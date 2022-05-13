TATU student portal registration, results, password recovery

Did you know Tamale Technical University (TATU) was formerly called Tamale Polytechnic? The institution offers multiple academic programmes at the higher national diploma and undergraduate levels. It also offers short, professional, and postgraduate courses. Prospective and ongoing students can access the institution through the TATU student portal.

Most academic institutions, if not all, have embraced the digital era. They have websites and students portals for easy access to information and services. The TATU student portal allows students to access multiple services with the click of a button.

TATU student portal: all you should know

Tamale Technical University is a public technical university situated in Tamale, Northern Region, Ghana. The institution started as a trade school in 1951.

It became a technical institute in 1963 and was classified as a technical university in 2018. All programmes offered at Tamale Technical University have been accredited by the National Accreditation Board (NAB).

What is the TATU student portal?

The TATU student portal is an online platform where students can access important programme information. Each student has an account.

To access the information, students need to enter their login details. Students can access information on courses offered, transcripts, timetables, exam schedules, and department contact numbers.

How to register & submit an application on the TATU admissions portal

All prospective and ongoing students must create an online account on the student admissions portal to submit their applications. Here is how to access and use the TATU admission portal.

Visit the university website on an internet-enabled device.

Click Admissions on the homepage, then click Online Applications . You will be redirected to the student admissions portal.

on the homepage, then click . You will be redirected to the student admissions portal. Read the instructions that pop up on your screen.

Click Get Serial/ PIN and enter your details in the form that appears on your screen.

Once registered, you will be redirected to the login page. Enter your serial number and PIN to log into your account.

Once you are logged in, click Start Application . Follow the prompts to complete the application process.

. Follow the prompts to complete the application process. After you are done, print two copies of the application form. Submit them through the institution's email address, i.e., admissions@tatu.edu.gh.

Once you are admitted into the institution, you will be guided on how to create a student account on the student portal.

How to log into the TATU student portal

Here are the steps to log into the TATU student portal.

Open your browser on an internet-enabled device and visit the student portal.

Enter your index number and password to log into your account.

That's it! You have successfully logged into your account.

How to check results on the portal

Follow the steps below to access the TATU student portal results checker.

Follow the steps in the previous section (How to log into the TATU student portal) to access your account.

Navigate to the Results Section .

. Select the semester whose results you need.

You will view the results on your screen. You can download and print the results, if needed.

How to recover your TATU student portal password

If you forget your password, you can reset it. Follow the steps below to reset your password.

Open your browser on an internet-enabled device and visit the student portal.

Click Forgot Password.

Enter your student number, email address, and phone number to initiate reset.

Follow the prompts to reset your password.

Tamale Technical University courses

Below is a list of the programmes offered at the technical institute.

Higher National Diploma (HND)

The university offers the HND courses listed below.

HND Accountancy

HND Agricultural Engineering

HND Automotive Engineering

HND Bilingual Secretaryship and Management Studies

HND Building Technology

HND Civil Engineering

HND Computerised Accounting

HND Electricals/Electronics Engineering

HND Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management

HND Food Technology

HND Hotel, Catering, and Institutional Management (HCIM)

HND Fashion Design and Textiles Studies

HND Industrial Art (Leather Works/ Ceramics/ Sculpture/ Graphic Design/ Painting/ Textiles)

HND Information and Communication Technology

HND Instrumentation and Automation Engineering

HND Marketing

HND Mechanical Engineering (Plant/ Production)

HND Media and Communication Studies

HND Purchasing and Supply

HND Secretaryship and Management Studies

HND Statistics

HND Tourism

HND Tropical Agriculture

HND Water and Sanitation Engineering

HND Welding and Fabrication Engineering

Degree programmes

Check out the list of degree programmes offered at TATU.

BTech Agricultural Engineering

BTech Applied Accounting

BTech Applied Statistics (Biostatistics/ Financial Statistics)

BTech Architectural Wood Technology and Furniture Production

BTech Art Design and Innovation

BTech Automotive Engineering

BTech Building Technology (Construction Technology/ Real Estate Development and Property Management/ Quantity Surveying/ Construction Management)

BTech Business Management

BTech Electrical/Electronic Engineering

BTech Food Science and Technology

BTech Information Technology

BTech Information Technology in Multimedia Computing

BTech Logistics and Procurement Management

BTech Mechanical Engineering

BTech Road Transport Engineering

BTech Statistics with Information Technology

BTech Sustainable Agriculture

BTech Water and Sanitation Engineering

BTech Welding and Fabrication Engineering

Masters programmes

Check out the list of masters programmes below.

MTech in Accountancy

MTech in Entrepreneurship and Innovation

MTech in Hospitality and Tourism Management

MTech Mechanical Engineering

Short courses

Check out the list of short courses below.

Aluminum and glass framing works

Autocad and Architecture Training

Biogas and Digester Construction

Estimation/ Pricing of Construction Works

Masonry

POP

Pavement blocks laying

Plumbing

Site Supervision and Management

Steel bending

Surveying Practical Training

Tile laying

Professional courses

Below are the professional courses offered by the technical university.

Diploma in Business Administration

Diploma in Computerized Accounting

Diploma in Industrial Art (Ceramics/ Painting/ Graphic Design/ Leatherwork/ Sculpture/ Textiles)

Diploma of Technology in Food Technology

Diploma of Technology Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management

Diploma of Technology in Geographic Information Systems

Diploma of Technology in Hospitality and Tourism Management(Travel and Tourism Management/ Catering and Hospitality Management/ Hotel Catering Innovation and Entrepreneurship/ Hotel Catering and Food Business Marketing/ Hotel Catering and Event Management)

Professional Diploma in Automotive Engineering

Professional Diploma in Civil Engineering

Professional Diploma in Electrical Engineering

Professional Diploma in Electronics Engineering

Professional Diploma in Entrepreneurship

Professional Diploma in Sustainable Agriculture

Professional Diploma in Welding and Fabrication Engineering

Who is the vice chancellor of Tamale Technical University?

Prof. Abass Braimah is the vice-chancellor of the institution. He is the Chief Executive Officer and the Disciplinary Officer of the University.

What courses are offered at Tamale Technical University?

The university offers multiple higher national diploma, degree, masters, professional, and short courses. Check out the full list of programmes offered above.

How much is the Tamale Technical University form?

The application form costs GH¢150.00 for degree, GH¢140.00 for HND, GH¢ 180.00 for masters, GH¢80.00 for certificate, and GH¢100.00 for diploma/DBS programmes.

What do you need to get into Tamale Technical University?

The entry requirements vary depending on the course and level of study you wish to pursue. Prospective students are encouraged to find out the entry requirements for the courses they wish to pursue.

Is E8 accepted at Tamale Technical University?

According to the NCTE policy guidelines, universities in Ghana should not accept D7 and E8 for admission. Therefore, the university does not accept E8.

The TATU student portal is a cutting-edge platform that allows students to access multiple services. The platform is simple to use and is accessible to all TATU students.

