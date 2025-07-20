Henry Winkler's net worth and what he earned from Happy Days and beyond

Henry Winkler's net worth is reported to be $40 million as of 2025. He has amassed wealth primarily through his acting roles in several big-screen projects such as The Waterboy and Click. In addition to acting, the American actor has earned a fortune from his career in film production, directing, and screenwriting.

Winkler attends the 2024 Vulture Festival Los Angeles in Los Angeles (L). He attends HBO's original series "Barry" in Hollywood (R). Photo: Harmony Gerber, Rodin Eckenroth (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Henry Winkler began his acting career in 1972 , portraying Postman Intern in the TV series Another World .

, portraying Postman Intern in the TV series . Winkler reportedly earned $50000 per episode for appearing in the hit TV series Happy Days .

for appearing in the hit TV series . He has directed popular TV series and movies like A Smoky Mountain Christmas and New York Daze.

Henry Winkler's profile summary

Full name Henry Franklin Winkler Gender Male Date of birth 30 October 1945 Age 79 years old (as of July 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Manhattan, New York City, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 166 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour White Eye colour Gray Father Harry Irving Winkler Mother Ilse Anna Marie Siblings One Marital status Married Wife Stacey Weitzman Children Three Education McBurney School, Emerson College, Yale School of Drama Profession Screen and voice actor, producer, reality TV personality, screenwriter, director

What is Henry Winkler's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Henry Winkler's net worth in 2025 is alleged to be $40 million. His fortune stems from his prolific career in the entertainment industry as a screen and voice actor, reality TV star, screenwriter, producer, and director.

Five facts about Henry Winkler. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images (modified by author)

What did Henry Winkler earn from Happy Days and beyond?

According to Market Realist, the American producer reportedly earned $50000 per episode for starring in the popular TV series Happy Days. He appeared in over 250 episodes of Happy Days from 1974 to 1984.

Winkler's earnings from other movies and TV series depend on factors like the film's overall budget and the role he plays.

Henry Winkler's career and sources of income

Winkler does many things for his career. Here is a breakdown of his career highlights and income sources.

Voice and screen acting

Henry made his acting debut in 1972, starring as a Postman Intern in the TV series Another World. He first came into the limelight in 1982 when he portrayed Chuck Lumley in the American comedy film Night Shift.

His other notable acting credits include The Waterboy (1998), Click (2006), and Arrested Development (2003–2019).

Henry Winkler reads during Hammer Museum K.A.M.P. 2024 at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

According to his IMDb profile, the American actor has over 164 acting credits as of this writing. Below is a list of some movies and TV series he has appeared in as a voice and screen actor.

Year Movie/TV show Role 2025 The Final Cut God 2016–2025 SpongeBob SquarePants Sharkface 2025 Goldie Mayor Peach 2024 American Horror Stories Dr. Eric Nostrum 2021–2024 Monsters at Work Fritz 2023 Family Guy Elderly Leader 2022-2023 Human Resources Keith from Grief 2018–2023 Barry Gene Cousineau 2021–2023 Rugrats Boris Kropotkin 2023 The Legend of Vox Machina Wilhand Trickfoot 2022 Chanshi Tatty 2017–2022 Puppy Dog Pals Santa Claus 2022 Black Adam Uncle Al 2022 Wolfboy and the Everything Factory Mountain Ancient 2012–2022 Robot Chicken John Adams

Film and TV production

The Final Cut star is also a film producer best recognised for producing films such as Biography, MacGyver, and Unexplained Mysteries.

Henry Winkler attends the 2024 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Here are some of the films and television series in which Winkler has played a production role.

Film/TV series Year Hazardous History with Henry Winkler 2025 MacGyver 2016–2021 ESU: In the Line of Duty 2012 Dynasty Reunion: Catfights & Caviar 2006 Knots Landing Reunion: Together Again 2005 Biography 2001–2005 Happy Days: 30th Anniversary Reunion 2005 Dallas Reunion: Return to Southfork 2004 Unexplained Mysteries 2003–2004 Young MacGyver 2003

Besides being an actor and film producer, Henry is also a reality TV personality. He has starred in numerous TV shows like Today, Morning Joe, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Access Hollywood.

The American actor is also a screenwriter. Some of the TV series and movies, Winkler wrote, include Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe and Hank Zipzer.

Henry Winkler attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Additionally, the Manhattan native is a film director. He began his directing career in 1982 after directing the TV series Joanie Loves Chachi. Henry later directed other movies and TV series such as A Smoky Mountain Christmas, New York Daze, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

FAQs

Who is Henry Winkler? He is an iconic screen and voice actor, producer, reality TV personality, screenwriter, and director. What is Henry Winkler's nationality? The actor is an American national. What is Henry Winkler's age? Winkler is 79 years old as of July 2025. He was born on 30 October 1945. Is Henry Winkler married? He is married to Stacey Weitzman. The couple exchanged marriage vows in 1978. What movies and TV series did Henry direct? He played a directing role on TV series such as Joanie Loves Chachi and New York Daze. Where is Henry Winkler now? The American actor is still active professionally, despite starting his career over five decades ago. He is the executive producer of the upcoming TV series Hazardous History with Henry Winkler.

Henry Winkler's net worth is a testament to his talent, dedication, and enduring impact on the film industry. His remarkable career, spanning over five decades, has produced some of the most iconic and influential films in history.

