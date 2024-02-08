A guide to men's hat styles: 25 popular types of hats to try

Hats have long been a staple in men's fashion, adding a touch of sophistication, style, and uniqueness to any look. From the classic Fedora to the modern snapback, there is a hat for every occasion and every man's taste. Explore popular men's hat styles and how to incorporate them into your wardrobe.

A baseball cap, Fedora, and flat cap are some of the most popular men's hat styles. Photo: @dre3zy, @donjay_chirha, @therealwinstonwarrior on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hats have established themselves as a timeless, fashionable men's accessory. They are a versatile, practical, and stylish addition to any outfit. They are also functional and appropriate for different seasons.

25 famous men's hat styles

There are numerous men's hat styles to choose from, whether you're a fashionista or simply looking for the ideal accessory to compliment your look. Here are different types of hats for men, their distinguishing features, and how to pair them with your outfits.

1. Baseball cap

A man is wearing a white T-shirt and baseball hat in a sports car. Photo: pexels.com, @eric-hammett

Source: UGC

The baseball cap is the quintessential casual hat, with a rounded crown and stiff brim. It's a go-to option for a relaxed, sporty look. But how can a guy look good in a hat? For example, you can wear a baseball cap with your favourite casual ensembles, such as a T-shirt and jeans, for an effortlessly cool look.

2. Fedora

With its pinched crown and wide brim, the Fedora exudes timeless elegance and may be worn at formal and casual events. Wear this hat with a fitted suit for a classy look or with jeans and a pristine shirt for a smart-casual approach. The Fedora is considered one of the best hats for men.

3. Trilby

Another timeless men's hat style is the trilby. This hat, similar to the Fedora but with a shorter brim and a more tapered crown, is a modern twist on a classic style suitable for various occasions. Pair it with a well-fitted blazer and jeans for a contemporary look.

4. Homburg

Two classy men in black and brown homburg hats. Photo: @bernhardroetzel, @pascal.zimmer on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The homburg features the same centre-creased crown as the Fedora but a stiffer brim with an upturned lip all around. It is primarily made of fur felt or straw and is suitable for formal business attire.

5. Panama hat

A man is dressed in a blue shirt, sunglasses, and a Panama hat. Photo: unsplash.com, @mike-cox

Source: UGC

The Panama hat is a summer must-have due to its lightweight and breathable fabric. It's the perfect choice for warm weather because of its wide brim and unique woven straw construction. Wear a Panama hat with shorts, linen shirts, and loafers for a stylish yet casual summer style.

6. Beanie

A man is wearing a brown beanie and a black shirt. Photo: pixabay.com, @beanie-1846189_1280

Source: UGC

When you think of the colder months, a beanie is likely the first thing that springs to mind. Pair it with layered winter apparel like a pea coat, scarf, and trousers for a cosy look.

7. Boater

The boater is a men's summer formal hat made of firm sennit straw. Its stiff brim, wide grosgrain band, and flat top distinguishes it. Similar in formality to the homburg, a boater is suitably worn with an elegant lounge suit, blazer, or even a black tie.

8. Flat cap

A man in a grey (L) and brown flat cap. Photo: @belafonte_ragtime_clothing on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The flat cap, also known as the ivy cap, features a rounded crown with a modest brim, adding a timeless and stylish touch to various ensembles. Pair it with chinos, a button-down shirt, and loafers for a polished, classic look.

9. Newsboy cap

This cap has a rounded, panelled crown and a short brim, adding a touch of old-world charm to any look. Pair it with a fitted coat and pants for a vintage-inspired, classy look, just like the gentlemen in Peaky Blinders.

10. Bucket hat

A man in a white T-shirt and grey bucket hat. Photo: pexels.com, @shvets-production

Source: UGC

Originally a practical choice for fishermen, the bucket hat is now a trendy headwear for young men. The brim slopes downward, and the fit is informal and comfy. This hat can be worn with casual streetwear for a relaxed, modern style.

11. Snapback

A man in a maroon snapback using a scanner. Photo: pexels.com, @tiger-lily

Source: UGC

Another trendy streetwear men's hat style is the snapback. It has an adjustable snap fastening and comes in various colours, logos, and slogans. Pair a snapback with casual streetwear such as joggers, hoodies, or graphic tees.

12. Gatsby hat

The Gatsby hat, also known as the baker boy cap, is one of the 1920s men's hat styles with a rounded crown and a short brim. It adds a retro feel to modern outfits. Pair it with slim-fit pants, suspenders, and a patterned shirt for a stylish reference to the Roaring Twenties.

13. Bowler hat

A male model in a white shirt, black tie, navy blue coat, and black bowler hat. Photo: pexels.com, @guido-susmel

Source: UGC

The bowler hat is a classic accessory with a rounded crown and a short brim. Charlie Chaplin notably wore it. Rock this hat with a three-piece suit for formal events, or pair it with a trench coat and fitted trousers for a timeless, vintage-inspired appearance.

