe Asaam

Chloe Asaam Born: Accra, Ghana

Chloe Asaam is a clothing designer and program manager of the OR Foundation, a Ghana-based organisation dedicated to reducing fast fashion waste. Her concentration is on sustainable and handmade clothing that reflects Ghanaian culture while incorporating global fashion trends. Chloe was featured at The Fashion Atlas, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi, and Accra.

12. Sally Torpey

Sally Torpey poses against a dark background, eyes closed. (L). Sally is in a room beside a door (R). Photo: @oheemaagh on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Sally Esinam Torpey

Sally Esinam Torpey Born: 1984

1984 Age: 41 years old (as of 2025)

Sally Torpey is a Ghanaian entrepreneur and clothes designer. She owns The Travellers Custom Made Clothing (TCMC), Sallet Fashion House Ghana, the Sallet Foundation, and Oheema and JAK Gentle Giant Collection. Sally is a global speaker with business, fashion, personal growth, and women's empowerment expertise.

13. Prince Kuleape Boamah

Full name: Prince Kuleape Boamah

Prince Kuleape Boamah Born: Ghana

Prince Kuleape Boamah is a Ghanaian wardrobe stylist and clothing designer. He is credited with creating Kulaperryoutlook and the FearNoMan Clothing brand. Boamah has worked as a stylist for Ghanaian musicians, helping them prepare wardrobes for music videos. Most notably, he assisted Sarkodie in styling his clothes for the music video for the track Whine Fi Mi.

14. Mabel Simpson

Mabel Simpson poses for a portrait at a public spot (L). Mabel makes a speech at a conference (R). Photo: @maame.simpson (modified by author)

Full name: Mabel Simpson

Mabel Simpson Born: 19 May 1984

19 May 1984 Age: 40 years old (as of January 2025)

Mabel is a fashion designer from Ghana who also serves as the CEO of mSimps. She began mSimps by borrowing a sewing machine from her grandma. Simpson, then 25, quit her office job in August 2010 to launch mSimps. It took mSimps five years to expand internationally; today, the company has suppliers in the United States, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, and South Africa.

15. Kofi Ansah

Ghanaian designer Kofi Ansah salutes at the end of his show during the AltaRomAltaModa event on 2 February 2009 in Rome. Photo: Andreas Solaro

Full name: Kofi Ansah

Kofi Ansah Born: 6 July 1951

6 July 1951 Died: 3 May 2014

Kofi Ansah was a fashion designer from Ghana. He was regarded as a pioneer in pushing current African styles and design globally. Ansah married Nicola Ansah and had three children: Ryan Ansah, Joey Ansah, and Tanoa Sasraku-Ansah.

Who are the top female fashion designers in Ghana?

Ghana's top female fashion designers include Joyce Ababio, Aisha Ayensu, Ophelia Crossland, Mimi Plange, Samata Pattinson, Chloe Asaam, Sally Torpey, and Mabel Simpson.

Who is the best African fashion designer?

Numerous outstanding African fashion designers exist, all with personalised styles and visions. Some of the most recognised and significant African fashion designers include Imane Ayissi, Lisa Folawiyo, Aisha Ayensu, Kenneth Ize, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Thebe Magugu, and Deola Sagoe.

Above are some of the best fashion designers in Ghana and their specialities. These designers are influencing the future of Ghanaian fashion and motivating a new generation of designers to follow their dreams and contribute to the international fashion landscape.

