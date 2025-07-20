Henry Winkler's net worth and what he earned from Happy Days and beyond
Henry Winkler's net worth is reported to be $40 million as of 2025. He has amassed wealth primarily through his acting roles in several big-screen projects such as The Waterboy and Click. In addition to acting, the American actor has earned a fortune from his career in film production, directing, and screenwriting.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Henry Winkler began his acting career in 1972, portraying Postman Intern in the TV series Another World.
- Winkler reportedly earned $50000 per episode for appearing in the hit TV series Happy Days.
- He has directed popular TV series and movies like A Smoky Mountain Christmas and New York Daze.
Henry Winkler's profile summary
|Full name
|Henry Franklin Winkler
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|30 October 1945
|Age
|79 years old (as of July 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Manhattan, New York City, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Judaism
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'6''
|Height in centimetres
|168
|Weight in pounds
|166
|Weight in kilograms
|75
|Hair colour
|White
|Eye colour
|Gray
|Father
|Harry Irving Winkler
|Mother
|Ilse Anna Marie
|Siblings
|One
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Stacey Weitzman
|Children
|Three
|Education
|McBurney School, Emerson College, Yale School of Drama
|Profession
|Screen and voice actor, producer, reality TV personality, screenwriter, director
|Net worth
|$40 million
|@hwinkler4real
|X (Twitter)
|@hwinkler4real
What is Henry Winkler's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Henry Winkler's net worth in 2025 is alleged to be $40 million. His fortune stems from his prolific career in the entertainment industry as a screen and voice actor, reality TV star, screenwriter, producer, and director.
What did Henry Winkler earn from Happy Days and beyond?
According to Market Realist, the American producer reportedly earned $50000 per episode for starring in the popular TV series Happy Days. He appeared in over 250 episodes of Happy Days from 1974 to 1984.
Winkler's earnings from other movies and TV series depend on factors like the film's overall budget and the role he plays.
Henry Winkler's career and sources of income
Winkler does many things for his career. Here is a breakdown of his career highlights and income sources.
Voice and screen acting
Henry made his acting debut in 1972, starring as a Postman Intern in the TV series Another World. He first came into the limelight in 1982 when he portrayed Chuck Lumley in the American comedy film Night Shift.
His other notable acting credits include The Waterboy (1998), Click (2006), and Arrested Development (2003–2019).
According to his IMDb profile, the American actor has over 164 acting credits as of this writing. Below is a list of some movies and TV series he has appeared in as a voice and screen actor.
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2025
|The Final Cut
|God
|2016–2025
|SpongeBob SquarePants
|Sharkface
|2025
|Goldie
|Mayor Peach
|2024
|American Horror Stories
|Dr. Eric Nostrum
|2021–2024
|Monsters at Work
|Fritz
|2023
|Family Guy
|Elderly Leader
|2022-2023
|Human Resources
|Keith from Grief
|2018–2023
|Barry
|Gene Cousineau
|2021–2023
|Rugrats
|Boris Kropotkin
|2023
|The Legend of Vox Machina
|Wilhand Trickfoot
|2022
|Chanshi
|Tatty
|2017–2022
|Puppy Dog Pals
|Santa Claus
|2022
|Black Adam
|Uncle Al
|2022
|Wolfboy and the Everything Factory
|Mountain Ancient
|2012–2022
|Robot Chicken
|John Adams
Film and TV production
The Final Cut star is also a film producer best recognised for producing films such as Biography, MacGyver, and Unexplained Mysteries.
Here are some of the films and television series in which Winkler has played a production role.
|Film/TV series
|Year
|Hazardous History with Henry Winkler
|2025
|MacGyver
|2016–2021
|ESU: In the Line of Duty
|2012
|Dynasty Reunion: Catfights & Caviar
|2006
|Knots Landing Reunion: Together Again
|2005
|Biography
|2001–2005
|Happy Days: 30th Anniversary Reunion
|2005
|Dallas Reunion: Return to Southfork
|2004
|Unexplained Mysteries
|2003–2004
|Young MacGyver
|2003
Besides being an actor and film producer, Henry is also a reality TV personality. He has starred in numerous TV shows like Today, Morning Joe, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Access Hollywood.
The American actor is also a screenwriter. Some of the TV series and movies, Winkler wrote, include Hank Zipzer's Christmas Catastrophe and Hank Zipzer.
Additionally, the Manhattan native is a film director. He began his directing career in 1982 after directing the TV series Joanie Loves Chachi. Henry later directed other movies and TV series such as A Smoky Mountain Christmas, New York Daze, and Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
FAQs
- Who is Henry Winkler? He is an iconic screen and voice actor, producer, reality TV personality, screenwriter, and director.
- What is Henry Winkler's nationality? The actor is an American national.
- What is Henry Winkler’s age? Winkler is 79 years old as of July 2025. He was born on 30 October 1945.
- Is Henry Winkler married? He is married to Stacey Weitzman. The couple exchanged marriage vows in 1978.
- What movies and TV series did Henry direct? He played a directing role on TV series such as Joanie Loves Chachi and New York Daze.
- Where is Henry Winkler now? The American actor is still active professionally, despite starting his career over five decades ago. He is the executive producer of the upcoming TV series Hazardous History with Henry Winkler.
- Who is the richest actor from Happy Days? According to LoveMoney, Ron Howard is the richest actor from Happy Days. He has an alleged net worth of $200 million.
- What was Henry Winkler's net worth in 2024? According to HotNewHipHop, he had an alleged net worth of $40 million in 2024.
Henry Winkler's net worth is a testament to his talent, dedication, and enduring impact on the film industry. His remarkable career, spanning over five decades, has produced some of the most iconic and influential films in history.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Mike Lindell's net worth. Mike is a well-known entrepreneur, political activist, and conspiracy theorist from the United States. He built a bedding company, MyPillow, from the ground up.
Mike Lindell's numerous legal battles, business issues, and financial setbacks have led to a decline in his business and earnings. Some of his affiliated companies filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Discover more about Mike's wealth in this post.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com