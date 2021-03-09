150+ just checking on you messages and quotes for him and her

How often do you check on people that are in your life? Do you go for weeks, months or even years before contacting them? As a wholesome individual, you should make it a habit to check up on people in your life. Send that just checking on you message to your boyfriend or girlfriend even when you are not on talking terms.

How do you say just checking on you? You do so by sending a short just wanted to say hi and see how you are doing; text to that person can make all the difference in their day. People are silently battling personal issues, and that text could be all they need to open up.

Just checking on you messages and quotes

Try to make the person you are texting smile or feel good about being alive. Send him or her that text checking in on you now and watch how elated they get to be. So, what do you say to someone checking in on you? Here are some of the best messages and quotes that will go well with your, just checking on you images.

Just checking on you quotes

You can remind your partner or friend of the last thing you did with them when sending these quotes. Did they enjoy the experience the last time you were together? Did you end it on bad terms? If the situation is the latter, send nice checking on you text messages and ask them if they are ready to talk again as you wish them well.

You are so quiet. Please let me know if I can help in any way.

I’ve been missing you and wanted to say hi. Are you okay?

Hey friend, it’s been a minute. I’d love to catch up on what you’ve been doing!

I would love to talk about the project you’re working on. When are you free?

I know you’re having a hard time, and I’m here if you want to talk.

Hey. How are you? Just checking on you, though. Have a wonderful day.

I know you are going through stuff. I wanted you to know I’m thinking of you.

I know that I love you because of how much I miss you. How are you? Take care.

I wonder if you miss me as much as I do. How was your night, princess? Just checking on you.

I will not lie. The truth is that I really want to see you. I just thought to check on you, sweetie.

You are dear to me, and I pray you are safe at the other end.

How’s my friend holding up? Have a great time. Just checking on you.

You don't have to be a thousand miles away from me for me to miss you. I do miss you.

You went mute since the last time we were together. Just checking on you, dear.

The day has started without a glimpse of you. I can't get my thoughts from thinking about you. I am just checking on you.

When you are not around, I get disturbed because my heart keeps missing you more and more. I'm just checking on you, baby.

I need you more when I think of you; I feel this emptiness that needs to be filled with only your sweet love. I was checking on you.

My heart yearns for you every day because you make my desires come true with your cute love. I'm just checking on you, sweetie.

I will check on you in the morning, afternoon and night to ensure that you are fine. Even if I'm the busiest person, I will ensure you never lack love.

My honey bunny, all my veins stood still when I didn't see any sign of you all day; I decided to check on you to be sure you were okay.

Every minute feels like an hour, every hour feels like a day, every day feels like forever, but I will wait forever and a day for you. I was checking in on you, dear.

I wish you were here holding me tight in your arms; I wish you would kiss me there because I am already waiting for it. Just checking in on you. Cheers and kisses.

I will wait for you because I don't want anyone else; even with the distance, it's worth being with you. I'm just checking in on you, my honey.

A day spent without you is a day that is not worth living. I really miss you, ma. Just checking on you.

A day that is without you is incomplete for me. How are you doing this afternoon? Just checking on you.

Hello dear, how was your night? I think you’re now at work. Enjoy your time while there.

I was just going to check on you. I hope you are doing okay. Have a nice day.

I can't believe that I still miss you after everything that has happened. Take care.

Now and then, I see something that reminds me of you. I want to see you soon.

I know I saw you over the weekend, but I'm missing you again. How are you faring?

Mum, you have left such a mark on my life that I cannot help it if I miss you. I love you.

Please come home soon. Just checking on you.

I miss you once I wake up, and I miss you once I fall asleep. I wish that we could always be together. Just checking on you.

The longer it takes me to kiss you, the sweeter the kiss; I can't stop thinking of the kiss; I am dying to see you, my queen. I miss you so much; I'm just checking in on you, love.

The few hours I spent with you are worth a thousand hours I spent without you; when we are far from each other, I always feel sick; I miss you soo much, my love. Just checking in to see how you are doing.

This afternoon is so dark for me, probably because I miss you. When will I see you again? Good afternoon, dear. Just checking on you.

