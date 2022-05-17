20 serial killers that were never caught and have puzzled detectives until today

Serial killers are among the terrifying people on the planet. Their actions spark outrage and fear in the communities they affect. Fortunately, some of these psychopaths are apprehended and prosecuted, but some evade justice and are never caught. Find out about 20 serial killers that were never caught.

From the enigmatic Zodiac killer to the menacing Jack the Ripper, many unsolved serial killer cases have become significant mysteries in human history. Having such a psychotic murderer roam free is unsettling. Unfortunately, some get away with their crimes and are not caught till their deaths.

20 serial killers that were never caught

Many homicide cases have remained unsolved over the years. Some involving serial murders have baffled the authorities and the public alike. Here is a list of serial killers that were never caught.

1. Jack The Ripper

In 1888, an unidentified serial killer preyed on the poor in and around Whitechapel in London's East End. According to History, the assassin was initially known as the Whitechapel Murderer and the Leather Apron but was changed after media outlets and Scotland Yard received numerous letters from people claiming to be the murderer.

Jack the Ripper, one of the top 10 serial killers in the world, was derived from a widely circulated letter written by an individual claiming to be the murderer. Among his victims were female prostitutes living and working in London's East End slums.

2. The Zodiac Killer

The Zodiac Killer is among the most famous serial killers in the world. According to Britannica, the unidentified American murderer is suspected of killing at least five people in northern California between 1968 and 1969. In addition, the assassin wrote mocking letters to newspapers and even called the cops.

The murderer terrorised California from 1969 to 1974, and in his crime scenes were left letters signed with a symbol resembling a crosshair beginning with the phrase "This is the Zodiac speaking."

3. The Doodler

The Doodler is suspected of killing up to 16 men and assaulting three others in San Francisco, California, between January 1974 and September 1975. The perpetrator earned the moniker by sketching his victims before sexual encounters and stabbing slayings.

4. Servant Girl Annihilator

The Servant Girl Annihilator was an unidentified American murderer who preyed upon the city of Austin, Texas, between 1884 and 1885. According to PBS, the murderer brutally attacked and murdered eight women in their beds.

5. Frankford Slasher

From 1985 until 1990, the Frankford Slasher rap*d and stabbed women in and around Philadelphia's Frankford area. A Caucasian middle-aged man was seen with some of the victims shortly before their murders.

Leonard Christopher was convicted of the murder of one of the nine reportedly victims, but the others remain unsolved.

6. Charlie Chop-Off

Charlie Chop-off is accused of murdering three black children and one Puerto Rican child in Manhattan between 1972 and 1973. The victims were men, and the murders involved genit*l mutilation or attempted genit*l mutilation.

7. Alphabet Killer

The Alphabet Murders, also known as the Double Initial Murders, were a series of unsolved child murders that occurred between 1971 and 1973 in Rochester, New York. All three fatalities were girls aged ten or eleven, with surnames that began with the same letter as their first names.

8. Bible John

Bible John is an anonymous serial murderer suspected of murdering three young women in Glasgow, Scotland, between 1968 and 1969. His victims were all young brunette ladies between 25 to 32 who had met their murderer at the Barrowland Ballroom.

9. Highway Of Tears Killers

The Highway of Tears in Canada runs for 720 kilometres between Prince George and Prince Rupert. Between 1969 and 2011, the highway saw 18 to 40 murders. There are several suspects, but only one has ever been definitively implicated somehow.

The DNA of serial assassin Bobby Fowler, who died in prison in 2006, was discovered on the body of Colleen MacMillan, who went missing in 1974. Unfortunately, given Fowler's movements at the time, investigators concluded that he could not have committed the majority of the murders, so the other murderers are likely still on the loose.

The Highway of Tear's assassins is among current serial killers on the loose.

10. The Babysitter

The Babysitter, one of the worst serial killers in human history, is an unidentified psychopath who murdered at least four children between 1976 and 1977 in Oakland County, Michigan. The killer's moniker came from the fact that each child was bathed before being murdered, implying that the assassin had a twisted parental instinct. The investigation is still ongoing, despite a few promising leads.

11. The Moonlight Murderer

In 1946, an unknown assailant known as the Phantom Killer murdered eight people. For months, Texarkana residents were terrified as a killer brutally attacked couples. Nearly 400 people have been arrested on suspicion of being the Moonlight Murderer throughout the case's history, but the actual perpetrator has never been found.

12. The Atlanta Ripper

The Atlanta Ripper murdered fifteen Atlanta women in 1911 and 1912. According to Ranker, on 28 May 1911, the body of Belle Walker, an African American cook, was discovered 25 yards from her home on Atlanta's Garibaldi Street. Addie Watts, a black woman, was found dead on 15 June, and Lizzie Watkins was discovered dead on 27 June.

13. The Axeman

The Axeman of New Orleans was a serial killer who brutally attacked 12 men and women with an axe between 1917 and 1919. The Axeman was well-known for sending letters to newspapers claiming that he would spare any house that played loud jazz music.

14. The Cleveland Torso Murderer

The Cleveland Torso Murderer murdered at least 12 victims and mutilated their remains across Ohio. The crimes occurred throughout the 1930s. The Cleveland Torso Murderer mutilated many of the victims that it was impossible to identify them.

15. The Freeway Phantom

Between 1971 and 1972, six young black women were kidnapped, rap*d, and strangled to death in the Washington, DC, region. The victims were aged ten to eighteen. Robert Askins was charged with the offences but never convicted. Instead, he died in prison while serving time for unrelated crimes and denied any knowledge of the murders.

16. The Long Island Killer

The Long Island killer is believed to have murdered between 10 and 16 people over nearly 20 years. According to NBC New York, the killer used to dispose of victims' bodies in areas South Shore of Long Island, New York. Most of the known victims were sex workers who advertised on Craigslist.

17. The I-70 Killer

An unidentified American serial killer known as the I-70 killer murdered six retail clerks in the Midwest in 1992. His moniker is derived from several victims who worked at businesses within a few miles of Interstate 70 (I-70). His victims tended to be young, petite brunettes. However, one of the victims was a man.

18. The Connecticut River Valley Killer

The Connecticut River Valley Killer was an unidentified American serial assassin suspected of a string of stabbing deaths. The crimes predominantly occurred in the 1980s in and around Claremont, New Hampshire, and the Connecticut River Valley.

Gary Westover admitted to the murder of one lady suspected of being a victim of The Connecticut River Valley Killer. However, he did not confess to the other crimes.

19. The West Mesa Bone Collector

The corpses of 11 ladies were discovered in the desert at West Mesa. Many of the victims had been missing for years before their bodies were recovered in 2009. No one was ever charged with the offences. In terms of DNA and other evidence, investigators have come up short. The West Mesa Bone Collector is among the active serial killers in the world right now.

20. The Honolulu Strangl*r

The Honolulu Strangl*r is renowned as Hawaii's first serial killer after an unknown intruder murdered five women in 1985 and 1986. The police considered one main suspect for the crimes, but they were forced to let him go because no witnesses were willing to come forward.

What serial killer has the most kills?

The Guinness World Record for the most kills is held by Pedro López (the Andes Monster). The Colombian psychopath rap*d and murdered young girls in Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador, confessing to 300 such killings. In 1980, he was charged with 57 counts of murder in Ecuador and sentenced to life in prison.

Who are serial killers that were never caught? If you wondered which of history's infamous murderers were never captured, then the list above should give you answers. The criminals committed atrocious crimes but, unfortunately, never got to pay.

