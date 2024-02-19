A list of all UCC-affiliated colleges you could consider applying to

Regarding higher education in Ghana, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) stands out as a beacon of academic excellence and innovation. Affiliated colleges under UCC's umbrella provide a wide range of programmes across numerous disciplines, meeting the educational needs of students looking for high-quality learning opportunities. Explore all the UCC-affiliated colleges you could apply to based on your academic and career aspirations.

The official University of Cape Coast logo (L). UCC postgraduate students during the 56th Congregation ceremony held in 2024. Photo: @capevars on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

An affiliated school is an educational institution that runs independently while having a formal collaborative relationship with another, typically larger institution that may have some authority or influence over its academic standards and policies. Discover all the colleges affiliated with UCC.

A list of all UCC-affiliated colleges

How many colleges are in the University of Cape Coast? There are 59 colleges affiliated with UCC, granting them diplomas and degrees in several programmes. Here is a list of all these colleges and the specific affiliated courses:

College Programmes affiliated Flosam Institute of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health Sciences Diploma in Registered Public Health Nursing, Diploma in Community Nursing Assinman Nursing and Midwifery Training College Diploma in Registered Midwifery, Diploma in Registered General Nursing Miezah College of Health, Kumasi BSc. Nursing, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology Narh-Bita College BSc. Nursing Rans-Elliot School of Nursing Diploma in Registered General Nursing Palm Institute BSc. Business Information Technology, BSc. Business Administration Thrivus Institute for Biomedical Sciences and Technology Doctor of Philosophy in Human Embryology, Doctor of Philosophy in Gene Therapy, Master of Philosophy in Gene Therapy, Master of Philosophy in Human Embryology Potters College School of Nursing Diploma in Registered General Nursing Modal College Sogakope BSc. Nursing Oak City International College Diploma in Registered General Nursing Anglican University College of Technology Bachelor of Science Nursing Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies (ISDES) BSc. in Disaster Risk Reduction, BSc. Criminology, MSc. Criminology, MSc. Disaster Risk Reduction Institute for Development and Technology Management Doctor of Philosophy (Development Studies) Klintaps College of Health and Science B.Sc. Community Nutrition, B.Sc. Diagnostic Medical Sonography, B.Sc. Medical Imaging Science, B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science, B.Sc Dietetics, B.Sc. Physician Assistant Studies B.Sc. Ophthalmic Dispensing Christian Service University College MSc. Monitoring and Evaluation, MSc. Accounting and Finance, BSc. Physician Assistant Studies, B.A. Planning and Social Development, MSc. Corporate Planning and Governance Nduom School of Business and Technology Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Management for Business, Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance, Bachelor of Science in Information and Communication Technology College of Integrated Healthcare - Obuasi Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology, Diploma in Registered Midwifery Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II Nursing Training College Diploma in Registered General Nursing Shiv-India Institute of Management and Technology Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Information Security, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology CSIR – College of Science and Technology MPhil. (Climate Change and Integrated Natural Resources Management), MPhil. (Aquaculture), MPhil. (Plant Breeding And Biotechnology), MPhil. (Food Science and Technology) Nyansapo College B.A in International Relations and Development Studies, M.A International Relations and Development, Manaata School of Midwifery Diploma in Registered Midwifery Hopkins Health Training Institute Diploma in Registered General Nursing School of Anaesthesia, 37 Military Hospital, Accra Bachelor of Science Anaesthesia – Regular, Bachelor of Science Anaesthesia – Sandwich School of Dispensing Optics, Oyoko Diploma in Dispensing Optics, Diploma in Dispensing Optics (Sandwich) School of Anaesthesia, Ridge BSc. Anaesthesia – Regular, BSc. Anaesthesia – Sandwich School of Anaesthesia, KATH, Kumasi BSc. Anaesthesia – Sandwich, BSc. Anaesthesia – Regular School of Peri-Operative and Critical Care Nursing, Korle Bu BSc. Critical Care Nursing – Regular, BSc. Peri-Operative Nursing – Regular, BSc. Peri-Operative Nursing – Sandwich, BSc. Critical Care Nursing – Sandwich Spiritan University College Bachelor of Education (Social Studies)

There are more Ghanaian colleges affiliated with UCC. Below is a continuation of the UCC-affiliated colleges and the specific affiliated courses:

