What are the types of black hair? Textures, shades and maintenance

Hair is a composite and attractive component of everyone's appearance, with each individual having their own hair type and needs. Knowing your black hair type and how to best care for it will help you get the style you want while maintaining the texture and strength of your hair. Depending on hair structure and thickness, various types of black hair might range from person to person.

There are four main types of black hair: straight, wavy, curly, and coily.

Black hair refers to the hair types, styles, and textures associated with African-American culture, frequently influenced by African hair culture. The hair has a kinky, hairy texture that seems tightly coiled and compacted.

Types of black hair

Your hair type is determined by its curl pattern. There are four main types of black hair: straight, wavy, curly, and coily, and your curl pattern may vary depending on your hair location. Styling also varies depending on your hair type and preferences. Here are the different types of black hair.

Type 1: Straight hair

Straight hair doesn't have any natural curl.

Straight hair doesn't have any natural curl. Individual strands can be thin or coarse, thin or thick, yet they all descend straight from root to tip.

Straight, delicate, and usually shining, straight hair is oily and might appear weak or flat if not carefully styled. It does not require hefty products, but straight hair necessitates light, thickening products to enhance it.

1A

The hair is exceptionally straight and fine, with no trace of wave or curl. This kind also has difficulty holding curls. Although it is the most uncommon straight hair, it is commonly encountered in Asian women.

1B

1B is flatter than 1A's but remains relatively straight. It has a thicker, medium texture and a more significant volume than 1A, which gives it a more substantial body. It is usually straight when not styled. It is, nevertheless, capable of holding curls.

1C

This hair type remains flat but can develop a tousled style when air-dried. It also has a coarser and shinier appearance, which might induce frizz based on the surroundings and climate.

Type 2: Wavy hair

Wavy hair thickness ranges from fine to medium.

Wavy locks have a natural wave or curl texture ranging from loose, springy waves to tighter, sharper curls. Wavy hair thickness ranges from fine to medium.

2A

Type 2 hair has a soft, tousled texture by nature. Your locks are remarkably straight from the roots to roughly eye level, with a loose, indeterminate wave from eye level to the ends.

2B

Type 2B locks curl from the middle to the end, like 2A hair. The curls form a more distinct S shape. Straightening may take more effort, but a little salt spray can quickly get the beachy effect

2C

Type 2C waves have the most distinct S form. The pattern of waves may start near the crown and progress downward. Type 2C tresses are often bulky and subject to frizz in moist weather.

Type 3: Curly

Type 3 locks are curled with distinct, bouncy ringlets.

Type 3 locks are curled with distinct, bouncy ringlets. This type of hair is prone to dryness; therefore, using a deep conditioner regularly is essential to keeping it in good condition. Brushing your type 3 hair while it is dry might cause damage and frizz. Instead, utilise a comb with wide teeth or fingers to untangle damp, conditioner-coated hair.

3A

S-shaped curls generate loose loops when combined with type 3A hair. The curls are more prominent in circumference than the big end of a taper candle.

3B

Type 3B curls have a diameter similar to that of a Sharpie marker barrel. Curls grow from the roots and have plenty of volume. Moisture is typically required for these ringlets to retain their distinctive spiral shape. However, avoid using curl products that include silicone or sulphates. They may temporarily reduce frizz but also dry your hair and cause breakage.

3C

These compact and springy curls are ideal for coiling over a drinking straw. To maintain the shape of these corkscrew curls, it's recommended to take a hands-on approach. Rather than combing, which can cause frizz and breakage, rub a leave-in conditioner into damp hair with your fingertips.

Type 4: Coils

Type 4 hair is tightly coiled and frequently described as oily.

Type 4 hair is tightly coiled and frequently described as oily. This hair type is vulnerable to dryness and breakage. Therefore, a deep conditioner and moisturising hair oil are essential for nourishing it. Individuals with type 4 hair should avoid using heat-styling appliances since they can damage and break their hair. What is 4a, 4b, and 4c hair?

4A

Type 4a hairs are simple to detect. Your kinky curls may create S-shaped spirals, indicating that you have 4a hair. The spirals make a visible curl pattern, similar to the circumference of a knitting needle. Unlike other hair types, 4a curls are not interlaced.

The curls are nicely defined, with every strand curling away from neighbouring strands, resulting in unsecured medium-sized and bouncy curls.

4B

Type 4b hair has densely packed curls identical to type 4a hair. It ranks among 4a and 4c since type 4b curls are tighter than 4a, but it cannot compete with 4c regarding hair compactness.

4b curls are smaller and less defined than 4a curls, with textures varying from rough and coarse to fragile and thin because of the hair strand bends. Type 4b curls feature a zigzag pattern. When you gently pull one of the strands downward, it forms a curly Z shape.

4C

The 4c hair type is the thickest of all the thick and bold afros. If you have 4c hair, you may observe little springs or coils rather than deep curls like 4a and 4b hair. The appearance of the 4c hair type is challenging to define.

Looking closely, you will notice a blend of S and Z patterns. Because of its strong shrinking properties, type 4c hair may appear shorter than it is. Its decreasing capacity is roughly 70% when the hair is not being pulled out.

However, the coils give the 4c hair type its distinct character. Coils do not resemble curls. When you have curly hair, you are more likely to see noticeable spiral stands. Coily strands, conversely, are smaller and more difficult to detect at a distance. Type 4c hair lacks a clear pattern and does not clump easily. To cluster the strands, you will need to style them.

Hair texture chart

Straight, wavy, curly, kinky hair types classification system set.

Hair is classified into four primary categories. The various natural hair types have a subcategory with highly appropriate descriptions. Most people will fall into one of the 12 main hair types!

What are the different shades of black hair?

There are nine most popular shades of black. The different types of black hair include jet black, brown black, violet black, icy platinum black, reflective auburn black, intense blue black, reflective blue black, natural black hair, and soft black hair.

What are the four types of black hair?

The black hair type is determined by its curl pattern. The four African-American hair types are straight, wavy, curly, and coils.

How do I know my African hair type?

You can carefully pick out one strand of hair and inspect it under an intense light. It will disclose the curly or coily structure of your afro hair, allowing you to assess the shape of your hair growth.

You can also identify your hair type by washing and air-drying it without using any cosmetics. This will assist you in establishing your strands' natural shape or texture.

Straight hair is hair that dries straight with no bends or curls.

Wavy hair is characterised by a slight curve or "S" shape when dry.

Curly hair is characterised by a pronounced curl when it dries.

Coily hair is when your hair dries into tight curls or spirals.

