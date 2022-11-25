20 gorgeous Fulani braids to try this year to give you a refreshed look

Braids are a popular protective hairstyle among black women. They are low-maintenance, convenient, and come in various styles. Fulani braids have existed for a long time and have increased in popularity over the years. They offer countless styling options allowing you to express your creativity and personality.

The African Fulani people popularized the Fulani braids. It is one of the traditional African hairstyles often characterized by cornrows at the front of the head, one or a few cornrows braided toward your face, just above your ears. The style is usually accessorized with cowrie shells or beads.

20 gorgeous Fulani braids hairstyle designs

Fulani braids are a fabulous way to style your hair. They are popular because of their flexibility. For a refreshed look, consider unique patterns, bright colours, and a combination of accessories in all different sizes and shapes. Here are some of the designs you should give a try.

1. Jumbo Fulani braids

What is the common hairstyle for Fulani? The first look on the list is the Jumbo style. It's an adorable hairdo that shouldn't take your stylist hours to style.

2. Shuku Fulani hairstyle

Shuku is one of the oldest African hairstyles. This design is ideal for someone who prefers to keep her edges neat.

3. Fulani ombre

Choosing an ombre look can be difficult, but incorporating it into a braided pattern offers tidiness while expressing a lot of flair with your long strands. The contrasting hues make this look appear more lively.

4. High bun

The high-bun design has a classic look that you can't help but want to try. It is one of the oldest forms of Fulani hairstyle. Beads and cuffs are for decoration. This design is simple yet sophisticated.

5. Ponytail design

Ponytails are simple, stunning, and suitable for various activities and occasions. They do not require any particular skills for styling because they are easy to assemble at the centre of the head.

6. Space buns

Space buns are trending heavily on Instagram, and you can see why. They make excellent discussion starters! Simply make your braids in a bun on each side of your head.

7. Looped Fulani braids with accessories

You will stand out if you use coloured beads, golden cuffs, and cowrie shells as your accessories. They demonstrate your appreciation for natural embellishments. Make loops and concentrate them around your face and finish with a ponytail.

8. Long curly Fulani braids

This design is a classic braid pattern with a single braid in the centre. The curly ends of the tiny braids make the overall look youthful and lively.

9. Medium Fulani with braids

The traditional Fulani hairstyle designs include symmetrical one-length braids. The combination of brown and clear beads complements your natural beauty.

10. Fulani bangs

Instead of cornrowing your hair backwards, this look is braided from the centre to the front of your head. The final look is this distinctive look that has been accessorized with beads and cowrie shells.

11. Cuffs and highlights

This appealing look is based on medium half-cornrows adorned with cuffs and light brown extensions near the ends. Even without makeup, it creates a striking look paired with enormous earrings.

12. Afro puff design

An excellent way to showcase the beauty of natural hair. To achieve this gorgeous design, plait clean braid lines and over-the-ear braids in front, leave voluminous hair in the back, and add cuff accessories.

13. Blonde Fulani braids

Get some rings and cuffs, as they are easy to install. Use extensions to achieve a blonde look without having to dye your hair.

14. Tribal Fulani braids with beads

Adding some large beads is one of the ways to customize your hairstyle. Brightly coloured beads showcase your bubbly personality, while brown ones compliment the natural look.

15. Long Fulani braids

A lovely hairstyle based on the classical braiding technique with a middle-part braid and two additional in-front-of-the-ear plaits. Hair extensions help attain the desired length, while the silver cuffs act as subtle accents.

16. Shoulder-length Fulani with braids

The centrepiece of this stunning hairdo is a unique design. The braids' ends are decorated with wooden beads to draw attention. You could also use this concept for short braids without beads if you don't want extra frills.

17. Micro Fulani braids

Micro braids are ideal for people with short hair and those who want to experiment with different braiding designs. However, avoid using this design if you have fine hair because it could damage your strands.

18. Zigzag pattern

This design is a modern spin on the Fulani hairstyle that you will love. Make a zigzag pattern with your hair on the scalp to compliment your design for the perfect hairdo. It may take time and patience, so begin styling your hair well before your outing.

19. Goddess Fulani braids

Goddess braids are one look you would absolutely love. This classic design features various creative patterns that highlight your personality. It is a combination of cornrows and box braids with curly strands through the braids.

20. Simple Fulani tribal braids

This look pays homage to your heritage by representing culture and style. The close-to-skin braiding and cross-patterns create a unique aesthetic that is chic and stunning.

Where do Fulani braids originate from?

They originate from the Fulani people of West Africa's Sahel region. The predominantly Muslim tribe creates their hairstyle by plaiting cornrows at the front and box braids at the back. However, the hairdo has changed over the years, with hairstylists putting modern twists on it.

What do Fulani braids symbolize?

The Fulani hairstyle is one of the core identities of the Fulani people of West Africa. The Fulani women accessorize their hair with cowrie shells and beads as a symbol of origin, marital status, and religion. Therefore, someone from that ethnic group may tell a lot about you just by looking at your hair.

FAQs

Are Fulani braids tribal? Yes, they are because they originate from the Fulani tribe in West Africa. How long do Fulani braids last? Depending on your hair length and texture, they can last between 4-6 weeks. Did braids originate from Ethiopia? It all started in Africa. The oldest known braiding image was discovered at a prehistoric burial site called Saqqara along River Nile. What is the difference between tribal and Fulani braids? They are similar. They are called tribal braids because they originate from a tribe called Fulani. Are Fulani braids a protective style? They are a unique and creative protective style. What do Fulani braids symbolize? The Fulani hairstyle is one of the core identities of the Fulani people of West Africa. They can also represent social status, wealth, religion, or marital status. Can you wash Fulani braids? Yes, you can without having to worry about damaging your look. It is essential to clean your scalp and braids regularly to prevent product buildup, irritation, or dryness.

Fulani braids are some of the most versatile hairdos. They range from incredibly complex designs to simple plaits. They are fascinating, and you can rock them for any occasion.

Source: YEN.com.gh