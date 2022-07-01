25+ tattoos that represent growth, change and new beginnings

Have you finally decided to have your first tattoo, but you are unsure which one to select because you prefer one with significance? Making such a selection is hard because tattoos are difficult and expensive to remove; thus, making a non-regrettable decision is critical. So then, why not acquire tattoos that represent growth? Here are some unique body art ideas to consider that reflect development and transformation.

What motivates people to get tattoos? There are numerous reasons why you might want to get one. Some get them due to peer pressure and media influence, while others get them for personal expression. However, those representing growth are a great start if you are interested in tattoo symbolism.

Tattoos that represent growth

What things symbolise growth? Various symbols represent growth but differ according to culture, trend or beliefs. However, one of the universal factors that symbolise growth is, without a doubt, nature. With this in mind, discover meaningful tattoos below.

1. The lotus flower

According to Mind Body Green, the lotus flower is considered a sacred flower in Buddhist and Hindu religions. The flower symbolises the womb in Hinduism, where all things in the cosmos are conceived. The Lotus blossom is favoured if you seek tattoo symbols of growth.

2. The phoenix

The phoenix is an immortal bird from Greek mythology that regenerates or is born again cyclically. Britannica states the bird is related to the sun and reborn from its predecessor's ashes. Some traditions suggest it dies in a display of flames and combustion, while others say it just dies and decomposes before rebirth. If you are looking for strength, new beginnings, tattoo symbol, then the phoenix is a great choice.

3. Koi fish

Koi is a fish indigenous to Asia, particularly in Japan and China. The Koi fish is a symbol of perseverance and progress despite adversity. The Koi fish, according to folklore, are symbols of change and new beginnings, making them suitable for tattoos that depict progress.

4. Butterfly

The metamorphosis of a butterfly is a good picture of nature's wonder and transformation. As a result, different civilisations around the world regard the butterfly as a symbol of new beginnings. Because of their significance and simplicity, butterfly tattoos are among the most popular worldwide.

5. The Triskelion

A triskelion, also known as a triskele, is an ancient design composed of three spirals with rotational symmetry. For example, the spiral design might be based on three bent human legs or interlocking Archimedean spirals.

What does a Triskele tattoo mean? According to Next Luxury, it represents the never-ending cycle of life, death, rebirth, and eternal life. Furthermore, in Irish symbols culture, the Triskelion also signifies the celestial, terrestrial, and spiritual realms.

6. Four seasons

As the name suggests, the season-changing design is an excellent approach to showing the change in life as it occurs in nature. It can be placed in an open area of your body, such as your shoulders or arms.

7. Waves

What does a wave tattoo symbolise? According to Next Luxury, wave and water tat designs are popular representations of life's ceaseless motion, an unstoppable force of nature that continues to exist indefinitely. Arching waves can depict how water can still find its way free despite all of the world's strength.

8. The horseshoe

The horseshoe is considered a lucky charm in various cultures. Furthermore, it signifies the start of good fortune, primarily when held upward in a U shape.

9. Phases of the moon

The phases of the moon represent new beginnings. The moon changes shape after each lunar cycle, dependent on its position in the sky. As a result, getting the moon's phases inked symbolises new beginnings and new chapters.

10. Tree ring

What does a tree tattoo symbolise? According to Next Luxury, the design represents growth, knowledge, wisdom, and spirituality. It is unique in that it is the genuine concept of growth, which we can easily relate to because nature is one of the aspects in which humans live.

11. The cherry blossoms or Sakura

This design is famous in the Japanese body art style, Irezumi. It depicts how trees burst into exquisite flower clouds in the spring. The Sakura represents new beginnings, knowledge, and self-improvement.

12. The Dharma wheel (Dharmachakra)

What does Dharmachakra mean? According to Learning Religion, the dharma wheel, or Dharmachakra, is a Buddhist emblem depicting the Noble Path. It is used to represent Buddhism worldwide in the same manner that a cross represents Christianity or a Star of David represents Judaism.

13. The Unalome sign

What does the Unalome symbol represent? The Unalome sign, according to The Yoga Nomads, indicates the route to enlightenment or a higher level of spiritual satisfaction. It encapsulates our experience as humans on Earth and represents a greater understanding of how we go through life and learn from our activities.

