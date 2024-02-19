Global site navigation

A list of all UCC-affiliated colleges you could consider applying to
by  Racheal Murimi

Regarding higher education in Ghana, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) stands out as a beacon of academic excellence and innovation. Affiliated colleges under UCC's umbrella provide a wide range of programmes across numerous disciplines, meeting the educational needs of students looking for high-quality learning opportunities. Explore all the UCC-affiliated colleges you could apply to based on your academic and career aspirations.

University of Cape Coast (UCC) logo (L). UCC postgraduate students during the 56th Congregation ceremony
The official University of Cape Coast logo (L). UCC postgraduate students during the 56th Congregation ceremony held in 2024. Photo: @capevars on Facebook (modified by author)
An affiliated school is an educational institution that runs independently while having a formal collaborative relationship with another, typically larger institution that may have some authority or influence over its academic standards and policies. Discover all the colleges affiliated with UCC.

A list of all UCC-affiliated colleges

How many colleges are in the University of Cape Coast? There are 59 colleges affiliated with UCC, granting them diplomas and degrees in several programmes. Here is a list of all these colleges and the specific affiliated courses:

CollegeProgrammes affiliated
Flosam Institute of Nursing, Midwifery and Allied Health SciencesDiploma in Registered Public Health Nursing, Diploma in Community Nursing
Assinman Nursing and Midwifery Training CollegeDiploma in Registered Midwifery, Diploma in Registered General Nursing
Miezah College of Health, KumasiBSc. Nursing, Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology
Narh-Bita CollegeBSc. Nursing
Rans-Elliot School of NursingDiploma in Registered General Nursing
Palm InstituteBSc. Business Information Technology, BSc. Business Administration
Thrivus Institute for Biomedical Sciences and TechnologyDoctor of Philosophy in Human Embryology, Doctor of Philosophy in Gene Therapy, Master of Philosophy in Gene Therapy, Master of Philosophy in Human Embryology
Potters College School of Nursing Diploma in Registered General Nursing
Modal College SogakopeBSc. Nursing
Oak City International CollegeDiploma in Registered General Nursing
Anglican University College of TechnologyBachelor of Science Nursing
Institute for Security, Disaster and Emergency Studies (ISDES)BSc. in Disaster Risk Reduction, BSc. Criminology, MSc. Criminology, MSc. Disaster Risk Reduction
Institute for Development and Technology ManagementDoctor of Philosophy (Development Studies)
Klintaps College of Health and ScienceB.Sc. Community Nutrition, B.Sc. Diagnostic Medical Sonography, B.Sc. Medical Imaging Science, B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Science, B.Sc Dietetics, B.Sc. Physician Assistant Studies B.Sc. Ophthalmic Dispensing
Christian Service University CollegeMSc. Monitoring and Evaluation, MSc. Accounting and Finance, BSc. Physician Assistant Studies, B.A. Planning and Social Development, MSc. Corporate Planning and Governance
Nduom School of Business and TechnologyBachelor of Science in Information Technology Management for Business, Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance, Bachelor of Science in Information and Communication Technology
College of Integrated Healthcare - ObuasiDiploma in Medical Laboratory Technology, Diploma in Registered Midwifery
Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II Nursing Training CollegeDiploma in Registered General Nursing
Shiv-India Institute of Management and Technology Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Information Security, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology
CSIR – College of Science and TechnologyMPhil. (Climate Change and Integrated Natural Resources Management), MPhil. (Aquaculture), MPhil. (Plant Breeding And Biotechnology), MPhil. (Food Science and Technology)
Nyansapo CollegeB.A in International Relations and Development Studies, M.A International Relations and Development,
Manaata School of MidwiferyDiploma in Registered Midwifery
Hopkins Health Training InstituteDiploma in Registered General Nursing
School of Anaesthesia, 37 Military Hospital, AccraBachelor of Science Anaesthesia – Regular, Bachelor of Science Anaesthesia – Sandwich
School of Dispensing Optics, OyokoDiploma in Dispensing Optics, Diploma in Dispensing Optics (Sandwich)
School of Anaesthesia, RidgeBSc. Anaesthesia – Regular, BSc. Anaesthesia – Sandwich
School of Anaesthesia, KATH, KumasiBSc. Anaesthesia – Sandwich, BSc. Anaesthesia – Regular
School of Peri-Operative and Critical Care Nursing, Korle BuBSc. Critical Care Nursing – Regular, BSc. Peri-Operative Nursing – Regular, BSc. Peri-Operative Nursing – Sandwich, BSc. Critical Care Nursing – Sandwich
Spiritan University CollegeBachelor of Education (Social Studies)

There are more Ghanaian colleges affiliated with UCC. Below is a continuation of the UCC-affiliated colleges and the specific affiliated courses:

CollegeProgrammes affiliated
Yendi College of Health SciencesDiploma in Registered Mental Health Nursing
College of Health, Sefwi AsafoDiploma in Community Health Nutrition, Diploma in Registered General Nursing
Baldwin CollegeBSc. Medical Laboratory Science, BSc. Information Technology
Academic City University CollegeBachelor of Science in Information Technology, Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and Public Relations, Bachelor of Business Administration
College of Health, YamfoBSc. Health Information Management, BSc. Community Mental Health, BSc. Community Health Nutrition, BSc. Physician Assistantship
Psychiatric Nurses’ Training College, AnkafulDiploma in Community Psychiatric Nursing, Diploma in Registered Mental Health Nursing
Ophthalmic Nursing School, Korle Bu, AccraBSc. Ophthalmic Nursing – Sandwich, BSc. Ophthalmic Nursing – Regular
Ear Nose and Throat Nursing School, KumasiBachelor of Science in Nursing - Ear, Nose and Throat (Sandwich), Bachelor of Science in Nursing - Ear, Nose and Throat
Public Health Nurses’ SchoolBSc Public Health Nursing – Regular, BSc Public Health Nursing – Sandwich
Christ Apostolic University CollegeBachelor of Education, B.A. Theology, B.Sc. Business Administration
JACCD Design Institute AfricaDiploma in Fashion Design
Organizational Development InstitutePost-Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Organization Development (OD), Master of Arts (M.A) in Organization Development,
Community CollegeB. Ed Basic Education, B. Ed Early Childhood Education, BSc. Administration, BSc. in Information Technology, Diploma in Early Childhood Education
Kings University CollegeBSc. Administration, Bachelor of Laws, BSc. Computer Science, BSc. Information Technology, MBA (Banking and Finance), MBA (Accounting ), MBA (Human Resource Management)
Dominion University CollegeBachelor of Arts in Theology, Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Care and Counselling, Bachelor of Business Administration, Master of Philosophy in Statistics, Master of Science in Statistics,
Marshalls CollegeBachelor of Science in Tourism Management, BSc. Admin, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management
Perez University CollegeBachelor of Arts in Communication, Bachelor of Business Administration
Zenith University CollegeBachelor of Laws, Bachelor of Business Administration, Diploma in Business Administration
West End University College Bachelor of Education, Bachelor of Science in Information and Communication Technology, Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, Bachelor of Science in Nursing
St. Nicholas SeminaryDiploma in Theology, Bachelor in Theology,
Evangelical Presbyterian University CollegeB. A. Corporate Secretaryship and Management, B. A. French Language, B. A. Governance Studies, B. A. English, B. A. Social and Community Development, B.ED Arts, BSc. Agribusiness, B.Ed Basic Education
SS Peter and Paul Pastoral and Social Institute (PSI)Bachelor of Arts in Religion and Human Values with Education
Ghana Baptist University CollegeBachelor of Education, BSc. Business Administration, Bachelor of Science Nursing, Master of Business Administration, Diploma in Theology, Diploma in Music, Diploma in Education
Entrepreneurship Training InstituteBSc. Entrepreneurship, BSc. Entrepreneurship and Accounting, Post Graduate Diploma in Entrepreneurship
Animal Health and Production CollegeDiploma in Animal Health
Wisconsin International University CollegeBachelor of Arts in Communication Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Business Studies, Bachelor of Laws, BSc. Business Studies, Bachelor of Arts in Development and Environmental Studies, BSc. Accounting
Ohawu Agricultural CollegeDiploma in General Agriculture
Kwadaso Agricultural CollegeDiploma in General Agriculture
Nurses Training College, PantangDiploma in Registered Mental Nursing

What are the 16 colleges affiliated with UCC?

There are 59 UCC-affiliated colleges as of the time of this writing. The number keeps fluctuating depending on the number of colleges that join or leave the affiliation after getting a charter.

Is Royal Nursing College Affiliated with UCC?

A lady is wearing a black graduation cap and a blue tee with writings
Royal Nursing College is affiliated with UCC. Photo: pexels.com, @joshua-mcknight
Yes, the College is accredited by the National Accreditation Board and Nursing and Midwifery Council and is affiliated with UCC.

Is West End University affiliated with UCC?

Yes, the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has been a UCC-affiliated college since 2010. Some affiliated programmes include Bachelor of Business Administration, Bachelor of Education, and Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

UCC-affiliated colleges offer numerous programmes and opportunities for students seeking high-quality higher education in Ghana. Whether you're interested in health sciences, education, humanities, or business, there's a UCC-affiliated college that could help you achieve your academic and professional goals.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on all technical schools in Ghana as of 2024. Technical schools in Ghana provide education that focuses on research and vocational training. Students join these institutions after completing their secondary school education.

Accra Technical Training Centre, Ada Technical Institute, and Bawku Technical Institute are some of the technical schools in Ghana. Discover other institutions on this list and their locations.