Checking on you might not reduce your workload, but it sure should make you know someone cares. I hope it's not more than you can handle today.

Sometimes, we tend to take things for granted. Now that you are far away from me, I have realized that you mean a lot to me. Just checking on you.

You remain the love of my life because everything about me revolves around you. I'm just checking up on you to ensure your comfort.

I miss you a little too much, a little too often, and a little more with each passing day. Just checking on you, dear. Morning.

Friendship is so sweet with you in my life. It gives it the meaning of a true friend.

You’re my special friend; thanks for taking in anything that I say.

You are such a special friend to me; I know I can always call you any time of the day or night and be there for me.

You are an awesome friend; thank you for your support and understanding.

What are friends for; I will be right here to correct you when I see you going in the wrong direction.

Thank you for always being there for me when no one wants to listen to me.

Your value as a friend increases every day. Aim for the stars; do not listen to what other people say.

When you fall, only you can stand up and move forward; if not, I am here to lift you.

We will never stop being friends because we already know too much about each other.

Lovely quotes about checking up on someone

How do you text to check up on someone? You check on them by using sweet, lovely, and kind words in the messages. Tell your woman that you love her. Tell your partner that you miss the memories you share. Be a little creative with the text messages by including funny memes, emojis and jokes that you think they will enjoy.

The day has started without a glimpse of you. I can’t get my thoughts from thinking about you.

I am just checking if you are okay. Are you fine? I miss you

There is not a single moment in any day that I do not find myself missing you. Just checking you, dear. How was your night?

I miss your voice. I miss your touch. I miss your face. I miss you.

I want to see your beautiful smile every day. This is why I have decided to check up on you. Have a good day. I close my eyes and see you there. But when I open them and see nothing there, I realize how much I miss you. Good morning love.

You are the missing piece to the puzzle in my life. All I need is for you to complete it. I miss you.

How are you doing, baby? Just checking on you. I love you.

I miss everything about you. Even the things that used to annoy me when you were still here. I want you now. Was your day great? Did you love it? Anyways, I just thought to check on you.

Whenever I think about you, I feel an emptiness in me, full of love. I can’t stop loving you, my darling. I love you. I was just checking on you. I know we are far apart, and I wish that would change.

I am working late tonight; all I want to do is see you instead. I have been missing you today. Just checking in to see how you are doing.

My whole heart yearns for you every day because you make my desires come true with your cute love. I'm just checking on you, my sweet one.

Even if I am the busiest person on earth, I will always find time to check on how you are doing, my love.

I hope you woke up happy as a king. Have a nice day, my honey bunny.

As your morning was refreshing, may your afternoon be fun-filled, and I wish your night was also relaxing.

Wondering why I’m here? Just checking on you. I love you.

I wish it, I pray for it, and I hope, that a day will come when we will be together to part no more. I love you.

I find myself missing you a little too much, a little too often, and a little more with each passing day.

Just checking on you, dear. Morning best friend, may your day be fruitful.

Why is it so hard for me to admit how much I miss you right now? Probably because you’re a crazy person. I love you.

Every minute feels like an hour, every hour feels like a day, every day feels like forever, but I will wait forever.

Hey, just checking in. I'm letting you know I'm thinking of you and love you, and I hope that things aren't too crazy right now. But really, I love you.

A piece of my heart is always missing whenever you are not around me, darling. I miss you with all my heart. Sending you this text to check on you. Cheers!

Hey! How sunny is it over there? I planned on saying many things to you, but all I could come up with was that I do care about you.

Whenever I feel sad because of how much I miss you, I remind myself that I was lucky to have known you in the first place.

I wish it, pray it, and hope it: an afternoon will come when we will be together to part no more. Wish granted? Just checking on you.

I miss you a little too much, a little too often, and a little more with each passing day. Just checking on you, dear. Morning.

Now and then, I see something that reminds me of you. And then, there I am, missing you again. How are you faring?

Mum, you have left such a mark on my life that I cannot help if I miss you. Please come home soon. Just checking on you.

Just checking on you, baby. Be good and beautiful.