College Programmes affiliated Yendi College of Health Sciences Diploma in Registered Mental Health Nursing College of Health, Sefwi Asafo Diploma in Community Health Nutrition, Diploma in Registered General Nursing Baldwin College BSc. Medical Laboratory Science, BSc. Information Technology Academic City University College Bachelor of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations, Bachelor of Business Administration College of Health, Yamfo BSc. Health Information Management, BSc. Community Mental Health, BSc. Community Health Nutrition, BSc. Physician Assistantship Psychiatric Nurses’ Training College, Ankaful Diploma in Community Psychiatric Nursing, Diploma in Registered Mental Health Nursing Ophthalmic Nursing School, Korle Bu, Accra BSc. Ophthalmic Nursing – Sandwich, BSc. Ophthalmic Nursing – Regular Ear Nose and Throat Nursing School, Kumasi Bachelor of Science in Nursing - Ear, Nose and Throat (Sandwich), Bachelor of Science in Nursing - Ear, Nose and Throat Public Health Nurses’ School BSc Public Health Nursing – Regular, BSc Public Health Nursing – Sandwich Christ Apostolic University College Bachelor of Education, B.A. Theology, B.Sc. Business Administration JACCD Design Institute Africa Diploma in Fashion Design Organizational Development Institute Post-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Organization Development (OD), Master of Arts (M.A) in Organization Development, Community College B. Ed Basic Education, B. Ed Early Childhood Education, BSc. Administration, BSc. in Information Technology, Diploma in Early Childhood Education Kings University College BSc. Administration, Bachelor of Laws, BSc. Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology, MBA (Banking and Finance), MBA (Accounting ), MBA (Human Resource Management) Dominion University College Bachelor of Arts in Theology, Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Care and Counselling, Bachelor of Business Administration, Master of Philosophy in Statistics, Master of Science in Statistics, Marshalls College Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management, BSc. Admin, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management Perez University College Bachelor of Arts in Communication, Bachelor of Business Administration Zenith University College Bachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Business Administration, Diploma in Business Administration West End University College Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Science in Information and Communication Technology, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing St. Nicholas Seminary Diploma in Theology, Bachelor in Theology, Evangelical Presbyterian University College B. A. Corporate Secretaryship and Management, B. A. French Language, B. A. Governance Studies, B. A. English, B. A. Social and Community Development, B.ED Arts, BSc. Agribusiness, B.Ed Basic Education SS Peter and Paul Pastoral and Social Institute (PSI) Bachelor of Arts in Religion and Human Values with Education Ghana Baptist University College Bachelor of Education, BSc. Business Administration, Bachelor of Science Nursing, Master of Business Administration, Diploma in Theology, Diploma in Music, Diploma in Education Entrepreneurship Training Institute BSc. Entrepreneurship, BSc. Entrepreneurship and Accounting, Post Graduate Diploma in Entrepreneurship Animal Health and Production College Diploma in Animal Health Wisconsin International University College Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Business Studies, Bachelor of Laws, BSc. Business Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Development and Environmental Studies, BSc. Accounting Ohawu Agricultural College Diploma in General Agriculture Kwadaso Agricultural College Diploma in General Agriculture Nurses Training College, Pantang Diploma in Registered Mental Nursing

What are the 16 colleges affiliated with UCC?

There are 59 UCC-affiliated colleges as of the time of this writing. The number keeps fluctuating depending on the number of colleges that join or leave the affiliation after getting a charter.

Is Royal Nursing College Affiliated with UCC?

Royal Nursing College is affiliated with UCC. Photo: pexels.com, @joshua-mcknight

Source: UGC

Yes, the College is accredited by the National Accreditation Board and Nursing and Midwifery Council and is .

Is West End University affiliated with UCC?

Yes, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been a UCC-affiliated college since 2010. Some affiliated programmes include Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Education, and Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

UCC-affiliated colleges offer numerous programmes and opportunities for students seeking high-quality higher education in Ghana. Whether you're interested in health sciences, education, humanities, or business, there's a UCC-affiliated college that could help you achieve your academic and professional goals.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on all technical schools in Ghana as of 2024. Technical schools in Ghana provide education that focuses on research and vocational training. Students join these institutions after completing their secondary school education.

Accra Technical Training Centre, Ada Technical Institute, and Bawku Technical Institute are some of the technical schools in Ghana. Discover other institutions on this list and their locations.

Source: YEN.com.gh