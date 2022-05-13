TATU student portal registration, results, password recovery
Did you know Tamale Technical University (TATU) was formerly called Tamale Polytechnic? The institution offers multiple academic programmes at the higher national diploma and undergraduate levels. It also offers short, professional, and postgraduate courses. Prospective and ongoing students can access the institution through the TATU student portal.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- TATU student portal: all you should know
- What is the TATU student portal?
- How to register & submit an application on the TATU admissions portal
- How to log into the TATU student portal
- How to check results on the portal
- How to recover your TATU student portal password
- Tamale Technical University courses
- Who is the vice chancellor of Tamale Technical University?
- What courses are offered at Tamale Technical University?
- How much is the Tamale Technical University form?
- What do you need to get into Tamale Technical University?
- Is E8 accepted at Tamale Technical University?
Most academic institutions, if not all, have embraced the digital era. They have websites and students portals for easy access to information and services. The TATU student portal allows students to access multiple services with the click of a button.
TATU student portal: all you should know
Tamale Technical University is a public technical university situated in Tamale, Northern Region, Ghana. The institution started as a trade school in 1951.
It became a technical institute in 1963 and was classified as a technical university in 2018. All programmes offered at Tamale Technical University have been accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).
What is the TATU student portal?
The TATU student portal is an online platform where students can access important programme information. Each student has an account.
To access the information, students need to enter their login details. Students can access information on courses offered, transcripts, timetables, exam schedules, and department contact numbers.
How to register & submit an application on the TATU admissions portal
All prospective and ongoing students must create an online account on the student admissions portal to submit their applications. Here is how to access and use the TATU admission portal.
- Visit the university website on an internet-enabled device.
- Click Admissions on the homepage, then click Online Applications. You will be redirected to the student admissions portal.
- Read the instructions that pop up on your screen.
- Click Get Serial/ PIN and enter your details in the form that appears on your screen.
- Once registered, you will be redirected to the login page. Enter your serial number and PIN to log into your account.
- Once you are logged in, click Start Application. Follow the prompts to complete the application process.
- After you are done, print two copies of the application form. Submit them through the institution's email address, i.e., admissions@tatu.edu.gh.
- Once you are admitted into the institution, you will be guided on how to create a student account on the student portal.
How to log into the TATU student portal
Here are the steps to log into the TATU student portal.
- Open your browser on an internet-enabled device and visit the student portal.
- Enter your index number and password to log into your account.
- That's it! You have successfully logged into your account.
How to check results on the portal
Follow the steps below to access the TATU student portal results checker.
- Follow the steps in the previous section (How to log into the TATU student portal) to access your account.
- Navigate to the Results Section.
- Select the semester whose results you need.
- You will view the results on your screen. You can download and print the results, if needed.
How to recover your TATU student portal password
If you forget your password, you can reset it. Follow the steps below to reset your password.
- Open your browser on an internet-enabled device and visit the student portal.
- Click Forgot Password.
- Enter your student number, email address, and phone number to initiate reset.
- Follow the prompts to reset your password.
Tamale Technical University courses
Below is a list of the programmes offered at the technical institute.
Higher National Diploma (HND)
The university offers the HND courses listed below.
- HND Accountancy
- HND Agricultural Engineering
- HND Automotive Engineering
- HND Bilingual Secretaryship and Management Studies
- HND Building Technology
- HND Civil Engineering
- HND Computerised Accounting
- HND Electricals/Electronics Engineering
- HND Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management
- HND Food Technology
- HND Hotel, Catering, and Institutional Management (HCIM)
- HND Fashion Design and Textiles Studies
- HND Industrial Art (Leather Works/ Ceramics/ Sculpture/ Graphic Design/ Painting/ Textiles)
- HND Information and Communication Technology
- HND Instrumentation and Automation Engineering
- HND Marketing
- HND Mechanical Engineering (Plant/ Production)
- HND Media and Communication Studies
- HND Purchasing and Supply
- HND Secretaryship and Management Studies
- HND Statistics
- HND Tourism
- HND Tropical Agriculture
- HND Water and Sanitation Engineering
- HND Welding and Fabrication Engineering
Degree programmes
Check out the list of degree programmes offered at TATU.
