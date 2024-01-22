Having thick hair can be both a blessing and a challenge. On one hand, the volume provides a variety of styles, while on the other, it can be challenging to manage and style the hair due to its density. But as a person exploring the variety of styles, which are the trendiest haircuts for men with thick hair?

A voluminous comb-back (R), a buzz cut with a side leafy design (C), and a thick top with shorter sides (L). Photo: @ramtincutz, @elevencuts, @collection_mahor (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Haircuts for men with thick hair look good. They show that any type of hair can be stylish. These haircuts are great for any event, and they are easy to achieve and maintain. Explore the various designs below for inspiration.

30 haircuts for men with thick hair

Men who have thick hair are lucky because they can choose from many different varieties. Some popular styles ideal for thick hair include the buzz cut, crew cut, and undercut.

Men's haircuts for thick, curly hair

If you have thick, curly hair, there are countless designs that you could pull off. From the thick wavy crop to the thick faux mullet, male haircuts for thick curly hair are extensive.

1. Long curly top and short sides

A man with thick hair showcases the curly top and short sides hairstyle. Photo: @virogas (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The long curly top and short sides hairstyle features a voluminous, textured top. The sides and back of the head are kept short, often faded or undercut.

2. Thick wavy crop

The thick, wavy crop with sharp beard combo. Photo: @barber_djirlauw

Source: Instagram

This style features a cropped length, allowing the hair's natural texture and wave. The sides are kept shorter, often with a fade or undercut. It requires minimal styling, with just a bit of product needed to enhance the hair's natural wave and keep it in place.

3. Afro top taper fade

The Afro taper and fade hairstyle. Photo: @brads.barbers (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The curly complete taper fade features a longer length on top to showcase the curls while the sides gradually taper down to a fade. The fade can be low, mid, or high, depending on personal preference.

4. Wavy modern cut

A male model showcases the wavy modern cut hairstyle. Photo: @rpb_nq

Source: Instagram

The wavy modern cut features a medium to long length on top to highlight the hair's natural waves. The stylist keeps the sides at a medium length or cuts them shorter for a contrasting look.

5. Mullet with clean shaved sides

The shaved mullet comprises hair running from the front to the back of the head. It is a style similar to the mohawk but with shaved sides. This unique style allows for a bold statement while maintaining the versatility of length in the back.

6. Curly crop with side designs

A young man showcases the curly crop with crafty side designs haircut. Photo: @taliascarpato

Source: Instagram

This style features a curly crop top with the sides trimmed with a creative design of pentagons. The hair on the back tapers off to create a transition from the head to the neck.

7. Curly faux hawk fade

Two male models showcase the curly faux hawk and fade. Photo: @pjabreu, @hair.by.erika.j (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The curly faux hawk fade combines two style designs: the faux hawk and the tapered fade. It features leaving the top part of the head medium and curly while the sides gradually transition from the top in a tapered fashion.

8. Thick wavy pompadour

Two variations of the thick, wavy pompadour hairstyle. Photo: @londonschoolofbarbering, @a3dhairsalon (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This style combines the classic pompadour with the texture of wavy hair. It features the top part of the hair, which is left thick and wavy, completing the pompadour appearance.

9. Curly low bald fade

Two teenagers showcase the curly, low bald fade hairstyle. Photo: @xbigwesx, @modernfreshfades (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The curly low bald fade features curly top hair with a gradual transition from the longer hair on top to the shorter sides. The fade starts low and close to the ear, creating a subtle contrast that gives the hair structure.

10. Curly quiff for men

The curly quiff with beards. Photo: @bekkybarber_uae, @r.braid (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you are looking for a hairstyle with character, the curly quiff is ideal. It features longer, voluminous natural hair on the top combined with shorter sides to create a quiff hairstyle.

Short haircuts for thick hair

Short haircuts are common because of their easy maintenance requirements. They comprise the best male haircuts ranging from the sharp fades Caesar cuts to the trendy textured taper fade and the shaggy brush cut.

1. Shaggy brush cut

This vintage cut is known for its edgy, artistic and deliberately messy look. It features a short layered finish and a choppy texture to create a relaxed vibe.

2. Textured taper fade for thick hair

The textured taper is shown in blonde and black variations. Photo: @chadthebarber, @mister_xclusive (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you are looking for a modern yet low-maintenance hairstyle, the textured taper fade is ideal. It features leaving longer hair on the top of the head while the sides are kept trimmed.

3. Thick and messy hair

This style works best with naturally thick hair. It features hair styled in a casually tousled fashion that looks an effortless charm.