I thought that I could handle being apart from you, but I miss you too much. Just checking on you, mum. I hope you do soon enough. Good day.

Hey! How sunny is it over there? I planned on saying many things to you, but all I could really come up with is that I do care about you.

Just checking on you. Is everything okay at home? Holla, if you need anything.

Whenever I feel sad because of how much I miss you, I remind myself that I was lucky to have known you in the first place.

Just checking on your naughty self. Are you doing great, baby? Know that I'm a phone call away.

When you, a single person, is missing, the whole world seems off-balance to me. I miss you so much.

I miss you once I wake up, and I miss you once I fall asleep. I wish that we could always be together. Just checking on you.

There is not a single moment in any day that I do not find myself missing you. Just checking you, dear. How was your night?

I miss your voice. I miss your touch. I miss your face. I miss you. This is why I have decided to check up on you. Have a good day.

I close my eyes and see you there. But when I open them and see nothing there, I realize how much I miss you. Good morning love.

Even if I am the busiest person on earth, I will always find time to check on how you are doing, my love. Have a nice day, my honey bunny.

I can't wait until the day I wake up next to you under my arms, telling you how wonderful you look in your sleep. I was only checking how lovely you are doing, love.

There are many things to say to you, but I go speechless whenever I have the chance to tell you. Love, I can't stop loving you, my sweetheart. Have a nice day ahead.

I can't stop thinking about you; it's so hard to be away from you, you are always on my mind, and in my heart, you shall remain. I just said I should check on you, dear.

Baby, can you build me a time machine, so every time that we are apart, I can fast forward the days until the next time we see. I miss you a lot, just to check on you, cheers.

In life, people meet for various reasons. I am so glad to have met you in my life. We are best friends.

True friends are always for you today, tomorrow, and forever. They will always be there for you when you need them most. I miss you, and I hope you are doing well.

When I first met you, I didn’t think our friendship would work out. We have grown to be the best friends ever.

A true friend will always understand you better when you are down and at your best. Thank you for being that friend.

When I am with you, I find the comfort I need. You are a special friend in my heart.

It feels incredible when someone understands you when someone cares for you and is always there for you. Thanks for being my friend.

I want our friendship to last forever, just like a circle that does not have an end.

Friendship is a perfect gift in life; it’s where we share our gains and pain in life; thanks for always being there for me.

Quotes about checking up on someone

Do you want to see your man soon? Is he available, or is he busy? When was the last time that you two hang out together? Just checking up on you text message below are a great guide in case you are feeling stuck.

Hi babe, when are you coming home? Was just checking on you. Good afternoon. I love you.

I hope you’re not doing great without me. To be honest, I am a wreck without you. I miss you.

I love you too much. And I hope you're at work already. Just checking on my baby.

Darling, you know what? I miss you so much that I am jealous of the people that get the chance to see you every day.

I was just checking on you. I miss being close to you as we cook and catch up.

All I need is you, right here, having fun. Have you ever wondered why my heart yarn for only you? Because you are one in a million.

You are the only one that makes my desires come true. I'm just checking on you and missing you a lot.

Even if I am the busiest person on earth, I will always find time to check on how you are doing; my love, have a nice day, my honey bunny.

I can't wait until the day I wake up next to you under my arms, telling you how wonderful you look in your sleep. I miss you by my side.

I was only checking how lovely you are doing, love. I miss you terribly.

There are many things to say to you, but I go speechless whenever I have the chance to tell you. I can't stop loving you, my sweetheart.

I hope your morning is coming along fine. I treasure you. Have a nice day ahead.

Even if I spent the whole day with you, I miss you the second you leave. I love you.

Please come back. I want to know how you are doing, the love of my life. I'm sending you this text to check on you.

When it rains, you don't see in between; I hope we can be like that.

We won't always see each other, but we will always be there for one another. I miss you so much.

Every minute feels like an hour, every hour feels like a day, every day feels like forever, but I will wait forever and a day for you.

I wish you were here holding me tight in your arms; I wish you will throw a kiss from there because I am already waiting for it. Just checking in on you; cheers and kisses.

I will wait for you because, honestly, I don't want anyone else; even with the distance, it's worth being with you.

