150+ best Thai girl names for your female child and meanings

Choosing a name for your baby is exciting and terrifying at the same time. You have only one shot at picking names the child will be delighted to use for the rest of their lives. Parents research about names for months because it is not an easy decision to make. Thai girl names are an excellent place to start if you are short of ideas.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Thailand has exciting child naming cultures. Each newborn must have two names. The first name is formal, while the second one is a nickname. Adults pick the names after a lot of deliberation because they consider the Thai names and meanings.

Thai girl names and meanings

Another famous tradition is the use of celebrity female names in Thailand. It is believed that such names gift the child the qualities that the celebrities they are named after. However, they avoid giving their daughters Thailand women names of stars who are wrong role models. Here is a list of beautiful names for girls with meaning.

Popular Thailand female names

Most people have a hard time picking Thai female names because all names are beautiful. If you just found out that you are going to have a baby girl you should consider giving her a Thai moniker. What is the most popular female name in Thailand? Here is a list of names to choose from:

Achara - Pretty angel

Adranuch - Virtuous lady

Ambhom - Sky

Apinya - Magical power

Bun Ma - Good luck

Bussaba - Pearl

Ceanay - Boss

Chaem Choi - Gracefulness

Chai Charoen - Triumphant

Chailai - Pretty

Chaisee - Innocent

Dok Phi Sua - An avatar

Dok Rak - Love

Dok-Ban-Yen - Blossoming

Dusadi - Sensational

Gun - Grape

Hansa - Cheerful

Hanuman - Monkey god

Hom - Fragrance

Isra - Freedom

Ittiporn - Powerful

Khun Mae - Motherly

Lamai - Caring

Madee - A good start

Paitoon - Moonstone

Pakpao - Fighter kite

Pen-Chan - Full moon

Pensri - Beauty of the moon

Phaibun - To prosper

Phailin - Sapphire

Phairoh - Pleasant sounding

Phassakorn - Sun

Phawta - Pleasing to the eye

Phet - Diamond

Phichai - Triumphant

Phichit - To win

Phitsamai - Adorable

Phloi - Precious stones

Rachini - Queen

Saengdao - Star's light

Sanoh - Pleasant

Solada - Respectable

Som - Orange fruit

Sonchai - Masculine

Songsuda - Beautiful girl

Sopa - Very Pretty

Sroy - Jewelry chain

Su Suk - Enemy resisting

Suchada - Good sister

Suchin - Beautiful thought

Sud Saming - Spiritual form of tiger

Tansanee - Glamorous

Tha Kai Bok - The willow tree

Thahan - Soldier

Thai - Freedom

Yindee - Pleasure

Common Thai names for girl

A baby lying on the bed. Photo: @koogkai_sincerity

Source: Instagram

Have you ever told people your name, but they forgot it almost immediately? Your kids will rarely encounter that if you give them common Thai names because they are easy to remember and pronounce. What are common Thai names? Here is a list of the best.

Anchali - Greetings

Apasra - Adorn

Benjakalyani - 5th girl

Cea Hying - Princess

ChailaiI - Pretty

Charanya - Young girl

Charunee - Refined woman

Dao - Star

Darika - Shinning star

Daw - Beautiful

Hom - Fragrance

Kamlai - Bracelet

Kanda - Darling

Karawek - Little bird

Kwang - Deer

Lawana - Graceful person

Malee/Mali - Jasmine flower

Ngam-chit - Good hearted

Nin - Sapphire

Pensri - Goodness of the moon

Phairoh - Sweet

Ratana - Crystal

Rochana - Sweet-talker

Rune - Happiness

Samorn - Beloved

Sarakit - Memorable event

Satra - Weapon

Sawatdi - Greeting

Seni - Military

Si Fah - Blue

Si Mok - Mist colour

Sin - Money

Sirikit - Queen

Siriporn - Blessed

Solada - Hearkens

Som - Orange (The Fruit)

Som Chai - Living up to heart's desire

Som Kid - Living up to the intention

Som Phon - Blessing

Som Phong - Chip off the old block

Som Wa*g - Living up to hope

Somchair - Manly

Son Chai - Victory weapon

Sopa - Pretty

Suchada - Best sister

Taeng - Melon

Ubon - A blooming lotus

Vanida - Girl

Waan - Sweet

Waen - Ring

Modern Thai female names

A mother watching over a sleeping infant. Photo: @Baby Shop

Source: Facebook

What is a badass girl name? A modern Thai is a good option. You can choose a name from your culture and use popular Thai girl names as nicknames. Thai-American names are so unique in other parts of the world that people love to use them as nicknames.

Anong - Gorgeous

Apsara - Enchanting

Arinya - Wise

Boribun - I feel complete

Busarakham - Yellow sapphire

Chaloem Chai - Victory

Charoen - Great progress

Charoenrasamee - Radiant

Chatmanee - Jewel

Chimlin - Cute

Duangkamol - My heart

Duanphen - Full moon

Gamon/Kamon - Heart

Han - Fearless

Kulap - Rose flower

Lawan - Magnificent

Pakpao - Fighter

Phaibun - Prosperous

Phueng - Bee

Piti/Preeda - Joy

Prija - Intelligent

Ratanaporn - Blessing

Rutna - Ruby

Sajja - Truth

Sakda - Power

Samorn - Beautiful and beloved

Sanan Nam - Fame

Sanan Nam - Famous for name

Sanoh - Pleasant sounding

Sanouk - Enjoyable; festival

Santichai - Peaceful victory

Sanun - Happy

San'ya - Promise; pledge

Sap - Wealth

Sarai - Seaweed

Sarai - Seaweed

Sarakit - Every mentionable deed

Sataheep - A town

Si Fah - Blue

Sukhorn - Aroma

Sunstra - Ravishing eyes

Thong Dam - Black gold

Thong Khao - White gold

Tida - Daughter

Wattana - Blissful

Wipa - Charming

Ying - Feminine

Yu-Pha - Naïve

Thailand has the most remarkable cultural diversity in the world. You can change your name or your daughter's name if you want and adopt Thai girl names. Your princess will always be proud of these beautiful names.

Yen.com.gh shared a list of the best Colombian names for boys and girls. The beautiful country of Colombia is a cultural paradise with African, American, and European ancestry.

Each Colombian moniker is fascinating and unique in its own way. The ancestry of these tags is sure to make the life of your baby boy adventurous and royal.

Source: Yen.com.gh