14. The Koru

What does a koru represent? According to Teara, the koru, frequently employed as a symbol of creation in Mori art, is based on the shape of an unfurling fern frond. Its round shape signifies perpetual motion, and its inward coil implies a return to the point of genesis.

15. Robin bird

According to Self Tattoo, with its vivid red bre*st, the robin is associated with resurrection and Christ's blood, but it also represents endurance and transcendence. The reason is that blood represents new life and the eternal cycle of death and rebirth in many civilisations.

16. An acorn

A wide range of plants and flowers are associated with rebirth and transformation. Seeds provide and signify the concept of growth. Even though most of them are visually dull, there are some exceptions. For example, an acorn tattoo is a simple yet intriguing sign of growth.

17. The dandelion flower

The dandelion flower is a one-of-a-kind plant. When the blossom has perished, and just the fragile seed head is left. The wind blows the tiny seeds far and wide, where they grow even in poor soil and challenging conditions.

If you are looking for a new beginnings tattoo, then the dandelion flower is an ideal choice that signifies new beginnings and possibilities.

18. Daffodils design

What does a daffodil tattoo symbolise? According to Tatt Mag, this spring flower denotes rebirth after the gloom of a long winter. Daffodil tats are connected with new beginnings and hope since they blossom in the early months of spring.

Aside from being a spring symbol, the daffodil is also associated with optimism and brightness.

19. The purple tulip

What does a purple tattoo symbolise? Violet flower tattos represent sovereignty, spiritual passion, the subconscious, awareness, abundance, and inspiration. In addition to representing monarchy, this colour also represents rebirth, making it the perfect colour for spring.

20. The Iris

What is the meaning of an iris tattoo? The iris is the birth flower of February, representing optimism, wisdom, communication, and faith. It's a flower ink design with simple themes that stands out from more common flower options.

21. The rising sun

The sun represents several things to different cultures, but the most prevalent symbolism is light and rebirth. We would not survive on Earth without the sun because it represents the balance of life.

22. Shooting stars

What does a shooting star tattoo mean? It symbolises fortune, pleasure, success and new beginnings. It is also linked to following your dreams, bettering yourself, your destiny, and success. The shooting star is the best option if you are looking for meaningful small tattoos.

23. The rainbow

Rainbows usually occur when the rain has stopped and the sun has broken through the clouds. As a result, rainbow body ink designs indicate that things are changing and becoming brighter physically and metaphorically.

24. The ouroboros

If you are looking for strength in a new beginnings tattoo, then the ouroboros is the ideal design. The ouroboros symbol signifies the infinite cycle of life, representing birth, death, and renewal. Therefore, it can be read as life enclosing itself in such a way that the past, tail, appears to vanish, yet it is travelling inwardly/outwardly to a new reality.

25. The world egg/cosmic egg

The cosmic egg motif is a critical emblem in creation stories found throughout the world. According to Britannica, the Ancient Egyptians understood the cosmic egg as the soul of the primordial waters from which creation sprang.

26. The tree of life

The tree of life is an old symbol that you may find worldwide. Trees have a variety of meanings in world myths, but because they are robust and long-lived, they are frequently used as symbols of growth, rebirth, and eternity.

Frequently asked questions

What is a good tattoo for growth? Various designs symbolise growth. The most popular are the phoenix, lotus flower and the tree of life tats. What things symbolise growth? Among the various things that symbolise growth are the Koi fish, the robin bird, the tree of life and shooting stars. What symbolises growth progress? The phoenix bird is one of the most prominent figures of transformation and rebirth. What flower symbolises growth? The lilac, Syringa vulgaris, is a spring-flowering plant that represents growth. It represents the transition from ignorance to knowledge, from innocence to wisdom. What tattoo symbolises a new beginning? The lotus one symbolises rebirth and new beginnings. What does a butterfly symbolise? The butterfly has become a metaphor for metamorphosis and hope; it has become a symbol for rebirth and resurrection, for the triumph of the spirit and soul over physical imprisonment, throughout civilisations.

Tattoos that represent growth are popular due to their meaning and relevance. If you are unsure which tattoo to acquire, these growth tat designs will provide you with feasible possibilities.

