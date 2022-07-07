60+ comforting rest in peace dog death quotes to deal with the loss

Dogs are not called a man's best friend for nothing, so it can be an excruciatingly painful experience when someone loses a dog that meant a lot to them while it was alive. In dealing with this loss, some rest in peace dog death quotes may come in handy if someone you know is going through such tough times.

Rest in peace dog quotes are not written in stone; depending on how you feel about your loss, a person can let the words flow out to express their grief. There are popular writers and prominent people who, having experienced the love of a dog and the loss of the same, penned emotional messages in honour of their furry companion.

Comforting rest in peace dog death quotes

What do you write when a dog dies? If you have just lost a dog that meant the world to you, then it is understandable that the grieving process can be depressing, but you can deal with this by consoling yourself with some loss of dog quotes that mirror your love for it. Below are some of them:

I guess you don't really own a dog, you rent them, and you have to be thankful that you had a long lease. – Joe Garagiola

Until one has loved an animal, a part of one's soul remains unawakened. - Anatole France

Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole. – Roger Caras

Sometimes losing a pet is more painful than losing a human because, in the case of the pet, you were not pretending to love it. – Amy Sedaris

If you have a dog, you will most likely outlive it; to get a dog is to open yourself to profound joy and, prospectively, to equally profound sadness. – Marjorie Garber

You will forever be a part of me and live in my heart. Heaven's gain is our loss.

If there is a heaven, it's certain our animals are to be there. Their lives become so interwoven with our own, it would take more than an archangel to detangle them. – Pam Brown

Dogs come into our lives to teach us about love; they depart to teach us about loss. A new dog never replaces an old dog; it merely expands the heart. If you have loved many dogs, your heart is very big. – Erica Jong

The misery of keeping a dog is his dying so soon. But, to be sure, if he lived for fifty years and then died, what would become of me? – Sir Walter Scott

The bond with a dog is as lasting as the ties of this earth can ever be. - Konrad Lorenz

A good dog never dies. He always stays. He walks beside you on crisp autumn days when frost is on the fields and winter's drawing near. His head is within our hands in his old way. – Mary Carolyn Davies

Dogs die. But dogs live, too. Right up until they die, they live. They live brave, beautiful lives. They protect their families. And love us. And make our lives a little brighter. And they don't waste time being afraid of tomorrow. – Dan Gemeinhart

I have sometimes thought of the final cause of dogs having such short lives, and I am quite satisfied it is in compassion to the human race; for if we suffer so much in losing a dog after an acquaintance of ten or twelve years, what would it be if they were to live double that time? – Sir Walter Scott

Do dogs understand death? Do they have souls? Do they go to heaven? I have always believed so, but this confirmed that all of God's creatures, humans and animals, have a soul and that we will all be reunited in heaven. My pastor once told me, "If there are no dogs in heaven I don't want to go." I agree. – Glenwood McNabb

It came to me that every time I lose a dog, they take a piece of my heart with them, and every new dog that comes into my life gifts me with a piece of their heart. If I live long enough, all of the components of my heart will be dog, and I will become as generous and as loving as they are. – Anonymous

Short message for my dog who passed away

Now that your dog has passed away, it is time to deal with that feeling akin to missing someone. The following short sayings for the loss of a pet can help you feel better:

We will be there for you to help you get through this. You have all our support, love and sympathy if you require it. Stay strong.

I heard somebody define heaven once as a place where, when you get there, all the dogs you ever loved run to greet you. – Robert B. Parker

To call him a dog hardly seems to do him justice, though in as much as he had four legs, a tail, and barked, I admit he was, to all outward appearances. But to those who knew him well, he was a perfect gentleman. – Hermione Gingold

The reality is that you will grieve forever. You will not "get over" the loss of a loved one; you will learn to live with it. You will heal, and you will rebuild yourself around the loss you have suffered. – Elisabeth Kubler-Ross

Heaven goes by favour. If it went by merit, you would stay out, and your dog would go in. – Mark Twain

If having a soul means being able to feel love and loyalty and gratitude, then animals are better off than a lot of humans. – James Herriot

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal.

There is a sacredness in tears. They are not the mark of weakness but of power. They speak more eloquently than ten thousand tongues. They are the messengers of overwhelming grief, deep contrition, and unspeakable love. – Washington Irving

When you are sorrowful, look again in your heart, and you shall see that in truth you are weeping for that which has been your delight. – Khalil Gibran

What we have once enjoyed we can never lose; All that we love deeply becomes a part of us.

Not the least hard thing to bear when they go from us, these quiet friends, is that they carry away with them so many years of our own lives. – John Galsworthy

The risk of love is loss, and the price of loss is grief. But the pain of grief is only a shadow when compared with the pain of never risking love. – Hilary Stanton Zunin

Although it's difficult today to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you tomorrow. – Anonymous

You brought plenty of laughter to my life and much richness to my days; you were a consistent friend throughout my journey, be it in loss or profit; you are a confidant and companion that will forever be dear to my heart, my sweet pet.

