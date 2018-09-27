150+ best Thai girl names for your female child and meanings
Choosing a name for your baby is exciting and terrifying at the same time. You have only one shot at picking names the child will be delighted to use for the rest of their lives. Parents research about names for months because it is not an easy decision to make. Thai girl names are an excellent place to start if you are short of ideas.
Thailand has exciting child naming cultures. Each newborn must have two names. The first name is formal, while the second one is a nickname. Adults pick the names after a lot of deliberation because they consider the Thai names and meanings.
Thai girl names and meanings
Another famous tradition is the use of celebrity female names in Thailand. It is believed that such names gift the child the qualities that the celebrities they are named after. However, they avoid giving their daughters Thailand women names of stars who are wrong role models. Here is a list of beautiful names for girls with meaning.
Popular Thailand female names
Most people have a hard time picking Thai female names because all names are beautiful. If you just found out that you are going to have a baby girl you should consider giving her a Thai moniker. What is the most popular female name in Thailand? Here is a list of names to choose from:
- Achara - Pretty angel
- Adranuch - Virtuous lady
- Ambhom - Sky
- Apinya - Magical power
- Bun Ma - Good luck
- Bussaba - Pearl
- Ceanay - Boss
- Chaem Choi - Gracefulness
- Chai Charoen - Triumphant
- Chailai - Pretty
- Chaisee - Innocent
- Dok Phi Sua - An avatar
- Dok Rak - Love
- Dok-Ban-Yen - Blossoming
- Dusadi - Sensational
- Gun - Grape
- Hansa - Cheerful
- Hanuman - Monkey god
- Hom - Fragrance
- Isra - Freedom
- Ittiporn - Powerful
- Khun Mae - Motherly
- Lamai - Caring
- Madee - A good start
- Paitoon - Moonstone
- Pakpao - Fighter kite
- Pen-Chan - Full moon
- Pensri - Beauty of the moon
- Phaibun - To prosper
- Phailin - Sapphire
- Phairoh - Pleasant sounding
- Phassakorn - Sun
- Phawta - Pleasing to the eye
- Phet - Diamond
- Phichai - Triumphant
- Phichit - To win
- Phitsamai - Adorable
- Phloi - Precious stones
- Rachini - Queen
- Saengdao - Star's light
- Sanoh - Pleasant
- Solada - Respectable
- Som - Orange fruit
- Sonchai - Masculine
- Songsuda - Beautiful girl
- Sopa - Very Pretty
- Sroy - Jewelry chain
- Su Suk - Enemy resisting
- Suchada - Good sister
- Suchin - Beautiful thought
- Sud Saming - Spiritual form of tiger
- Tansanee - Glamorous
- Tha Kai Bok - The willow tree
- Thahan - Soldier
- Thai - Freedom
- Yindee - Pleasure
Common Thai names for girl
Have you ever told people your name, but they forgot it almost immediately? Your kids will rarely encounter that if you give them common Thai names because they are easy to remember and pronounce. What are common Thai names? Here is a list of the best.
- Anchali - Greetings
- Apasra - Adorn
- Benjakalyani - 5th girl
- Cea Hying - Princess
- ChailaiI - Pretty
- Charanya - Young girl
- Charunee - Refined woman
- Dao - Star
- Darika - Shinning star
- Daw - Beautiful
- Kamlai - Bracelet
- Kanda - Darling
- Karawek - Little bird
- Kwang - Deer
- Lawana - Graceful person
- Malee/Mali - Jasmine flower
- Ngam-chit - Good hearted
- Nin - Sapphire
- Pensri - Goodness of the moon
- Phairoh - Sweet
- Ratana - Crystal
- Rochana - Sweet-talker
- Rune - Happiness
- Samorn - Beloved
- Sarakit - Memorable event
- Satra - Weapon
- Sawatdi - Greeting
- Seni - Military
- Si Fah - Blue
- Si Mok - Mist colour
- Sin - Money
- Sirikit - Queen
- Siriporn - Blessed
- Solada - Hearkens
- Som - Orange (The Fruit)
- Som Chai - Living up to heart's desire
- Som Kid - Living up to the intention
- Som Phon - Blessing
- Som Phong - Chip off the old block
- Som Wa*g - Living up to hope
- Somchair - Manly
- Son Chai - Victory weapon
- Sopa - Pretty
- Suchada - Best sister
- Taeng - Melon
- Ubon - A blooming lotus
- Vanida - Girl
- Waan - Sweet
- Waen - Ring
Modern Thai female names
What is a badass girl name? A modern Thai is a good option. You can choose a name from your culture and use popular Thai girl names as nicknames. Thai-American names are so unique in other parts of the world that people love to use them as nicknames.
- Anong - Gorgeous
- Apsara - Enchanting
- Arinya - Wise
- Boribun - I feel complete
- Busarakham - Yellow sapphire
- Chaloem Chai - Victory
- Charoen - Great progress
- Charoenrasamee - Radiant
- Chatmanee - Jewel
- Chimlin - Cute
- Duangkamol - My heart
- Duanphen - Full moon
- Gamon/Kamon - Heart
- Han - Fearless
- Kulap - Rose flower
- Lawan - Magnificent
- Pakpao - Fighter
- Phaibun - Prosperous
- Phueng - Bee
- Piti/Preeda - Joy
- Prija - Intelligent
- Ratanaporn - Blessing
- Rutna - Ruby
- Sajja - Truth
- Sakda - Power
- Samorn - Beautiful and beloved
- Sanan Nam - Fame
- Sanan Nam - Famous for name
- Sanoh - Pleasant sounding
- Sanouk - Enjoyable; festival
- Santichai - Peaceful victory
- Sanun - Happy
- San'ya - Promise; pledge
- Sap - Wealth
- Sarai - Seaweed
- Sarakit - Every mentionable deed
- Sataheep - A town
- Si Fah - Blue
- Sukhorn - Aroma
- Sunstra - Ravishing eyes
- Thong Dam - Black gold
- Thong Khao - White gold
- Tida - Daughter
- Wattana - Blissful
- Wipa - Charming
- Ying - Feminine
- Yu-Pha - Naïve
Thailand has the most remarkable cultural diversity in the world. You can change your name or your daughter's name if you want and adopt Thai girl names. Your princess will always be proud of these beautiful names.
