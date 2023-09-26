Global site navigation

50+ beautiful black girl names and their meanings you can consider for a female child
by  Tatiana Thiga

Picking a name for a newborn is a thrilling and crucial moment for any parent. For many black households, naming has special significance since it represents their cultural background and values. Black girl names are distinctive and profound and frequently emanate beauty and elegance. Discover some of the most beautiful ones to give your little angel.

Girl in a white and red floral dress.
Excitement grows as you make arrangements for the birth of your baby girl. Many start by constructing the cot, decorating the nursery walls, and purchasing lovely baby clothes. Even though this preparation is crucial, naming your child is also the most exciting yet challenging task.

Beautiful black girl names and their meanings

Black females' names are crucial. A designation represents one's identity. What is a beautiful name for a black girl? Here is a list of over 50 black baby girl titles that are all excellent options for a black girl.

Cute black girl names

As a parent, one of the first presents you can offer your kid is a lovely and meaningful designation. Black female titles have distinct meanings corresponding to your baby girl's personality and individuality. What is a popular black girl's name? Check these ones below for inspiration.

  • Felicity – Happiness, good fortune
  • Imani – Belief, faith
  • Kayla – Crown of laurels
  • Kiara – Kind, bright
  • Nadia – Hope, delicate
  • Nicole – Victory of the people
  • Talia – Morning dew
  • Zuri – Beautiful
  • Aaliyah – Heavens; highborn; exalted
  • Alexia – Defending men
  • Arianna – Most holy
  • Chantel – Stone, singer
  • Dionne – Divine
  • Gabriella – God is my strength
  • Mia – Mine, bitter
  • Brianna – Strong, noble, or exalted
  • Zaila – Blessed child
High-angle shot of a cute baby girl wearing a white dress.
  • Jasmine – Gift from God
  • Tiana – Princess
  • Natalie – Birthday of the Lord

Unique black girl names

Black female names generally come from Arabic and African dialects and have deep meanings. Some are based on the Bible, while others are inspired by religion and spirituality. The popularity of several of these designations may be attributed to African-American stars and celebrities.

  • Jamilah – Beautiful
  • Tamala – Dark tree
  • Kalisha – Noble and kind
  • Nailah – Successful
  • Monique – Wise or alone
  • Naomi – Sweet and pleasant
  • Zendaya – Thankful
  • Adah – Beautiful
  • Alexis – Defender
  • Michelle – Who is like God
  • Shanice – God is Merciful
  • Winnie – Holy peacemaking, gentle friend
  • Aurelia – The golden one

Pretty black girl names

Giving your newborn daughter a black yet lovely name increases the likelihood of creativity. Most of these titles are rare. From Badriya to Kamirah to Anastasia, you have a selection of choices.

  • Badriya – One who is like the full moon
  • Kamirah – A big-hearted lady
  • Zahra – Shining or flower
  • Destiny – Ceretainn fortune, fate
  • Jessica – Rich or God beholds
  • Kendria – Water baby
  • Precious – Of great worth
  • Stephanie – Crowned in victory
Baby girl wearing a blue tank top and white skirt in a park.
  • Anastasia – Resurrection
  • Elise – Pledged to God
  • Maeve – She who intoxicates

Black girl middle names

Selecting a first name is easier than deciding on a middle one. There are various justifications for giving your newborn daughter a middle name. It can be customary because everyone in the household has a middle designation or they are commemorating a particular relative.

  • Ann – The gracious one
  • Kate – One who is pure
  • Joan – God is gracious
  • Abigail – My father is joyful
  • Meaghan – Pure; precious
  • Mirabel – One who is truly wonderful
  • Madison – Son of Matthew
  • Paisley – Place of worship
  • Rose – Rose, a flower
  • Mila – Miracles and gracious
  • Rylie – Brave

Rare female baby names

What is the rarest girl's name? Rare female baby names may be a unique and enjoyable option for your child. In addition to being more memorable, distinctive titles may let your little angel's individuality shine. Some of the rarest names include;

  • Baylin – Mighty warrior
  • Eilish – Pledged to God
  • Kelilah – victorious or crown
  • Novalie – New or new one
  • Sunniva – sun gift
  • Aella – Whirlwind or tempest
  • Amelia – Hardworking or industrious
Portrait of a father with a baby daughter in a pushchair.
What is a black girl's name that means blessing?

Whether you raise your child in your faith or not, their birth is a blessing. Some of the African girl designations that mean blessings include:

  • Ashida – Blessings from God or rice field
  • Benita – Blessed
  • Anaya – Blessing of God or graceful
  • Grace – Blessing; favor; goodness

Above are some of the most beautiful black girl names. Black girl names are distinctive and profound and frequently emanate beauty and elegance. The titles have origins throughout the world. A name represents one's identity. It marks the start of an individual brand.

Yen.com.gh published a fantastic list of the best Thai girl names for your child and their meanings. Thailand has fascinating child-naming traditions. Each infant is required to have two titles. The first designation is an official, whereas the second is a nickname.

The use of renowned female names in Thailand is another well-known custom. These designations are thought to give the kid the celebrity traits of the person they are named after. They refrain from naming their girls after Thai celebrities who serve as poor role models.

