Many educational institutions have embraced the digital era. They have shifted away from traditional management methods and into the digital realm. The TATU student portal, for example, allows students to access a variety of university services with the click of a button. Learn more about this innovation, including how to register, check results and more.

Tamale Technical University is among Africa's top universities. The Ghanaian University began as a trade school in 1951 and became a Technical Institute in 1963. In 2018, it was classified as a Technical University after being converted from a Polytechnic. Furthermore, all of the University's programmes have been accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

What is the TATU student portal?

It is an online portal where students can access important programme information by logging into the school's website. The Tamale Technical University student portal contains information on courses offered, transcripts, email programmes, timetables, exam schedules, and department contact numbers.

How to register on the TATU admission portal

All university students and potential candidates must create an online account to perform specific academic actions with ease. Here is how to access the TATU admission student portal.

Using your prefered browser, access the institution's website. Then click on "Admissions" and scroll to the "Online Applications" option. Once open, you will see the Online Applications System page. Log in with your application ID or pin. Then click the "Start Application" option to begin the procedure. Once done, print two (2) copies of the completed application form and submit them through the institution's email address, admissions@tatu.edu.gh.

How do I log into my student portal?

Here are the steps to log in to the TATU student portal.

Open your web browser and type in the website domain link. Once open, you will see the student portal with the "Student ID" and "Password" boxes. Fill in them with your specifics and click login. Thats it! You will successfully log in to the school server if your credentials are correct.

How do I check results on the TATU student portal?

Follow the steps below to access the TATU results checker.

Start by heading into your preferred browser and input the website's link. Then sign in by entering your student login details in the appropriate fields provided. Finally, navigate to the "Results Section" and select the semester you need to access your results. Once there, you can check if the TATU student portal results have been published.

How do I recover my password in the TATU student portal?

Sometimes, you might forget your student portal password. Well, if you find yourself in such a situation, worry not. Instead, follow these steps below to reset your password.

Visit the portal's login screen using your preferred browser. However, click the forgot or change password tab instead of inputting your login details. You will be redirected to another screen where you must fill in and enter specific information for password retrieval or replacement. Once you've filled in the required info, click on the submit button.

Following the steps above will aid in a swift password recovery.

Frequently asked questions

What courses are at Tamale Technical University? The institution offers Degree, HND (Higher national diploma) and professional programmes. Which category is Tamale Technical Institute? It is a Technical University classification as of 2018. The institution converted from a Polytechnic under the Technical Universities Act, 2016 (Act 922). Is Tamale Polytechnic form out? According to Ghanadmission, the Admission List for Tamale Technical University (TATU) 2022/2023 is now available. How do I apply for TATU? First, you must attain the minimum qualification for the specific course you wish to apply for. Then, you should pay for e-vouchers from any branch of the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) or CAL BANK. Finally, log in to the student Admission portal with the e-voucher to complete the application. How many technical universities are in Accra? There are currently ten technical universities in Ghana. Previously known as Polytechnics, they were granted accreditation by the National Accreditation Board.

The TATU student portal is a cutting-edge platform. It was developed by Tamale Technical University to help with service delivery and has changed the lives of many students. In addition, the student portal is one of the primary information platforms used by educational institutions. If you were stuck and didn't know how to access the platform, the information above should help.

