Top 15 fashion designers in Ghana and their specialities explained
Ghana has a vibrant and dynamic fashion sector, with various brilliant designers pushing the limits of originality. They continue demonstrating an impressive spectrum of styles, from mainstream to those inspired by various cultures. Explore the world of the best fashion designers in Ghana, including their distinct aesthetics, techniques, and the impact they've had on the Ghanaian fashion industry.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Top 15 fashion designers in Ghana
- Who are the top female fashion designers in Ghana?
- Who is the best African fashion designer?
To determine the best fashion designers in Ghana, we analysed factors such as creativity and innovation, brand identity and impact, artistry, quality, and commercial success. Surveys and data from Vogue and other online sources played a significant role in this research. Please note that the list is not ranked in any specific order.
Ghana is home to numerous excellent fashion designers. They design a variety of styles. Some specialise in traditional attire, while others concentrate on contemporary designs. Many are imaginative and creative, using innovative materials and procedures.
|Fashion designer
|Speciality
|Joyce Ababio
|Kente designs
|Tetteh Adzedu
|African tunics for men
|Cecil Duddley Mends
|High-end clothing, academic gowns
|Aisha Ayensu
|Wax, kenté, batakari designs
|Ophelia Crossland
|Luxury womenswear
|Kofi Okyere Darko
|Cotton-voile shirts, linen trousers
|Kwaku Bediako
|Men and womenswear
|Mimi Plange
|Modern womenswear
|Elikem Kumordzie
|Men and womenswear
|Samata Pattinson
|Sustainability advocate
|Chloe Asaam
|Handmade garments
|Sally Torpey
|Men and womenswear
|Prince Kuleape Boamah
|Designer clothes
|Mabel Simpson
|African-print clothes
|Kofi Ansah
|Modern African styles and design
1. Joyce Ababio
- Full name: Joyce Yeboah Ababio
- Born: 1960
- Age: 65 years old (as of 2025)
Joyce Ababio is a fashion designer from Ghana. She is the CEO and founder of JACCD. In 1995, she launched the Vogue Style School of Fashion and Design. Joyce founded Accra's Joyce Ababio College of Creative Design (JACCD) in 2013. She has designed costumes for several beauty pageants, including Miss Ghana.
2. Tetteh Adzedu
- Full name: Tetteh Adzedu
- Born: 1949
- Age: 76 years old (as of 2025)
Tetteh Adzedu is a renowned Ghanaian clothing designer. He specialises in maintaining and recreating African tunics for men. According to his credentials, he is a firm traditionalist. Many African heads of state wear his brand's tunics. He is one of the best Ghanaian fashion designers for male clothes.
3. Cecil Duddley Mends
- Full name: Cecil Duddley Mends
- Born: 15 February 1975
- Age: 49 years old (as of January 2025)
Cecil Duddley is a Ghana-based entrepreneur and clothes designer. In 2014, he left Multimedia Group Limited to pursue a career in fashion design. Cecil is the CEO of CDM Fashion Couture, which produces high-end clothes and academic gowns. He also established the CDM School of Design.
4. Aisha Ayensu
- Full name: Aisha Ayensu Christie Brown
- Born: 13 December 1985
- Age: 39 years old (as of January 2025)
Who is the best fashionista in Ghana? Aisha Ayensu is a Ghana-based fashion designer who has created clothing and stage costumes for celebrities such as Genevieve Nnaji, Beyonce, Sandra "Alexandrina" Don-Arthur, and Jackie Appiah. She is the creator and creative director of Ghanaian fashion house Christie Brown.
5. Ophelia Crossland
- Full name: Ophelia Akweley Okyere-Darko
- Born: 16 March 1983
- Age: 41 years old (as of January 2025)
Ophelia Crossland is a prominent Ghanaian fashion designer and the creative director of Ophelia Crossland Designs Ltd and Ohemaa Kids. She began her fashion business in 2004 and has designed outfits for Ghana's prominent individuals, such as retired Speaker of Parliament Joyce Bamford-Addo and previous First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.
6. Kofi Okyere Darko
- Full name: Kofi "KOD" Okyere Darko
- Born: 13 January 1978
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)
Kofi is a Ghanaian fashion designer, master of ceremonies, and broadcaster. He is the founder and CEO of the yearly fashion and music event Rhythms on Da Runway and the apparel company Nineteen 57. His professional experience includes positions with fashion designers, including Paul Smith and Ted Baker, before he relocated to Ghana to work for radio.
