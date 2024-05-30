The Old Money style and fashion aesthetic guide for men and women

Are you eager to immerse yourself in the world of classic sophistication and timeless appeal? Whether you're a man or a woman, mastering the Old Money style entails more than just wearing expensive clothes; it's about adopting a lifestyle and fashion sensibility that evokes a bygone era of grace and charm. This extensive guide will help you understand the nuances of the Old Money style and smoothly incorporate it into your wardrobe.

Trench coats, leather shoes, classy handbags, dress pants, and polo shirts are Old Money style essentials. Photo: @sharontharma, @andrehellmund, @ingridwilkinson on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the Old Money style? The old-money aesthetic is an indefinable charm that combines tradition, elegance, and grace. It is an exquisite and refined dressing style thoughtfully designed to highlight your appreciation for high-quality, timeless pieces.

Rooted in history and tradition, this fashion approach represents individuals and families with generational wealth who value classic elegance over fleeting trends. The old money style exudes refinement and composure, infusing elegance in all facets of your life.

The Old Money style and fashion aesthetic guide

Old Money style is distinguished by its emphasis on quality, timelessness, tailoring, logo-free designer pieces, and classic American prep. Rather than following transient trends, adherents of this aesthetic value classic pieces that have stood the test of time. Here's everything you need to know to embrace the old-money look:

Quality over quantity - Invest in high-quality clothes made from luxury fabrics like silk, cashmere, and fine wool. Look for flawless tailoring and craftsmanship, as these are the trademarks of Old Money style. Remember that having a few well-made pieces is better than having a closet full of disposable fashion.

- Invest in high-quality clothes made from luxury fabrics like silk, cashmere, and fine wool. Look for flawless tailoring and craftsmanship, as these are the trademarks of Old Money style. Remember that having a few well-made pieces is better than having a closet full of disposable fashion. Classic silhouettes - Look for timeless silhouettes that convey sophistication and elegance. For men, this could include tailored suits, well-fitting pants, and crisp button-down shirts. Women can wear sheath dresses with simple lines, tailored blazers, and pencil skirts. The idea is to select pieces that flatter your body without being overly trendy.

- Look for timeless silhouettes that convey sophistication and elegance. For men, this could include tailored suits, well-fitting pants, and crisp button-down shirts. Women can wear sheath dresses with simple lines, tailored blazers, and pencil skirts. The idea is to select pieces that flatter your body without being overly trendy. Neutral palette - Stick to a neutral colour scheme dominated by classic shades like navy, black, grey, white, and beige. These colours exude sophistication and versatility, allowing you to mix and match effortlessly. While a pop of colour can be used sparingly, avoid using too bold or obnoxious shades.

Old money style for men

Old Money style for men conveys a sense of refined masculinity. The style is all about loose-fitting yet tailored clothing. Nothing should be overly tight or too modern. If you want to indulge in this elegant fashion, check out these Old Money outfits for men suggestions:

1. Tailored suits

Fitted suits define the Old Money aesthetics. Photo: pexels.com, @tima-miroshnichenko

Source: UGC

Invest in well-fitted suits in classic colours like navy, charcoal grey, and black. Ensure the fit is perfect, with a jacket that fits comfortably across the shoulders and trousers that break just above the shoe. Quality construction and fabrics are paramount.

2. Quality shoes

A pair of high-quality leather shoes is a must-have for any Old Money wardrobe. Choose classic styles such as Oxford shoes, loafers, derby shoes, monk straps, brogues, and Chelsea boots in black or brown leather. Keep them polished and in good shape to complement your image.

3. Blazers

Blazers are essential in the Old Money aesthetic, bringing your appearance to new heights of refinement. Take this opportunity to personalise your blazers, ensuring they fit you like a second skin and reflect your distinct style.

4. Dress shirts

Dress shirts are the cornerstone of the Old Money style. Photo: @crushonretro, @stevenlandclothing, @theschoolofsatchel on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dress shirts are fundamental to the Old Money outfits, acting as the foundation of this classic design. Paying attention to the small details, such as different collar types, cuffs, and subtle patterns like stripes, gives depth and sophistication to your outfit.

Dress shirts are a canvas for accessories such as cufflinks and ties, allowing you to personalise your style. To further embrace the Old Money component, consider stitched monograms, a subtle yet strong emblem of the family legacy.

5. Dress pants

Dress pants give a refined look. Photo: pexels.com, @shalenderkumar

Source: UGC

Dress trousers are an excellent option for infusing the Old Money aesthetic into your regular attire. Pair your dress pants with a classic blazer, a well-tailored dress shirt, and leather dress shoes like monk straps. The result is a refined look appropriate for various settings, from business meetings to formal dinners.

6. Polo shirts

Polo shirts bring out a touch of casual flair in an Old Money style. Photo: pexels.com, @shalenderkumar (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sometimes, you want to seamlessly reflect the Old Money style while adding a touch of casual charm. This is where the classic polo shirt comes into play. The polo shirt is appealing because it exemplifies the Old Money style's versatility.

Whether you choose classic navy or more muted earthy tones, your polo shirt can effortlessly complement your current wardrobe. Pair it with well-fitted chinos, stylish tassel loafers, and a well-tailored blazer for a sophisticated look.

