15 cool Viking dreadlocks to wake the warrior inside you

The Vikings were known for their bravery, aggressiveness, and willingness to fight, survive, and win even at the worst moments. One of the top symbols of this warrior mentality is their unique hairstyles. The good news is that you don’t have to be living in the era to style your hair like them. Ever since the Scandinavian TV show aired, various hairstyles such as the Viking dreadlocks have been trending.

Viking dreadlocks are not that much different from other dreadlocks styles. You need to choose a style that suits your hair texture and length (though you can opt for extensions). If you are experienced at it, you can weave the dreadlocks yourself. However, it is advisable to find a professional loctician experienced in this type of dreadlocks.

Top 15 cool Viking dreadlocks to try out

Historical records have revealed that many Viking tribes used to wear their hair in a snake-like manner, either braids or dreadlocks. The styles appeared around 400 BC and were used to intimidate enemies during combat. Below is a look at some of the best Viking dreadlocks hairstyles that you can try out:

1. Crisscross

The crisscrossing is one of the most historical Viking hairstyles you can try. It starts with a mohawk hairstyle, with either clean-shaven or faded sides. The remaining hair is then locked, with the locks being braided in a crisscrossing pattern. The best thing about this pattern is that it works for long and short hair.

2. DNA style

The DNA style is a modern dreadlock hairstyle inspired by the intricate Viking hairstyles. It features high top locks, with the sides styled in any style you desire. The locks are then braided in a double helix style (DNA structure).

With the DNA style, you can lock and braid the entire section of the hair. Alternatively, you can do one section to the side (adjacent to one of the shaved sides) and style the rest of the hair however you desire.

3. Mohawk

Mohawk is one of the top Nordic warrior hairstyles, which has become quite trendy. However, if you love locks, you can combine the two hairstyles for an impressive look.

The Viking mohawk dreadlock is a versatile hairstyle. It can work with both short and long hair. You can also leave the locks hanging freely or braid them. Lastly, you can colour the locks or even the shave sides for an even more impressive look.

4. Undercut

The undercut dreadlock is another cool Viking inspired hairstyle to rock to bring out your inner warrior. It starts with an undercut shave to mark the territory where you will weave your locks.

You can then style your hair by tying the locks like a ponytail at the end. However, you can leave them hanging or braid them in an overlapping pattern if you have shorter hair.

5. Twisted cornrow

One of the most popular Scandinavian dreadlocks names is the cornrow. This is because it was the hairstyle sported by Ivar, the Boneless character in the TV show Vikings. It is a subtle dreadlock style, with the dreads twisted in a slick but coarse style.

They are then braided in cornrows, giving them a trendy look. You can also shave the sides, either clean-shaven or in a taper fade, for an even more hip look.

6. Viking ponytail

The ponytail dreadlock is another cool Viking dreadlock hairstyle. It is both stylish and functional – making it the perfect Viking hairstyle for when you want something trendy but with minimal maintenance.

The ponytail dreadlock works best with long hair. You can shave your head on the side for a cool effect and weave the remaining hair into locks, which are then tied into a simple ponytail. However, you can opt for a more creative style, where you lock your entire hair and tie it into a ponytail at the end. You can also mix the locks with braids for a hip look.

7. Man bun

The Viking man bun locks are another cool Scandinavian hairstyle you can attempt. It involves weaving your hair into dreads tied at the top in a man bun style. You can pair the style with a long, scruffy beard for a full Viking look.

8. Faded ponytail with dread extensions

There are several Viking dreadlock extension hairstyles for people with short hair, and the faded ponytail is one of them. It features a faded shave to the sides, with the top section of the hair weaved into dreads using extensions.

9. Bald fade

The bald fade is another cool Viking dreadlock hairstyle. It features a bald fade shave on the sides, with the rest of the hair weaved into dreads. It works perfectly with long hair, though people with short hair can get extensions.

10. Free hanging

Vikings were sear faring warriors who didn't have much time to keep styling and maintaining their hair. Therefore, one of their hairstyles' biggest features was practicality; there is nothing more practical than free hanging.

You don't have to worry about tying or braiding them with free-hanging dreads. Just let them hang freely, and you are good to go.

11. Half-up

A half-up hair is another cool way to style your hair. It is a versatile hairstyle that works with several long dreadlock variations, from full hair to undercuts, bald fade, etc. In addition, you can have your dreads in a bun, ponytail, or braided pattern with the half-up style.

12. Dutch braided

Dutch braids are a Viking inspired hairstyle which uses braiding to add an air of uniqueness and stylishness. It works perfectly with long hair, but you can also use extensions to give your dreads a bit of length.

13. Clean side cut

The clean side cut is another cool variation of the Viking. This style makes the sides completely shaven, leaving a clean, bald cut. The rest of the hair is then weaved into dreads and either braided or tied at the back in a ponytail

14. Topknot

The topknot dreadlock is a variation of the man bun dreads. It is perfect when you have medium length dreads at the top of the head and short or no hair at all at the sides and the back of the head. The locks are tied at the top of the back section of your head, giving you a clean, stylish Viking look.

15. Fishtail

The fishtail is another cool Viking hairstyle. They are a variation of the ponytail locks and work perfectly with long hair or extension. Instead of tying the dreads in a ponytail, they are styled into one large fishtail braid. The braiding can be simple or as intricate as you would like.

If you are looking for cool Viking dreadlocks, the above are some of the hottest trends. They include unique, ancient hairstyles to modern dreadlock styles inspired by culture. Whatever look you desire, you can find a unique style that can unleash your inner warrior.