7. Kwaku Bediako
- Full name: Kwaku Bediako Oduro
- Born: 7 May 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of January 2025)
Kwaku Bediako is a contemporary Ghanaian fashion designer. He established the fashion company Chocolate Clothes, now Chocolate Clothes Global, which began as a women's clothing brand in March 2013 before expanding into a men's clothing and accessories brand.
8. Mimi Plange
- Full name: Mimi Plange
- Born: 1978
- Age: 47 years old (as of 2025)
Who is the Ghanaian-born fashion designer? Mimi Plange is a fashion designer born in Ghana. She travelled to the United States as a child to pursue architecture and fashion. Plange and her business partner, Ibrahim Ndoye, founded the fashion label Boudoir D'huîtres, which she eventually renamed Mimi Plange in 2010. Her African roots inspire Plange's designs.
9. Elikem Kumordzie
- Full name: Elikem Kumordzie
- Born: 7 November 1988
- Age: 36 years old (as of January 2025)
Elikem Kumordzie is a prominent Ghanaian actor, designer, and public figure. His breakout role came in 2013 with the film Players. He has also appeared in films such as Silver Rain (2015) and Pauline's Diary (2017). In 2019, the Glitz Style Awards awarded him the "Best Celebrity Red Carpet Designer" award.
10. Samata Pattinson
- Full name: Samata Pattinson
- Born: 23 January 1989
- Age: 36 years old (as of 2025)
Samata Pattinson is a renowned British-Ghanaian writer, sustainability campaigner, entrepreneur, and producer in the fashion and entertainment industries. She has written about sustainability for the EuroNews, Guardian, Huffington Post, and Vogue, among other publications. Samata is one of the most famous Ghanaian fashion designers in the UK.
11. Chloe Asaam
- Full name: Chloe Asaam
- Born: Accra, Ghana
Chloe Asaam is a clothing designer and program manager of the OR Foundation, a Ghana-based organisation dedicated to reducing fast fashion waste. Her concentration is on sustainable and handmade clothing that reflects Ghanaian culture while incorporating global fashion trends. Chloe was featured at The Fashion Atlas, Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Tbilisi, and Accra.
12. Sally Torpey
- Full name: Sally Esinam Torpey
- Born: 1984
- Age: 41 years old (as of 2025)
Sally Torpey is a Ghanaian entrepreneur and clothes designer. She owns The Travellers Custom Made Clothing (TCMC), Sallet Fashion House Ghana, the Sallet Foundation, and Oheema and JAK Gentle Giant Collection. Sally is a global speaker with business, fashion, personal growth, and women's empowerment expertise.
13. Prince Kuleape Boamah
- Full name: Prince Kuleape Boamah
- Born: Ghana
Prince Kuleape Boamah is a Ghanaian wardrobe stylist and clothing designer. He is credited with creating Kulaperryoutlook and the FearNoMan Clothing brand. Boamah has worked as a stylist for Ghanaian musicians, helping them prepare wardrobes for music videos. Most notably, he assisted Sarkodie in styling his clothes for the music video for the track Whine Fi Mi.
14. Mabel Simpson
- Full name: Mabel Simpson
- Born: 19 May 1984
- Age: 40 years old (as of January 2025)
Mabel is a fashion designer from Ghana who also serves as the CEO of mSimps. She began mSimps by borrowing a sewing machine from her grandma. Simpson, then 25, quit her office job in August 2010 to launch mSimps. It took mSimps five years to expand internationally; today, the company has suppliers in the United States, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, and South Africa.
15. Kofi Ansah
- Full name: Kofi Ansah
- Born: 6 July 1951
- Died: 3 May 2014
Kofi Ansah was a fashion designer from Ghana. He was regarded as a pioneer in pushing current African styles and design globally. Ansah married Nicola Ansah and had three children: Ryan Ansah, Joey Ansah, and Tanoa Sasraku-Ansah.
Who are the top female fashion designers in Ghana?
Ghana's top female fashion designers include Joyce Ababio, Aisha Ayensu, Ophelia Crossland, Mimi Plange, Samata Pattinson, Chloe Asaam, Sally Torpey, and Mabel Simpson.
Who is the best African fashion designer?
Numerous outstanding African fashion designers exist, all with personalised styles and visions. Some of the most recognised and significant African fashion designers include Imane Ayissi, Lisa Folawiyo, Aisha Ayensu, Kenneth Ize, Adebayo Oke-Lawal, Thebe Magugu, and Deola Sagoe.
Above are some of the best fashion designers in Ghana and their specialities. These designers are influencing the future of Ghanaian fashion and motivating a new generation of designers to follow their dreams and contribute to the international fashion landscape.
