Some students of KNUST in Ghana have built an automated vending machine to provide users with various products

In a Twitter video, the trio shows the public how the device with a remote, seven-inch touchscreen, and a camera works

Scores of internet users praised the students after watching the incredible footage of the brilliant learners

Some talented students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have built an automated vending machine to provide users with a range of products.

The remote-controlled device has a seven-inch touchscreen to interpret the entire application, coil springs to dispense the items, and a camera model to watch activities nearby, and it can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

Users can pay via MoMo

It also has an interface that lets users choose and buy the exact quantity of items they need. Mobile money payments can be made at the vending machine and are reflected on customers' phones after debiting their accounts.

KNUST students detail how the vending machine works

The youthful innovators explained how they created a smartphone app for their vending machine owners in an amazing video spotted by YEN.com.gh.

''Whenever anyone buys anything, total sales will appear on this dashboard. You'll get live updates of whatever a buyer purchases, and you can know the percentage of goods in the machine so that you don't always have to check if there are items in the machine. You can see them showing on the app,'' one of them said in the footage.

The clip of the brilliant students garnered reactions from netizens, with many praising them.

Reactions to the video of KNUST students

KNUST students develop online advertising platform

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that two KNUST students created an online platform to assist advertisers and users with their products and services.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of JoyNews, Richard Adjetey and Philip Allotey, both studying Computer Science, said the platform known as myAdmo was carefully designed with the user's needs in mind.

The online platform helps users block ads they don't want to see and gives them points for the ones they view, which could eventually be used to buy a product.

Student invents car with 3 wheels

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Salifu Mohammed, a Mechanical Engineering student of the Tamale Technical University (TaTu), developed the three-wheel vehicle.

He used the never-seen three-wheel vehicle to carry an interviewer who wanted to speak with him in a trending video.

As a child, he started creating innovative equipment and machines to solve societal problems, so he decided to gain more knowledge in school.