14. Cowboy hat

A man is wearing a cream cowboy hat, denim shirt, and a bandana scarf. Photo: pexels.com, @brett-sayles

Source: UGC

Men's cowboy hat styles add a Wild West feel to men's attire. With its wide brim and distinctive shape, the cowboy hat is ideal for conveying an adventurous aesthetic. Pair this hat with denim jeans, a Western-style shirt, and cowboy boots for a striking, Western-inspired appearance.

15. Pork pie hat

A man wears a grey coat, a patterned tie, a white shirt, and a decorated pork pie hat. Photo: @alberthartmair

Source: Instagram

The pork pie hat, characterised by its flat top and narrow brim, is a bold and distinctive choice that frequently includes a ribbon around the crown. Style it with a tailored suit or edgy streetwear for an exceptional, trendy look.

16. Visor

Typically seen in tennis and golf, the visor is an excellent accessory for sun protection. This hat has a peaked cap but no crown to keep it on the head. Instead, it has a strap over the ears to prevent sweat from entering your eyes while you exercise. Wear it with athletic clothing for outdoor activities that require sun protection.

17. Boonie cap

A black Boonie cap with a logo. Photo: @beadvisedleather

Source: UGC

This hat is a popular option for outdoor activities, particularly in tropical areas. Initially designed for the army, it has a bucket hat style with a wide brim. It's usually made of soft, floppy textiles with an adjustable chin strap. The Boonie cap is suitable for adventures.

18. Beret

A black male model is holding pink flowers and wearing a white beret. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro-studio

Source: UGC

The beret is a fashionable hat commonly associated with the French style. It is a flat-crowned, round, soft cap typically made of wool or felt. For a creative flair, tilt the beret to one side and wear it with a pea coat, striped shirt, and tailored pants.

19. Ascot cap

Inspired by European design, the ascot cap has a distinct shape and a short brim. It's a fashionable way to add a touch of European flair to your outfit. Pair this cap with a dress shirt, a blazer, and well-fitted pants to complete your look.

20. Dad hat

A turquoise green and blue dad cap. Photo: @shopdogthreads, @shopstrangeways on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A dad hat is popular among men's hat styles. It isn't your typical baseball cap as it has a few unique characteristics, including a comfy cotton material, a classic six-panel design, and a simple logo. A dad hat is ideal for weekend and holiday wear.

21. Brimmed hat

An orange-brimmed hat with decorations. Photo: @broncowesternsupply

Source: Instagram

If you don't like wearing sunscreen on your face, a brimmed hat will be your best friend. This hat is ideal for sun protection as the wide brims provide shade.

22. Leather cap

The head-to-toe leather look is trending. Pair this cap with your favourite leather pants, motorcycle jacket, and leather boots for the ultimate macho look. If you prefer a safer option, combine it with your favourite jeans and a white T-shirt.

23. Trapper hat

Men are wearing trapper hats during the colder months. Photo: @reporternewton, @sa_company on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A trapper hat is essential for dealing with notoriously harsh winters. This trapper hat's thick sherpa inside, and water-repellent canvas fabric will keep you warm and dry in the rain and snow.

24. Sailor hat

A black sailor hat. Photo: @topi_dod_olshop

Source: Instagram

The sailor hat is inspired by sailor uniforms, with a circular crown and flat brim. For casual summer days or beach vacations, pair this hat with a striped T-shirt, shorts, and boat shoes for a nautical-inspired look.

25. Top hat

Top hats are designated for the most formal occasions and are distinguished by their tall, flat crown and narrow brim. It represents the pinnacle of elegance and refinement. Style it with a tuxedo for black-tie occasions or formal weddings to add an air of old-world charm to your look.

How do you style your hair with a hat for men?

When styling your hair with a men's hat, you must consider the hat type and overall appearance. Get a textured or sloppy haircut for casual hats like snapbacks or beanies to match the laid-back feel. For formal hats, such as fedoras or trilbies, pair them with classic haircuts like a side part or a slicked-back look.

What haircuts look best with hats?

Choosing the best men's haircut to compliment hats depends on the specific hat style and the occasion—structured haircuts like undercuts or tapered fades, flatter formal hats like top hats or homburgs. However, messy textures or medium-length waves can complement various men's hat styles nicely.

Which hat is best for hair?

Men with hair can opt for floppy hats, sun visors, baseball caps, bucket hats, or beanies. It is crucial to select one that complements your hairstyle and aligns with your personal preferences.

Navigating the diverse world of men's hat styles offers limitless opportunities for expressing individuality and improving one's overall fashion sense. Experiment with any of these styles to discover the right fit that compliments your outfit and elevates your overall appearance.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on interesting short beard style ideas for men. Beards are not just facial hairs but masculinity, style, and personality expressions.

Boxed beards, classic stubble, and the Van Dyke are some of the best and most popular short beard styles. Discover other designs for your short beards and how to choose a beard style.

Source: YEN.com.gh