The few hours I spent with you are worth a thousand hours I spent without you; when we are far from each other, I always feel sick. I want to see you today.

I miss you so much, my love. Just checking in to see how you are doing.

I can’t stop thinking about you. It's so hard to be away from you, you are always on my mind, and in my heart, you shall remain.

I just said I should check on you, dear. You have been a tad quiet, and I'm worried about you.

Baby, can you build me a time machine, so every time that we are apart, I can fast forward the days until the next time we see. I miss you a lot.

Top of the morning, my king. How did you sleep? Just to check on you, cheers.

I miss your beautiful face, your lovely smile, and most of all, your voice that said all angels to heaven. I was just checking on you, sweetie.

I can’t stop but think about you; I am having the most boring meeting because your face is all I can see around me, missing you a lot. I just want to say hello.

I am working late tonight, and all I want to do is see you instead. Checking to see if it’s possible.

I have been missing you today. Just checking in to see how you are doing. I admire you so much.

I hope the past few weeks have not been too rough for you. Just holla at me when you are ready to talk.

I miss your beautiful face, smile, tempting body, and voice that sounds like angels in heaven. I wanted to know how you are.

I can't stop thinking about you; I am having the most boring meeting because your face is all I can see around me, missing you a lot. Just want to say hello.

I am working late tonight; all I want to do is see you instead. I have been missing you today. Just checking in to see how you are doing. I adore you so much.

Everything might seem hard right now, but I'm here for you regardless. I miss you.

You know that I always care. That's why you're reading this text right now. I wish you the best of the day.

It doesn't matter how busy I get, you know, I always think of you, and I will always check up on you to ensure everything is well.

The more I think of you, the more I realize I miss you so much. Have a lovely day.

The thought of you crossed my mind today, and I realized that it had been a while since we said hellos. I'm just checking up on you, dear.

I wondered how your day has been, and I decided to let you know that I think about you. I wish you all the best of the day.

The distance is nothing close to how much I miss your company. I miss you dearly.

It's probably difficult admitting how much I miss you being around me. Thank you for being a lovely friend. I'm just checking on you.

I hope you're facing your day and making the best use of it? Be good. See you around.

You're reading this text because I was thoughtful enough to care about how you're doing today. I'm only checking on you, and I hope you're well.

We always have that one friend we care deeply about. You come on top of the list for me, and I am just checking up on you.

There is only one way to let you know that I miss you. That's by letting you know that you mean a lot to me.

Things are difficult right now, but it makes me feel better knowing I have such good friends in my corner.

I am sending you a million smiles, one for every day, as I want you to keep smiling every day. I hope you are doing well.

We strive to have reliable, good, and understanding friends in life. That’s why I have you as my friend.

A friend is like a book to be read to appreciate its content. You are one of the finest people I have ever found. I wish for our friendship to continue forever.

You are the kind of friend everyone needs to have, reliable and understanding.

Life is not about how many friends you have but the quality of your friends!

When I look at you, I see an understanding and reliable friend. This makes you a true friend.

Friendship is not how long you have been together but how you value each other.

Thank you for touching my life in ways that you may never know. You are a precious gift sent from God.

If I were given one wish in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes. You would realize how special you are to me. How are you!

FAQs

How do you respond to I was just checking on you? You respond with a thank you message to show your appreciation for their care. What does just checking on you mean? It means that the other person is interested in knowing how you are doing. What do you text to check someone? You text them asking how they are doing. What does checking up on someone mean? It means that you care about them and their well-being. What do you call a person who checks up on you? Such a person is known as Proactive because he or she doesn't wait for things to happen. How do you check on someone you haven't talked to in a while? You check on them by sending them a text message. Do you know how to respond to just checking on you messages? The best way to respond to “Just checking on you” depends on what feels worth it to you to share.

Checking up on people is a thoughtful gesture. It shows how concerned you are about their well-being and how much you care about them. Just checking on you messages tighten bonds. Do not wait for your friend, partner, family member, or colleague to go through problems for you to check upon them. Give that friend you have meant to contact a call today and see how excited they will be to talk to you.