7. Tuxedos

Tuxedos reign as the ultimate symbol of luxury and sophisticated taste. They are the epitome of Old Money elegance, representing a commitment to timeless ideals, an appreciation for refined tradition, and a steadfast dedication to grace.

These exquisitely crafted attires are designated for the most formal and distinguished events, such as black-tie parties and galas. Opt for a classic black tuxedo with a single-breasted jacket and satin lapels, and combine it with a tuxedo shirt, cummerbund, bow tie, and cufflinks.

8. Trench coats

Trench coats are both stylish and practical. Photo: pexels.com, @huguenot-horology

Source: UGC

The trench coat has gained popularity among Old Money enthusiasts worldwide. Its crisp lines and slim silhouette exemplify tailored elegance. When selecting a trench, consider its fabric quality and length; choose a mid-thigh length and a water-resistant material for both style and functionality.

Old Money style for women

The Old Money style for women, usually associated with upper-class women who have inherited wealth, prioritises quality over quantity and values good manners and social grace. To embody this aesthetic, focus on classic, well-tailored clothing pieces that serve as the foundation of the Old Money look. Essential pieces include:

1. Tailored suits

Tailored suits for women are statements of elegance. Photo: @darafordbridal, @sterlingsuits on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the Old Money style, the suit is more than just a piece of attire; it is a statement of elegance and power. Bespoke tailoring is vital for ensuring that each garment reflects your individuality. A tailored suit in this design is more than just clothing; it's a work of art crafted to flatter your figure and express your innate sophistication.

Choose classic colours such as charcoal grey, navy, white, and deep brown. Patterns like pinstripes and checks are subtle and offer depth without being overpowering.

2. Dress shirts and blouses

Dress shirts and blouses are keystones of the Old Money aesthetic for women, representing both elegance and comfort. Choose high-quality and durable textiles, such as Egyptian cotton and silk.

3. Dress pants and skirts

Tailored dress pants create an elegant look. Photo: @closet_plug on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tailored dress pants and skirts are essential for a polished Old Money appearance. The secret is in the tailoring; each piece should be cut perfectly to represent your style. Pair them with a well-fitted blouse and a classic blazer to create a sophisticated and elegant look. These pieces pay homage to the art of classic femininity.

4. Blazers

A well-tailored blazer is a sign of style and versatility in the Old Money world. Every design should convey a different aspect of your personality, whether a classic navy blazer that adds a nautical flair or a double-breasted blazer that adds a sense of formality. The blazer can be worn in many settings while still projecting an aura of refined elegance.

5. Dresses and gowns

Dresses and gowns exude femininity. Photo: @dressesloves on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dresses and gowns are unique in the Old Money aesthetic, representing the peak of feminine beauty and grace. Choose timeless styles with a focus on detail and fabric quality. Old Money style dresses and gowns celebrate personal elegance, with each stitch designed to accentuate your poise.

6. Timeless accessories

Silk scarves and pearl accessories are good additions to an Old Money look. Photo: @femininstyles, @hereandnow_mollyne on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Accessories are carefully selected to enhance the ensemble without overpowering it. Classic accessories such as pearl earrings, silk scarves, leather handbags, and subtle jewellery add the finishing touch to an Old Money look.

7. Polo shirts

Polo shirts are ideal for a casual look. Photo: pexels.com, @kate-gundareva

Source: UGC

Polo shirts add a casual but refined element to the Old Money aesthetic. Choose from classic colours and mix them with fitted chinos or skirts for a sophisticated and relaxed style. Polo shirts are ideal for weekend outings or casual get-togethers.

Invest in classic pumps, leather flats, and stylish but comfy boots. Quality footwear not only lasts longer but also adds beauty to any ensemble.

Old Money vs. New Money style

The difference between Old Money and New Money style is their approach to fashion and luxury. Those with new money, or money gained recently, are typically first-generation millionaires or billionaires, which is often evident in how they present themselves. These individuals focus on statement dressing to showcase wealth and status.

The New Money style often prioritises flashiness and brand names, emphasising status symbols and conspicuous consumption. Trends come and go rapidly, and the focus is on displaying wealth rather than timeless grace and elegance.

On the other hand, the Old Money clothing style emphasises quality over quantity, investing in timeless pieces. It emanates understated elegance and sophistication, focusing on tradition and heritage.

What clothing brands are Old Money style?

For the wealthy, fashionable elite, the clothing brands associated with old money style read like a Bond Street shopping list. Classic brands like Dior and Chanel, with their timeless accessories, and Ralph Lauren, with its classic tailoring and sporty logos, exemplify the old-money look.

Most old-money brands are renowned for high-quality tailoring, modest logos, and effortless styling.

Mastering the Old Money style and fashion aesthetic entails embracing refinement, tradition, and timeless elegance. Whether you're a man or a woman, investing in the above classic pieces and paying attention to detail will allow you to seamlessly embody the sophistication of the Old Money era.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on trendy shorts for men and women. Shorts are a wardrobe staple, especially during the warm seasons.

Chinos, Bermuda shorts, and cargo shorts are some of the most stylish shorts for men. Discover how you can style these shorts and many others.

Source: YEN.com.gh