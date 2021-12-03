25 stunning two braids hairstyles to spruce up your look

Whether you have had a hairstyle for a long time or just a while, you may feel like it's time to change. A new hairstyle changes your appearance making you more presentable. When switching up your hairstyle, it's important to pick a hairstylist you can trust. Two braids hairstyle has recently become an option for many due to its simplicity and time-saving factor.

Two braids hairstyles. Photo: @braidsgang

Source: Instagram

Two braids hairstyle is simple to make once you master it. It is a style you can trust for your gym, shopping, visiting a friend, and any other task that needs to be attended to. This style also brings out a youthful appearance on you. In addition, the styling options for braids are endless, from an accessorized crown braid to jumbo knotless box braids and many others.

Two braids hairstyles to spruce up your look

Today, there are many hairstyles to pick from to make you look gorgeous. You only need to know which style suits you best. A braided hairstyle is the single best way to let your creativity shine through. The following are some of the stylish ways to wear your 2 feed-in braids with designs.

1. Two feed in braids

Two fed in braids. Photo: @fellznaturalhairpalace

Source: Instagram

There are different ways you can spruce your look with two feed-in braids. All you need is a stylist or yourself to understand what suits your head best.

2. Sleek braided hairstyle

Sleek braided hairstyle. Photo: @braidlocweave

Source: Instagram

Next is another sleek and braided hair idea. This is one of the simplest two braids hairstyles. One only needs a centre parting, and two feed in braids on either side.

Not much effort is required for this style, besides being simple and easy to wear the hairstyle suits, everyone. You can decide to keep it as simple as it is, or you could even glam it up with some gold accessories or cords.

3. Accessorized braids

Accessorized braids. Photo: @hairbyrachael.b

Source: Instagram

Accessories will always look great on any hairstyle if properly used. Accessories braids show how to wear cords in style. You will require two braids that wind around the head and meet to create one braided ponytail.

The two braids for the ponytail are then tied together with gold cords to bring out a fantastic look. You can also recreate this style or have the two braids loose and decorated with cords.

4. Two feed in braids with a unique braided pattern

Two feed in braids with a unique braided pattern. Photo: @des.dabratt

Source: Instagram

This hairstyle features two long braids with a braided pattern on the head. The pattern makes you look unique and amazing. To bring it out ideally, use different braid thicknesses to create a crisscross shape.

The hairstyle is not common with many people; therefore, when you master it, you can be proud to show off your sense of style to the world. You can also try different looks and different patterns. More so, you can try using a bolder hair colour such as red to make a statement.

5. Two cornrow braids with curly ends

Two cornrow braids with curly ends. Photo: @layacoiffure

Source: Instagram

As the name suggests, this hairstyle ends with beautiful curls. The hair will have two stylish cornrow braids with tighter curls at the end. It is a pretty version of the popular style. To bring out unique looks, you can recreate it with some blonde or brown colour, giving it a beachy bohemian vibe.

6. 2 braids with a wavy braided pattern

2 braids with a wavy braided pattern. Photo: @nancy.hair_and_co

Source: Instagram

If you are a fan of cool braided patterns, this is your style. The style features long feed-in braids with a trendy pattern on each side. In addition, there is one chunky side braid, a short braid, and a wavy braid. The wavy pattern is just amazing because it is stylish but also low-key. You can try a similar style or be bolder with the waves.

7. Two French braids

Two French braids. Photo: @tabitha_hair_braiding

Source: Instagram

Two braids are better than one for an exquisite braided style. There is a hairstyle for anyone looking to make a lasting impression for that amazing look. You only need to know how to do two French braids, and you will leave heads turning.

8. Braided bun with two French braids

Braided bun with two French braids. Photo: @melaninnglow

Source: Instagram

Showing up with a fabulous hairstyle like this one leaves a long-lasting impression. To get this amazing look, tightly braid your hair both on the sides and in the bun. Then, add a bow or hairband at the end to bring out a sharp look.

9. Two braids into one braided ponytail

Two braids into one braided ponytail. Photo: @nancy.hair_and_co

Source: Instagram

To achieve this fabulous style, take your two subtle side French braids and join them into a gorgeous looped-through ponytail braid. It is as simple as that, and you get heads turning!

10. Half-up half-down Y braid

Half-up half-down Y braid. Photo: @des.dabratt

Source: Twitter

This is a hairstyle associated with princesses, fairytales, and finesse. It is one of the most wonderful and neat hairstyles. Besides being smart, it's really easy to make it.

Put together two French braids and join them into a normal braid for an original adaptation of the typical half-up, half-down braid. Your great look is out!

11. Pigtails with rings for thin hair

Pigtails with rings for thin hair. Photo: @layacoiffure

Source: Instagram

Pigtails are primarily associated with children. However, pigtails are chunky and beautiful on anyone. . If you don't want them to look too childish, add some adult accessories. A handful of rings inserted densely throughout the braids will make them appear thicker and much chicer, too.