The one best place to bury a good dog is in the heart of his master. Ben Hur Lampman

His ears were often the first thing to catch my tears. - Elizabeth Barrett Browning

Please wait for me in Heaven. I know you'll be there! And as you look down on me, I hope that you like the person I am.

How do you write a post about losing your dog?

It is not just enough to say, "rest in peace, my dog," after losing a pet that has grown on you over the years. It is good to reminisce about such moments when you think and pen a message about them. So check out these comforting words for the loss of a pet:

Whenever I walk into the house after a long day at work, I long for the soft-happy whimpering that says you miss me and want me to pick you up in my arms. I miss how you lick my face whenever it is weekends, and I am relaxing on the pouch with a bottle of that wine you shake your head at whenever you smell it.

Every day without you reminds me of how strong I am, and I will keep pushing because I know that is what you would have wanted.

The world will be a nicer place if everyone had the ability to love as unconditionally as a dog. – M.K. Clinton

Thank you for replenishing my joy while you were around, and I am grateful that you were the best dog ever…You will be unforgotten, unreplaced, and never unloved!

It has been many days since I bade you farewell from this world, and I still can't keep count of the number of times that I have had to hold back the tears that threaten to flow whenever I think of the times we had together.

All the love you ever gave is waiting for you there at Rainbow Bridge. - Kate McGahan

We need to go first because we cannot live without your love and care. If we lived longer than you, we would not and could not survive. It's supposed to be this way. We also need to cross the Rainbow Bridge before you do so that we can be on the other side to greet you when you get there. We wait at home for you here, and we wait at home for you there. It's just the way it is. - Kate McGahan

I am forever given hope of seeing you again someday because, according to Pope Paul VI, "One day we will again see our animals in the eternity of Christ.

They say time heals all wounds, but that presumes the source of the grief is finite. – Cassandra Clare

Dogs have given us their absolute all. We are the centre of their universe. We are the focus of their love and faith, and trust. They serve us in return for scraps. It is without a doubt the best deal man has ever made. – Roger A. Caras

Once you've had a wonderful dog, a life without one is a life diminished. – Dean Koontz

Grief is like the ocean; it comes on waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim. – Vicki Harrison

If I have any beliefs about immortality, it is that certain dogs I know will go to heaven and very very few people. – James Thurber

All the darkness in the world cannot extinguish the light of a single candle. – Saint Francis of Assisi

The dog is a gentleman; I hope to go to his heaven, not man's. – Mark Twain

A pet is never truly forgotten until it is no longer remembered. – Lacie Petitto

Dogs…do not ruin their sleep worrying about how to keep the objects they have and to obtain the objects they have not. There is nothing of value they have to bequeath except their love and their faith. – Eugene O'Neill

What to say to someone who lost a pet

If you have lost a pet dog, it may be easier to comfort a close associate experiencing the grief of losing one. So, if you need some sorry for your loss quotes to send a friend, then any of the ones below may do the trick.

Many who have spent a lifetime in it can tell us less of love than the child that lost a dog yesterday. – Thornton Wilder

The selfless love of a dog never fades. It simply changes when their time on this earth is done.

I think dogs are returned to their younger, healthy selves in heaven; imagine him running around in no pain and just waiting for your arrival someday.

While the loss of your dog is deep and profound, take comfort in knowing they loved you with all they had during their time on earth.

So sorry to hear of your pet's passing. They had a spirit that was larger than life and will be deeply missed.

We can no longer hug our special furry friend, but remember that a happy memory is like a hug for your soul.

A dog is a beautiful, bright spot in a world of chaos that shows you how pure love can be.

A dog's soul is much too precious to stay in the confines of the world. But they forever make an impact on your heart before they run free.

Even over the Rainbow Bridge, your heart is connected to mine. The strings of love holding you to me will never be broken.

You never forget your dog. They become part of you - that little piece of your heart frolicking forever in a field just over the Rainbow Bridge.

Grief is so painfully real, regardless of its origin. The love of, and attachment to, an animal friend can equal that of human relationships. Likewise, the loss of an animal can be just as devastating. – Rev. Joel L. Morgan

Dogs are taken from us far too soon. We can only hope we made their lives happy for the short time we were blessed with their presence. I know for sure you did. My condolences during an awful time

Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, Filling an emptiness we don't even know we have.– Thom Jones

There are more methods to pen an emotional rest in peace dog death quotes, so it is not uncommon to come across personalised messages from aggrieved pet parents. Nevertheless, the self-consoling texts depend on several things but mostly on the bond a person shares with their pet.