4. Cropped top and buzzed sides

A male model showcases the cropped top with a buzzed sides haircut. Photo: @z_ramsey (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

This style involves merging the cropped top and buzzed haircut. The result is a neat and trendy work of art that is easy to maintain and pleasing to look at.

5. Blowout sharp fade

Different angles of the blowout sharp fade haircut. Photo: @hairsurgery1, @z_ramsey (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The sharp-fade blowout features styling the hair in a voluminous manner. The sides and back of the hair are faded sharply, often starting from the crown to create a clean look.

6. The skin fade crop

A model displays the skin-fade crop top in blonde colour. Photo: @z_ramsey

Source: Instagram

This style features a longer, often textured or messy top, contrasted with sharply faded sides down to the skin. The result is a modern, effortless look.

7. Low-cut Caesar fade

The low-cut Caesar fade hairstyle. Photo: @kingblackart (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Caesar cut comprises a short, tapered cut with a sculpted, blunt fringe. The low-cut variation features closely trimmed hair on the sides and back with a short fringe in the front.

8. Butch cut

Two male models showcase the butch cut. Photo: @bonnithebarber, @alessiobarberr (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The butch cut is a low-maintenance, super cool, and highly recommended style for men who prefer short and uniform hair. It features hair cropped short and to the same length all around the head.

9. Comb over fade

This style combines the classic comb-over with the modern fade design. The top of the hair is combed through and can be styled in various ways, while the sides and back are faded, often down to the skin.

10. Buzz cut mid fade

A number two buzz cut with a freestyle mid-fade design. Photo: @krispyblendz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The buzz cut and middle fade features uniformly buzzed hair on the top, while the sides and back are faded down to the skin. The freestyle addition gives the design an original appearance.

Haircuts for guys with thick, straight hair

Thick, straight hair is one of the most common hair textures. As such, there exist many designs you could experiment with, including the textured French crop and the dreadlocks with creative designs.

1. Styled undercut for thick hair

The styled undercut in straight and curly hair. Photo: @duplexbarberia, @haircutsboyz (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The style features the top left long and styled to the wearer's preference. The sides are shallow buzzed, starkly contrasting with the voluminous top.

2. Retro-styled professional cut

If you love retro designs, this professional cut for men with thick hair will appeal to you. It features a slick back, a quiff, and a side part, combining to produce this retro piece.

3. Textured French crop

Two models showcase the textured French crop hairstyle. Photo: @barber_shop_berberinjo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The textured French crop is a stylish haircut for men that features a thick top with a natural texture and sleek, faded sides. The top features a messy or neat finish for a naturally broader look.

4. Thick slicked-back top men's cut

The voluminous and slicked-back top hairstyle is simple and low maintenance. It features more hair on top while the back and sides are kept neat and trimmed.

5. Brushed back undercut

Two variations of the brushed-back undercut hairstyle. Photo: @trevorcutshair, @juanmapeluka (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The brushed-back undercut combines the sleekness of an undercut with the sophistication of brushed-back hair. It features the top of the hair longer and brushed back, creating a smooth and polished look.

6. Thick dreadlocks with side designs

Two variations of the thick dreadlocks with side cuts hairstyle. Photo: @fade_master, @blendsanity (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

If you love dreadlocks, this is the style for you. It features thick dreadlocks styled in an updo while the sides are kept low and neat.

7. Side parted undercut

Two male models showcase two variations of the side-parted undercut hairstyle. Photo: @mattjbarbers, @snips.ent (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

To achieve this look, your stylist must brush your hair onto one side. The sides and back are then cut short, providing a sharp contrast to the longer hair on top.

8. Creative cornrows

This hairstyle features thick cornrows, which are braided close to the scalp in different designs and patterns. The side designs are achieved through shaving or etching patterns into the shorter hair on the sides.

9. Long undercut with geometric designs

This style combines the edginess of an undercut with the versatility of long hair. The top of the hair is left long and styled, while the sides are buzzed or shaved close to the scalp, often with intricate geometric designs.

10. Slick retro wave

Two men showcase the slick retro wave hairstyle. Photo: @deedidit88 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The smooth retro wave features a slicked-back top often styled with a high-shine product to create a glossy finish. The tapered sides are faded to create a classic and sophisticated look.

Haircuts for men with thick hair comprise popular styles like the buzz cut, crew cuts and undercuts. They also include designs like the faux mullet, among others.

Yen.com.gh published an informative article about cool side-part haircut ideas for both males and females. The side part haircut is a traditional and attractive alternative for modern men and women who desire a timeless, masculine, and adaptable style.

Side parts haircuts are popular because of their ease of maintenance. The style looks great on wavy, dense, and thin locks. In case you don't have much hair, what are some cool side-part haircut ideas to try?

Source: YEN.com.gh