- BTech Agricultural Engineering
- BTech Applied Accounting
- BTech Applied Statistics (Biostatistics/ Financial Statistics)
- BTech Architectural Wood Technology and Furniture Production
- BTech Art Design and Innovation
- BTech Automotive Engineering
- BTech Building Technology (Construction Technology/ Real Estate Development and Property Management/ Quantity Surveying/ Construction Management)
- BTech Business Management
- BTech Electrical/Electronic Engineering
- BTech Food Science and Technology
- BTech Information Technology
- BTech Information Technology in Multimedia Computing
- BTech Logistics and Procurement Management
- BTech Mechanical Engineering
- BTech Road Transport Engineering
- BTech Statistics with Information Technology
- BTech Sustainable Agriculture
- BTech Water and Sanitation Engineering
- BTech Welding and Fabrication Engineering
Masters programmes
Check out the list of masters programmes below.
- MTech in Accountancy
- MTech in Entrepreneurship and Innovation
- MTech in Hospitality and Tourism Management
- MTech Mechanical Engineering
Short courses
Check out the list of short courses below.
- Aluminum and glass framing works
- Autocad and Architecture Training
- Biogas and Digester Construction
- Estimation/ Pricing of Construction Works
- Masonry
- POP
- Pavement blocks laying
- Plumbing
- Site Supervision and Management
- Steel bending
- Surveying Practical Training
- Tile laying
Professional courses
Below are the professional courses offered by the technical university.
- Diploma in Business Administration
- Diploma in Computerized Accounting
- Diploma in Industrial Art (Ceramics/ Painting/ Graphic Design/ Leatherwork/ Sculpture/ Textiles)
- Diploma of Technology in Food Technology
- Diploma of Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management
- Diploma of Technology in Geographic Information Systems
- Diploma of Technology in Hospitality and Tourism Management(Travel and Tourism Management/ Catering and Hospitality Management/ Hotel Catering Innovation and Entrepreneurship/ Hotel Catering and Food Business Marketing/ Hotel Catering and Event Management)
- Professional Diploma in Automotive Engineering
- Professional Diploma in Civil Engineering
- Professional Diploma in Electrical Engineering
- Professional Diploma in Electronics Engineering
- Professional Diploma in Entrepreneurship
- Professional Diploma in Sustainable Agriculture
- Professional Diploma in Welding and Fabrication Engineering
Who is the vice chancellor of Tamale Technical University?
Prof. Abass Braimah is the vice-chancellor of the institution. He is the Chief Executive Officer and the Disciplinary Officer of the University.
What courses are offered at Tamale Technical University?
The university offers multiple higher national diploma, degree, masters, professional, and short courses. Check out the full list of programmes offered above.
How much is the Tamale Technical University form?
The application form costs GH¢150.00 for degree, GH¢140.00 for HND, GH¢ 180.00 for masters, GH¢80.00 for certificate, and GH¢100.00 for diploma/DBS programmes.
What do you need to get into Tamale Technical University?
The entry requirements vary depending on the course and level of study you wish to pursue. Prospective students are encouraged to find out the entry requirements for the courses they wish to pursue.
Is E8 accepted at Tamale Technical University?
According to the NCTE policy guidelines, universities in Ghana should not accept D7 and E8 for admission. Therefore, the university does not accept E8.
The TATU student portal is a cutting-edge platform that allows students to access multiple services. The platform is simple to use and is accessible to all TATU students.
Yen.com.gh recently published all the UMaT courses and their cut-off points. The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) traces its history back to 1953 as Tarkwa Technical Institute.
The institute has grown in infrastructure and admissions. One must meet the minimum requirements for UMaT courses and their cut-off points to get admitted. UMaT courses are well crafted to offer students quality class theory and field practicals.
Source: YEN.com.gh