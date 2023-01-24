Step-by-step guide on how to register a SIM with a Ghana Card

In 2022, the Ministry of Communication and Digitization (MoCD) made linking SIM cards with a Ghana Card a compulsory requirement for all SIM holders. The SIM registration process is meant to reduce the rising incidents of fraud. It will also help to track individuals who use their phones for criminal activities. Here is how to register a SIM with a Ghana Card.

Photo: @FuseniSanda, @CitizenTVKe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Applicants must first ensure they meet the requirements before worrying about how to register a SIM with a Ghana Card. This initiative aims at helping the National Identification Authority build a single national identity database containing every citizen's information. The exercise will give detailed statistics on the number of Ghana Card subscribers in the country and provide a tool for identifying fraudsters and other law offenders.

Ghana Card SIM registration requirements

How do I register my SIM card on my phone? Applicants must meet all the requirements before registering their SIMs. Here are the SIM card registration requirements:

The minimum age for registration is 15 years to enable JHS students to register for a SIM to participate in E-learning.

Every old and new Ghanaian subscriber must go through the Ghana Card registration process, and foreigners must possess a non-citizen Ghana Card to register their SIMs. But can you use someone's Ghana Card to register your SIM? The answer is no. You can only use your card to register your SIM.

Operators will be required to verify the business registration documents with the Registrar General's Department and verify the identity of the Shareholder and the Director for Limited Liability Companies and Public Institutions, respectively, for businesses like to register SIMs in bulk.

How can I register my SIM Card with a Ghana Card on my phone?

A man using his phone. Photo: Roberto Westbrook

Source: Getty Images

You can register a maximum of 10 SIMs across all networks if you are a Ghanaian citizen. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to register a SIM card with a Ghana Card.

The first step to registering your SIM with a Ghana Card is to dial *404# on your phone dialer. When you dial *404# and send, you will be given two options. Press the first option to continue with the registration process. The next step of the process is to enter your Ghana Card PIN. Kindly ensure not to add the hyphens (-) in the PIN. Once you have typed the PN, the following step of the procedure will need you to confirm your PIN by re-entering it. To save time, copy the number from the previous step and paste it here. The other step is to input your surname as it appears on your Ghana Card. Make sure you input it exactly as it is. In the next step, you must enter your first name (s). If you have a middle name too, enter your first name, the one that is commonly known as your English name first, followed by your middle name (s). The next step is entering your date of birth in the format: DDMMYYYY. For instance, if you were born on 18th May 2003, it will look like this; 18052003. The other step is choosing your gender. There are two options: male and female. Kindly select according to your sexual orientation. Next, you must confirm that you have entered all your details correctly, and if you have made some mistakes, you can repeat the process. Lastly, after ensuring that all of your information is correct, press send or submit to link your SIM successfully to your Ghana Card. Afterwards, a unique code will be generated for you.

The final stage of registering your SIM Card, which is Stage 2 of the registration process, is carried out at the service provider's office. This second stage involves capturing your passport photo and your fingerprints for your biodata.

FAQs

Can you register a SIM card online? Yes, the National Communications Authority (NCA) has released the SIM Card Registration Self-Service Application called the GH Self SIM Reg on Google Play Store. Applicants can download it and use it to register SIMs online. Can I use someone else’s Ghana Card to register my SIM Card? You cannot use someone else's card to register your SIM. How can I register SIM with a Ghana Card without going to the MTN office? You must download the GH Self SIM Reg and follow the simple prompts or the step-by-step guide above. Can a foreigner register their SIM Card in Ghana? Foreigners and non-citizens can use their non-citizen cards to register for their SIMs. Who qualifies for a Ghana Card? All Ghanaian citizens by birth (descent), naturalization, or registration who are aged zero (0) and above and currently reside in Ghana. All Ghanaian citizens living abroad and permanently resident foreign nationals are also eligible. How many SIMs can you register with the Ghana Card? Each person may register up to 10 SIM cards across all networks, with the exemption of foreigners with a limit of 3 SIM cards across all networks. However, there is no limit for businesses. How can I know whether my SIM Card is registered with my Ghana Card? Dial *400# on your phone to confirm whether your SIM card is correctly linked to your Ghana Card. What do I need to register for a Ghana Card? You should fill out the registration form and provide a valid birth certificate, passport or certificate of acquired citizenship.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) initiated mandatory SIM card registration to curb SIM Boxing and other illegal activities perpetrated by fraudsters using fake SIM cards and facilitating E-education, among others. The step-by-step guide on how to register SIM with a Ghana Card is simple, and it only takes applicants less than five minutes to complete the registration process.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on steps to complete your Ghana Card online registration and all requirements. The Ghanaian authorities made it compulsory to link SIMs and other government-issued means of identification with the Ghana Card, making it an essential requirement.

This registration process aims to create a single national identity database for every citizen. Different financial and security institutions in the country will benefit from this process.

Source: YEN.com.gh