12. French braids in flower buns

French braids in flower buns. Photo: @braidlocweave

Source: Instagram

For this style, take your side braids to a whole new level with this girly twist. Start French braiding on the sides and bring each braid towards the back centre to create two lovely flowers. To top it all, add small, flower-shaped hairpins in the middle and sprinkle in some glitter for extra glam.

13. Feed-in Braids

Feed-in Braids. Photo: @ras_br

Source: Instagram

Feed-in braids are mostly confused with French braids because of their similarity in the final result. But what is the difference between French braids and feed-in braids? The feed-in braids use the underhand braiding technique, which involves moving each hair section under the last one instead of over to make them pop.

French braids use the overhand technique and appear to be flatter and wider. Therefore, feed-in braids are reverse French braids, also called the Dutch braids. Feed-in 2 braids hairstyles can be done in different designs.

14. Feed-in braids plus statement stitch braids

Feed-in braids plus statement stitch braids. Photo: @layacoiffure

Source: Instagram

Stitch braids are similar to cornrows, but a slight difference lies in the braiding technique. To start with, do the feed-in braids normally. Then, to bring out the stitch style, use the pinky finger and nail to create sharp, graphic lines.

15. Feed-ins with curly ponytail ends

Feed-ins with curly ponytail ends. Photo: @fellznaturalhairpalace

Source: Instagram

This hairstyle suits everyone for any occasion. It only needs the normal two feed-in braids then curly hair is added to the ends. The style brings out a more youthful look, and that's why it suits kids, too.

16. Two feed-in wrap-around braids

Two feed-in wrap-around braids. Photo: @ras_br

Source: Instagram

The good thing about two feeds is that you can play around with different hairstyles and extensions. For example, the two Feed-in Wrap-Around Braids is a unique look where the hair is parted along a deep curve, and each section is braided around the head and joined together at the back. Then, to style it, pull off with the curve of a comb.

17. Colourful feed-ins

Colourful feed-ins. Photo: @braidsgang

Source: Instagram

There is no harm in making your two feeds outstanding with different colours. Spice up your look by adding some colour to your feed-ins. Funky colours like pink, maroon, or gold branding bring a cute look. You can also opt to dye your hair with a colour of choice for a bolder look.

18. Fishtail-braided ponytail

Fishtail-braided ponytail. Photo: @tabitha_hair_braiding

Source: Instagram

Fishtail-braid pony required creativity and styling technique. For a more relaxed look, loosen the strands of the fishtail braid sections with the end of a rat-tail comb. Next, add some extra gold rings along the middle of the fishtail braid to achieve an added glamour.

19. Feed-in braids to the back

Feed-in braids to the back. Photo: @melaninnglow

Source: Instagram

For a more glamorous look. Braid your feed-ins and let them flow to the back. You can then join them and tie them with a band or other accessories.

20. Two braids with weave

Two braids with weave. Photo: @braidlocweave

Source: Instagram

Braids in a weave are incredibly secure because they are sewed in your head. You can therefore wear them as long as you wish. In addition, they protect your natural hair. This style can be done in different ways. As long as you know how to braid your hair, adding a weave will be easier.

21. Chunky pigtails

Chunky pigtails. Photo: @hairbyrachael.b

Source: Instagram

This cute design suits whatever dress code you would be entitled to. In addition to its glorious looks, it is one of those styles that you can achieve within a very short time. So, this goes out to all the girls with long hair yet easy hairstyle because no other design can compare to the mighty chunky pigtails!

22. Cornrow French braids with weave

Cornrow French braids with weave. Photo: @fellznaturalhairpalace

Source: Instagram

This hairstyle ensures your hair drapes over your shoulders and stands out as the focal point of your look for the event. It also brings out a sexy appeal making you look gorgeous. It's achieved by combining French and cornrow braids. The result is super gorgeous.

23. Side braids

Side Braids. Photo: @nancy.hair_and_co

Source: Instagram

The braids and weave go to each side of the head, right and left. It is a simple yet elegant design. It can work for whatever event you might be attending—ranging from going out for a fitness workout to everyday grocery shopping to parties or even at work. Its flexibility and simplicity are what make this design a great choice.

24. Dutch braids with weave

Dutch braids with weave. Photo: @des.dabratt

Source: Instagram

This hairstyle is common on the underground and with celebrities like the Jenners and the Kardashians. As a result, Dutch braids have become wildly popular. It is a simple design but requires a lot of attention. The French braids come out well with a weave that holds the braids in place.

25. French braid weave with statement bangs

French braid weave with statement bangs. Photo: @fellznaturalhairpalace

Source: Instagram

You can achieve this style by pulling your weave into a sleek and sophisticated French braid that begins at the middle of your head rather than at the front to exclude your bangs. You can then style your bangs as you prefer by sweeping your French braid over one shoulder.

A beautiful hairstyle gives you the confidence to go anywhere, anytime, with ease. With multiples of two braids hairstyles to pick from, it is now easy to change to whatever you like. In addition, the braids come in different colours and lengths, giving you an option to choose which one best suits you.

Source: Yen