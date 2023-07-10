20 incredible "The World is Yours" tattoo ideas to ink on your body

Tattoos are some of the most common bodily alterations that humans get. The trend has grown, with people getting inked their favourite characters or phrases from movies and TV shows. For instance, "The World is Yours" tattoo ideas offer a unique and different perspective on body art. The phrase is derived from Scarface, a 1983 American crime drama film.

Variations of "The World is Yours" tattoo ideas. Photo: @mystory_cairo, @goodfellastattoo, @chucho8g, @tattoo.jre (modified by author)

"The World is Yours" tattoo ideas became popular since the release of the 1983 classic Scarface. The phrase is from a scene in which the antihero protagonist Tony Montana sees an airship with the words written on it.

Incredible "The World is Yours" tattoo ideas

Inspired by the 1983 classic film Scarface, "The World is Yours" tattoo ideas are unique and extensive. With these designs, you can make a statement by displaying your motto to the world. Here are some incredible Scarface "The World is Yours" tattoo designs to try.

1. A hand holding the globe

A black and white "The World is Yours" arm tattoo. Photo: @crimclay (modified by author)

The hand holding the globe "The World is Yours" art design is a unique idea. This design takes the phrase literally, with the artist drawing a hand grabbing onto the World.

2. "The World is Yours" statue

A detailed "The World is Yours" inner arm tattoo. Photo: @raulestoico, @jefestattoos (modified by author)

This design is from Tony Montana's "The World is Yours" statue in the film. The design features three women holding up a globe with the phrase written on it. This design is perfect if you want thorough Scarface tattoo "The world is Yours" ideas.

3. Neo-traditional

If you are a fan of bold aesthetics, the neo-traditional tattoo is a popular choice. This design features a girl, similar to the character Elvira Hancock from Scarface. The artist utilises bold colours to bring out the best in the piece.

4. Tony Montana

A Tony Montana ink design based on Scarface. Photo: @cleopatrainkankara_ (modified by author)

This design features Tony Montana enjoying a cigar against a backdrop of palm trees at the beach. The design denotes him as being wealthy and successful. The concept emphasises the idea that the world is his to conquer.

5. Vintage movie reel design

A Tony Montana portrait captured in a vintage movie reel frame. Photo: @yeti.ink (modified by author)

This design uses an image of Tony Montana in his office captured in a vintage movie reel frame. The frame has the Blimp (airship) that Tony saw in his earlier days in America that has the iconic phrase showing.

6. Colourful Tony Montana Miami portrait

The artist on this design uses bright colours to bring out Tony Montana's image. This tattoo shows a successful and wealthy Tony pose as he enjoys a cigar. The design is ideal with the theme of the world is yours, as Tony has made it from rags to riches.

7. TM initials

The Tony Montana initials with the phrase "The World is Yours" inscribed. Photo: @borussendany (modified by author)

The Tony Montana TM initials body art design is simple and cute. The art is ideal when drawn on the forearm, leg or any other body part you deem fit. This design involves no colour; the main emphasis is on the wording.

8. Elvira Hancock

Elvira Hancock's tattoo design with the phrase "The World is Yours". Photo: @lauren.b_tattoo (modified by author)

Elvira Hancock is among the main characters in Scarface. She is the mistress of drug baron Frank Lopez and later the wife of Tony Montana. Because of her role in the film, Elvira Hancock's body art is among the top ideas to pair with the phrase.

9. Tony Montana-inspired theme

A Tony Montana-inspired "The World is Yours" tattoo idea. Photo: @severextattoo (modified by author)

Montana ruled and protected his turf in Miami. This blackwork design is iconic in bringing out the theme of Scarface. It contains the Blimp with the quote displayed and Tony holding a gun in the Miami Beach palm trees.

10. Complex and bold calligraphy

A detailed "The World is Yours" neck tattoo. Photo: @ref_cruz (modified by author)

This inking is perfect if you are in the market for a bold, complex body art design. The design is detailed and gothic and does not feature any characters from the film. However, the quote is still symbolic and inspiring to the reader.

11. Large and loud

This large, loud design is among the most complex and complicated body art ideas. The upper part consists of the Earth with the continents showing, and beneath it are the words the World is yours in a unique font. This design is bold, tasteful, polished, and among the best ideas on the list.

12. Iconic Tony Montana scenes

Tony Montana's "The World is Yours" tattoo idea. Photo: @ed_hanzo_tattoo, @miljantattoo (modified by author)

This artist creates a unique piece from various settings from Scarface. At the top is the iconic phrase completed in beautiful calligraphy. Then below it is the iconic scene where Tony fights off his attackers using a machine gun. To complete the piece is a portrait of Tony with a no-nonsense look on his face.

13. Blimp tattoo

A simple Blimp body art design from a scene in the film Scarface. Photo: @tattoozbyeden (modified by author)

This simple design captures the Blimp as it few past Tony displaying the iconic phrase. The artist uses only black to give this design a simple yet detailed look.

14. Forearm detailed design

Detailed forearm "The World is Yours" tattoo ideas. Photo: @crea8tive_director, @rudytattoofamily (modified by author)

This iconic design is among the top "The World is Yours" Scarface tattoo ideas. The artist displays his skill by using calligraphy to bring out the best visual representation of the phrase.

15. "The World is Yours" prayer tattoo

"The World is Yours" and stay humble prayer design on the inner arm. Photo: @crea8tive_director, @smith_tattoos_pierces (modified by author)

If you've watched the film, you are familiar with the brutality of Tony Montana's demise. He dies after achieving all that he dreamt of. This design incorporating praying hands art pays tribute to the character by reminding us to stay humble.

16. Red and black astronaut

A red and black with an astronaut holding the globe body art. Photo: @tattoosbyvincent, @tattoosbykyla (modified by author)

The artist on this design uses a blend of red and black to deliver an appealing iconic piece. The colour blend and font make it a must-have for tattoo lovers.

17. Playing cards

Playing cards incorporated design with the phrase "The World is Yours". Photo: @gunners_ink (modified by author)

This unique design includes playing cards and dollar bills. The creative design with the phrase "The World is Yours" at the bottom act as motivation showing the reward for those who dare.

18. Hand tattoo

A hand-holding the Earth concept body art design. Photo: @inkednba (modified by author)

This black-and-white design is perfect if you are searching for a hand tattoo idea. The artwork comprises a hand holding Earth. However, this design is unique as it doesn't incorporate the phrase.

19. 3D Montana-theme design

A 3D-themed "The World is Yours" tattoo idea concept. Photo: @melektastekin_tattooer (modified by author)

The 3D-themed "The World is Yours" art design is unique and creative. The design offers a fun approach to the concept.

20. Half sleeve

A creative "The World is Yours" tattoo idea on the sleeve. Photo: @beazytattoos (modified by author)

This ink idea is detailed, creative and unique. The design comprises the phrase "The World is Yours" with the head of a globe. The artist then incorporates a humanlike face gesturing with the shush motion.

"The World is Yours" tattoo ideas include some of the best body art inspired by the film Scarface (1983). The phrase is from a scene in which Tony Montana sees an airship advertising for Pan American Airlines with the words "The World is Yours" written on it. The iconic phrase has inspired various tattoo ideas that fans have inscribed on their bodies.

